Heidi Klum is undeniably one of today’s spiciest dressers, alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh, and Emily Ratajkowski. But she’s had a penchant for risqué styles for literal decades — since she burst onto the scene in the ’90s.

Klum has embraced (and basically invented) all of today’s nakedest trends. Sheer dresses? Check. Belly cutouts? Check. Dizzyingly deep plunging necklines? Yes, those too. I mean, the supermodel began stripping down to some of her barest, most revealing looks in the nineties, baring nip in the pages of Sports Illustrated in 1998, and modeling lingerie as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1999.

Since then, she’s never steered too far from her spicy style sensibilities. To this day, she’s often the most sartorially daring in any room. At the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, she stole the show in a flowy yellow number that bared major underboob and a near-waist-high slit. The following year, at the 2024 Oscars, she wore a gilded number that was more cutout than dress.

Though her decades-long fashion oeuvre is extremely dense, making it near-impossible to whittle it down to just a few looks, I gathered up her spiciest wardrobe choices (campaigns not included) below. These all belong in fashion’s Hall of Fame.

A Lingerie Moment

One of Klum’s most memorable modeling stints was her tenure as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2010. Her most iconic VS look, however, was when she wore the Very Sexy Fantasy Bra in 2001 — the first time the fantasy bra debuted on the now-iconic runway. Encrusted with 1,200 Sri Lankan pink sapphires and a 90-carat diamond, it was valued at a whopping $12.5 million.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Though she hung up her wings a decade ago, she hasn’t slowed on the lingerie front. These days, she models exclusively for Intimissimi alongside her daughter, Leni.

Free The Nip

Before baring nipple became a movement (then trend), Klum was already at the forefront of the nip-forward style, regularly freeing hers under sheer dresses in the early aughts. Case in point: her beaded LBD at the 2004 World Music Awards. The flapper-esque number was so sheer, it displayed her breasts and extremely low-rise G-string.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Plunging Suit

The likes of Beyoncé and Elsa Hosk have made the plunging suit their signature look, but Klum was already rocking the look back in 2017. At the Harper’s Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women party, the Project Runway host donned an embroidered tuxedo and plain trousers. Her white blouse was barely visible, especially styled open, down to her navel. She even added a body chain for décolletage bling.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A Sheer Dress

There’s no escaping see-through dresses these days; every red carpet and fashion event is inundated with the style. Klum, however, was one of the first to embrace ‘em. At the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, she edged up the trend in a geometric-pattern net dress, a sparkly bodysuit, and thigh-high boots.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pelvic & Butt Cutouts

In 2022, the America’s Got Talent judge rocked a sparkly silver number with cutouts so long, they ran the entire length of her micro minidress. No, really —they even flaunted a good chunk of her bare pelvis.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It also had butt cutouts, for good measure.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Underboob Display

Klum looked utterly radiant at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a sunny Zuhair Murad gown. It featured cutouts on her sides, navel, and décolletage for prime underboob flaunting. If that wasn’t attention-grabbing enough, she waved her elongated sleeves like wings as she traipsed up the staircase for maximum drama.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No Top, No Pants

Sure, nearly all of Hollywood has tried the no-pants trend and ditched the once-key clothing item. Hardly any, however, went both pantless and topless in one fell swoop. Thankfully, Klum showed fans what that looks like at the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix. She wore a button-up leather shirt jacket, which she left open and paired it with high-waist black panties. Bras and bottoms were both nowhere to be found.

Cutouts Galore

Klum was every bit the golden goddess at the 2024 Oscars after-party. Not only did her gown resemble liquid gold with its drapey, metallic sheen, but it also featured strategic cutouts and slits that bared décolletage, midriff, navel, and leg.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

A Deep, Deep Plunge

Plunging dresses are on frequent rotation in Klum’s red-carpet wardrobe — it’s been that way since the ’90s. But the dips seemed to have plummeted lower with time. Last July, she wore a feather-trimmed micro dress on a Parisian date with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She left all its buttons undone for a wide (read: cleavage-baring) and deep (navel-grazing) dip.