Some trends are so wild and out there that the likelihood they’ll catch on is slim, even if they have been spotted on the chicest celebs. You might’ve thought butt cleavage would be one of them — but that is so not the case.

After Kendall Jenner climbed the stairs at the 2024 Met Gala in a dress that flaunted major booty cleavage, more daring stars tried their hand at the cheeky, risqué style, Katy Perry, Julia Fox, and Bella Hadid among them. The look seeped into 2025 when Zoë Kravitz rocked the design at the Oscars of all places, the typically prim and proper annual event.

But, despite its relatively recent surge in popularity, one fashion icon sported the look nearly two decades before it caught on. That trendsetter is Heidi Klum.

Heidi’s “Business In The Front” Dress

By November 2007, Klum had already been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for eight years. Naturally, at the highly anticipated yearly show, the Project Runway host made an appearance rocking several lingerie looks, including one where she had a massive snowflake for wings. It was her fully clothed number, however, that truly stole the show.

After at least three wardrobe changes, Klum made another appearance on the runway for something special (but more on that later). Instead of stripping down to her skivvies, she wore a long-sleeved minidress completely blanketed in multi-colored sequins (purples, yellows, reds, and pinks).

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Klum paired the look with metallic peep-toe pumps for a second shimmery detail.

Then There Was The Party In Back

While it seemed like a regular slinky mini, Klum’s dress was way more risqué. Her backless dip was so, so low, it went way past her butt cleavage. The booty-baring style was so shocking back then that style savants wouldn’t return to it for close to 20 years.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

The Moment Was Iconic

It wasn’t just the dress that caused a splash, it was what she did in it. As a longtime Angel, Klum has been a part of several historic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show moments. In fact, she wore the $12.5 million-worth Very Sexy Fantasy Bra in 2001 when it first made its runway debut. But the moment most people likely remember is when she stepped onto the stage in this dress to sing a duet with her ex-husband, Seal, who was a performer that night.

Arun Nevader/Contributor/Getty Images

Unlike her previous catwalks, she appeared on stage with a mic and began singing “Wedding Day.” Though several other couples (and exes) eventually found themselves on the catwalk together, the sweet duet was never replicated on stage.