In the wise words of Heidi Klum, “In fashion, one day you’re in, and the next day, you’re out.” That applies to almost everything in the industry, including trends, it accessories, and even creative directors’ tenures at fashion houses. The one person seemingly exempt from the adage is Klum herself.

The supermodel is as relevant and revered now as she was when she began her career decades ago, if not more. Apart from her return to Project Runway’s 21st season as producer, judge, and host, she’s also back on the fashion week circuit, attending shows and modeling in them. Case in point: her recent Paris Fashion Week run.

Apart from making a surprise appearance on Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway and the 2025 L’Oreal Le Défilé show, she was booked and busy attending parties like the BoF500 Gala and sitting front row at Christian Louboutin and Elie Saab. Her buzziest outfit, however, was what she wore — or rather didn’t — to Vetements.

Heidi’s “Naked Dress”

On Friday, Oct. 3, Klum attended Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2026 show in a look that blew up fashion group chats. Leaning into her signature risqué ethos, the America’s Got Talent judge wore the nakedest lace dress ever, which she paired with a teeny contrasting cream thong and nothing else.

Apart from the fact that it was utterly body-forward, the brand’s signature avant garde tendencies came through in the gray maxi’s built-in gloves.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Klum paired the look with sleek, pointed-toe pumps and oversized sunglasses in back.

Later on, the supermodel toned down her look’s spice level by throwing on a floor-length gray coat with exaggerated broad shoulders. The contrast between the boxy outerwear and her saucy dress struck the perfect cool-girl balance.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Are Those Grills?!

The racy look apparently wasn’t unorthodox enough. As a professional style chameleon, she added one small detail that upped the edgy ante: platinum grills. Klum drew attention to her teeth hardware by posing with her tongue out, like she was scraping the bottom of her metal add-ons. She even matched her eyeshadow — a generous swipe of glittery silver — to her grills for good measure.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one does it like her.