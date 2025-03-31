Heidi Klum may not strut her stuff on the runway as much these days, but that doesn’t stop her from staying on top of the hottest fashion trends. In recent months, the supermodel has worn everything from Y2K-inspired dresses and Wicked-core ‘fits to cyborg chic breastplates and more.

For her most recent look, Klum put a spicy twist on the corpcore trend with a cleavage-baring suit and a revealing see-through skirt.

Heidi’s Business-Turned-Pleasure Jacket

There’s no denying Heidi Klum is a fashion chameleon. One day she’s wearing a glamorous waterfall dress on the red carpet, the next she’s running around in sweatpants and Birkenstocks. Her style can’t be defined by one aesthetic or sensibility, which explains why she’s constantly adopting new trends.

That said, many of her looks feature one sartorial through-line: naked dressing. Whether she’s attending the Grammys or dressing up for date night, the 51-year-old loves to show some skin in her ensembles, and her most recent ‘fit is no exception.

While out and about in New York City on March 28, the America’s Got Talent judge sported a fitted black suit jacket designed by Alex Perry. Complete with shoulder pads and a double breasted design, the blazer was giving serious corpcore vibes. But thanks to the garment’s plunging V-shaped neckline, the jacket might be a little too NSFW for the office.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The jacket left her cleavage on full display, and even exposed some of Klum’s underboob. As if the revealing neckline weren’t obvious enough, she emphasized the deep plunge with a stunning teardrop necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.

She Wore A See-Through Skirt, Too

Leaning into her spicy side even further, Klum paired the cleavage-baring suit jacket with a black sheer skirt. The garment boasted a maxi silhouette, and featured a major slit up the side that hit right at her thigh.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Another craze she couldn’t help but jump on? The bag charm trend. As she converted the NYC streets into her own runway, Klum carried a black briefcase-esque handbag from Dolce & Gabbana, which she styled with an adorable multi-colored bag charm.

She also accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses that radiated big boss energy.

Even Her Neels Were Naked

To complete the risqué look, Klum sported a pair of black slingback stilettos that featured a subtle mesh detail around the foot and a velvet pointed toe.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Who says you can’t mix business with pleasure?