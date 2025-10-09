Heidi Klum Put A Spicy, 3D Twist On The Classic LBD

“Boring” is not a word in Heidi Klum’s vocabulary. The reigning queen of extreme Halloween costumes can spice up any look, no matter how minimalist. A traditional, corpcore suit? She’ll add a sexy twist with an extreme V-shaped neckline. A simple slip dress? Klum will free the nipple while wearing it, and rock a set of platinum grills while she’s at it.

The supermodel takes her eccentric style with her everywhere she goes, and her latest outing is probably the best example of that. Klum attended the premier of Germany’s Cirque du Soleil-esque dance extravaganza, Blinded By Delight, at the Friedrichstadt-Palast theater in Berlin on Oct. 8. Not to be outdone by the show’s extravagant costuming, the model brought her fashion A-game, and wore a plunging, maximalist take on the classic little black dress.

Heidi’s Plunging LBD

The LBD is a wardrobe staple, but leave it to Klum to completely reinvent the garment, taking it from an everyday ‘fit to red carpet-worthy attire.

Klum’s LBD featured a high neckline, and a U-shaped cutout that plunged to her waist, showing off her cleavage. The tailored dress’ asymmetrical, scalloped hemline hit mid-thigh on her left side, and reached just above her ankle on the right. But the real standout feature of the garment was the oversized sleeves. The structured, three-dimensional sleeves jutted out from her arms in waves, creating a unique silhouette.

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Klum paired the dress with sheer black pantyhose, and a pair of sleek, black Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Heidi’s Pantless Couture

Interesting shapes, coupled with racy details, have taken over Klum’s wardrobe this month. On Oct. 4, the model attended the Business of Fashion 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, as part of Fashion Week. There, she decided to forego pants, donning a see-through, haute couture look from Stéphane Rolland.

Klum wore an oversized white top covered in a geometric, 3-D pattern. White gloves covered her hands, peaking out from the wrist-length sleeves. She paired the unique blouse with an embellished, floor-length, sheer skirt, showing off her legs and her strappy platform heels underneath.

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Klum might very well be the master of maximalist dressing, even turning the most standard styles into jaw-dropping haute couture.