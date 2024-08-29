Heidi Klum's strapless bustier was basically 3 belts stitched together.

With so many of iconic modeling campaigns to her name and various reality television gigs under her belt, Heidi Klum has proven time and again that she is up for a challenge. The same could be said of her style, especially this summer. There was the plunging sundress with the thigh-high split, the sheer lace bra she wore in lieu of a bikini, and the leopard-print swimsuit with more straps than you could count.

On Aug. 27, the 51-year-old took yet another risk that involved wearing multiple belts as a top, and she totally pulled it off.

Heidi’s Belted Bustier

Though the calendar claims it’s still summer, Heidi Klum has officially made the transition into fall fashion. On Aug. 27, the mom of four arrived to the America’s Got Talent Season 19 quarterfinals wearing a black midi bodycon skirt and a stack of silver pendant necklaces from Chrome Hearts that can only be described as “vampirecore.”

But what really gave the sleek ‘fit its autumnal touch was her black bustier top courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier. The corset appeared to made from leather and featured not one, not two, but three belts stacked on top of each other.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fittingly, the top featured three silver belt buckles, as well as three straps donned with grommets that were each tucked into its own belt loop. The middle belt was double the size of the adjacent accessories for added coverage around the torso.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The supermodel also shared BTS footage of the episode on her Instagram, including a Reel in which she danced around in the ensemble before entering supermodel mode and strutting her stuff towards the camera.

Between each strap is a subtle but visible cutout — a design feature Klum is all too familiar with.

To complete the look, Klum wore a pair of black peep-toe heels and plenty of silver bangles and rings to match her various statement necklaces. For glam, the former Project Runway host wore her long blonde tresses down and contrasted the edgy outfit with a sweet pink lip.

She also shared a selfie from behind the judge’s table, looking happier than ever in the sexy number.

“I had fun !!!!!! YOU ????,” she captioned the post.