Heidi Klum is an undisputed champion of naked fashion. Whether she’s posing in lingerie for Intimissimi campaigns, showing off her lingerie in sheer dresses, or wearing bikinis under Canadian tuxedos, the supermodel always finds a way to add a spicy element to her head-turning ensembles.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that she’s sticking to her signature sultry attire in Cosmopolitan Germany, gracing the cover of her home country’s publication for the October 2025 issue.

Heidi’s Exposed Lingerie

On her latest cover, Klum put a frilly spin on her favorite tried-and-true naked fashion trends. She wore a lingerie-inspired LBD (little black dress) with a polka-dot print, fringed sleeves, and a button-up collar that she loosened to create a plunging neckline.

In true Klum fashion, the dress was completely sheer, allowing her to show off her lacy black bra and matching panties.

She cinched her dress with a black leather belt that featured silver hardware, adding just a bit of edge to her sultry look. Otherwise, she decided to go accessory-free, ensuring that all eyes were on her dress.

Heidi’s Sheer Looks

Thanks to her return as the host of Project Runway, Klum has been serving more looks than ever. In August, she was spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she pulled out all the stops.

She wore a violet gown with a sculptural, curved neckline and a see-through, draped skirt stitched seamlessly into her fitted bodice. Klum added an unexpected corpcore touch by pairing her dress with black crocodile-print loafers and dangly gold bracelets and earrings.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A couple of weeks earlier, Klum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a shimmering semi-sheer gown. The dress featured a feathered off-shoulder collar atop a striped mesh bustier that led to a sequined hourglass skirt.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She also found a way to make her shoes naked, wearing a pair of open-toe pumps with clear straps and silver soles.