Heidi Klum is back in her Project Runway era. The model has returned to her former post as host and head judge of the long-running fashion competition show for Season 21, which premiered on July 31. And naturally, this means she’s about to serve up a huge repertoire of new looks, starting with the press tour.

On Aug. 6, Klum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new season, where she donned her usual brand of spicy yet high-glam attire.

Heidi’s Bustier Dress

Posing backstage before her interview, Klum properly showed off her over-the-top yet totally on-brand look. She wore a shimmering dress, featuring an extravagant off-shoulder neckline lined with white feathers.

The collar was stitched onto a striped bustier made of metallic mesh and led to a fitted hourglass skirt with oodles of iridescent sequins.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For her footwear, she embraced the naked shoes trend, wearing a pair of open-toe pumps with clear straps and metallic soles. She completed her look with some mixed metal bling, including a gold chainlink bracelet, a silver pendant charm bracelet, and several rings with multi-colored gems and rhinestones.

Heidi’s Press Tour Looks

This wasn’t the only look that Klum served that day. Klum also made the trek to Times Square to pose in front of a huge digital billboard for Project Runway. For the photo opp, she donned an oversized white vest, featuring a halter-neck collar, asymmetrical curved hem, corset-like buttons, and a triangle cutout that bared some major cleavage.

Under her vest, she wore a matching high-waisted skirt with elegant pleats. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and bridal-like pointed-toe pumps.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier that day, while leaving an office building, Klum channeled a bumblebee — but with denim. She wore a denim blue dress with a large polka-dot overlay that matched her straps, which were stitched to sheer, poofy sleeves. The dress featured several pops of yellow on the collar, buttoned wrist cuffs, and high-low hem.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She complemented her look with metallic blue pointed-toe pumps and added some geometric shades for even more avant-garde flair.