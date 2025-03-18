Heidi Klum has mastered the naked fashion trend. From plunging backless dresses that showed off her butt cleavage to her ongoing array of sheer and cutout looks, the supermodel has proven herself to be a naked dressing trailblazer — and shows no signs of slowing down.

Klum showed off yet another of her signature ensembles on Instagram with a clip from her reality competition show Germany’s Next Top Model, which featured her husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill as guest judges. For this occasion, she added extra glitz to her sheer look, which hilariously matched her brother-in-law’s equally bedazzled ’fit.

Heidi’s Bedazzled Sheer Dress

In the new episode, Klum wore a flowy sheer gown, with a T-shirt-like collar and silver gems embedded in the mesh material. The see-through fabric exposed her black bra and matching high-waisted undies.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

She completed her look with matching sheer ballet flats made with the same bedazzled fabric as her dress, embracing the naked shoe trend like Jennifer Lawrence. Given that her dress sparkled enough to outshine any diamond jewelry, she opted to go accessory-free.

Heidi’s Latest Naked Looks

Last week, Klum shared several different sheer looks on the same day, proving her commitment to the aesthetic. She started by posting her OOTD (outfit of the day) in an Instagram video, showing off a white corseted bodysuit with pointed shoulders and sheer panels that teased her midriff, tucked into matching high-waisted shorts.

In another clip from Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum wore another see-through ensemble that exposed her bra. The model wore a sheer, sleeveless red top with a mock-neck collar and a pearl necklace on top. She paired her top with a boardroom-friendly skirt with a high waist and dark red leather finish.

Klum certainly knows how to put a corpcore twist on naked fashion.