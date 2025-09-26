Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show it all off. The supermodel is practically a pioneer of naked fashion and has mastered the sultry style trend. From posing in luxurious lingerie and high-end bikinis for ad campaigns to wearing sheer gowns on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, she consistently adds a spicy element to everything she wears.

Naturally, her own TV show is no exception. On Sept. 26, Klum headed to the set of her reality competition series Germany’s Next Top Model and gave a sneak preview of her very naked look on Instagram. Not only was she able to turn underwear into high fashion, but she also added some bold accessories fit for a rock star.

Heidi’s Naked LBD

Taking to her Instagram Story, Klum showed off a video of her working out in a sheer black floor-length gown with a scoop neckline and striped hem. The dress was completely see-through, allowing Klum to showcase her black bra and matching shapewear she wore underneath.

She added some rock-star edge to her look by topping her dress with a silver leather biker jacket, featuring black panels and an extra-long belt that she left unfastened.

Naturally, Klum’s accessories were just as bold as her look. She paired her naked dress with shiny black peep-toe heels with a pointed frame. Off to the side was the model’s vivid Hermès Birkin handbag in a rare, hot pink ostrich leather print, which retails for upwards of $40,000 on resale sites.

Heidi’s Polka Dot Sheer

Naturally, this is far from the first time Klum has used fashion to show off her lingerie. The model recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Germany and put a frilly spin on the sheer trend.

She wore a lingerie-inspired black dress with fringed sleeves, a button-up collar, and a sheer polka-dot print, showcasing her lacy black bra and matching panties.

She cinched her dress with a black leather belt with silver buckles, but otherwise chose to ditch accessories altogether. When Klum wants to wear naked fashion, she really means it.