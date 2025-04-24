Theater fans know Sunset Boulevard is one of the buzziest musicals currently running on Broadway — Heidi Klum included. So, on Wednesday, April 23, she went to New York’s Times Square to catch it. The remake of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, starring Nicole Scherzinger, is famously stripped down. The stage is nearly bare and mostly dark, and the entire cast wears nondescript all-black basics. Scherzinger, for example, wears the same black slip dress throughout the two-and-a-half-hour runtime.

Klum, meanwhile, stopped by wearing the musical’s sartorial polar opposite. And though she was there as a guest, her maximalist, leopard-on-leopard wardrobe choice utterly stole the show.

Heidi’s “Mob Wife” Look

The mighty leopard print has become so popular in recent years that it’s practically considered a fashion neutral. Not the way Klum wears it, though.

Yesterday, the supermodel strutted down the Theatre District in a slinky, skintight catsuit with a built-in, décolletage-baring bra. The stretchy one-piece is already difficult to pull off in a regular print, but blanketed in the predator’s famed brown spots? Even more so. Klum, however, rocked the “mob wife” go-to effortlessly.

She even doubled down on the print. The America’s Got Talent judge tucked her catsuit into pointed-toe thigh-high boots covered in a similar spotted pattern. The seamless leopard-on-leopard styling gave her look the illusion of a pantaboot, aka Kim Kardashian’s beloved legging-shoe hybrid.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The Germany’s Next Top Model host completed the look with a buttery leather trench coat in a luxe dark chocolate, sunglasses, and a minaudière.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A Not-So-Basic LBD

The next day, Klum made a complete style pivot in a little black dress. While the LBD is a wardrobe staple, it can get drab. The Project Runway host’s choice, however, was the opposite of boring.

She wore a maxi-style tuxedo dress with a massive center slit. It billowed hard in the wind while she was walking, so she had to hold it down to avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment. It also featured a plunging neckline and asymmetrical sleeves (one long, one without). She paired the look with pointed-toe pumps and sunglasses.