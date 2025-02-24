Heidi Klum has been modeling lingerie since the ’90s. She’s walked countless times for Victoria’s Secret, even wearing the ultra-pricey Fantasy Bra. In the last couple of years, she has pivoted to being an ambassador of Intimissimi, often starring in campaigns with her daughter, Leni. That said, the America’s Got Talent judge doesn’t wait for million-dollar bras or a team of professionals to strike a pose in the spiciest skivvies.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Klum stripped down to her undies and did an impromptu home shoot. Despite the low-budget production, trust that the Germany’s Next Top Model host gave her best supermodel pose, while her husband Tom Kaulitz was behind the lens.

Heidi’s Red-Hot Skivvies

Rocking a matching fiery set, Klum wore a see-through lacy bra and a stringy thong, with the straps pulled high up her waist. While style plebeians consider matching brassieres to their panties a coordinated win, the Project Runway alum knows that styling lingerie entails several moving parts. So she added another item oft-overlooked when wearing intimates: hosiery. Her choice was a sheer thigh-high pair in a similar cherry hue, a Blair Waldorf-coded pop of color.

She went one step further and matched her shoes to her undies. The styling hack is beloved by other lingerie connoisseurs, including Rihanna, Savage x Fenty’s founder.

Photographed by her husband, she stood straight against a floor-to-ceiling window in Las Vegas, with her neck tilted up, turning what looks like a private hotel room moment into a chic photo shoot.

From Spicy To Cheugy

Her decades-long supermodel background doesn’t just entail an ability to turn regular occurrences into high-fashion moments; it also means Klum’s style range is unparalleled. She put her fashion scope on full display when she changed out of her risqué lingerie, into something equally controversial — for a wholly different reason.

On Monday, Feb. 24, just hours after her shoot, Klum snapped a photo of her feet on her Instagram Stories. Instead of wearing designer heels like she’s known to do, she wore a pair hated by the internet: Birkenstocks.

Instagram/heidiklum

Back in 2014, “normcore,” aka the anti-flashy trend akin to dressing like Jerry Seinfeld, soared in popularity. “Basic” and “ugly” pieces — Birkenstocks included — became coveted. Klum is apparently resurrecting the now-cheugy style, giving it a blinged-out update. She even paired it with fir green sweatpants, another antithesis of lacy thong underwear.

Her range is impressive.