Heidi Klum Flaunted Her Style Range On The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set

Anyone else feeling like we stepped into a time machine and barreled back to the 2000s? Between the Jonas Brothers inviting Demi Lovato on stage and a Freaky Friday sequel, recent events have been a nostalgic traipse down memory lane. The other throwback everyone’s clamoring for, however, is Devil Wears Prada 2. After nearly two decades, the film is officially in production. Naturally, Anne Hathaway’s looks as Andy Sachs, the elaborate sets, and the cameos caught in 4K are already going viral. As of Monday, Aug. 18, it seems like another high-profile celeb has joined the cast, and it’s none other than Heidi Klum.

If you’ll recall, the Project Runway host already made a cameo in the OG film in 2006 as one of the front-row attendees during Paris Fashion Week, playing herself. It appears as though she’ll be returning in the sequel with a much bigger role since she was spotted in not one, but two different outfits that put her style range on full display.

Heidi’s Crisp Pantsuit

Klum was spotted on the New York set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 rocking a pantsuit. The boxy, CEO staple has been in vogue in recent months; it only makes sense that the look would be duly represented in a fashion film. Predictably, Klum did the trend justice.

She donned a crisp white button-down, leaving a few unfastened for a hint of décolletage. For contrast, she tucked it into loose-fit, jet-black trousers and topped it off with a boxy jacket in the same shade. Unlike her IRL style, which typically includes vertiginous heels, Klum accessorized with preppy croc-leather loafers, diamond earrings, and reflective aviators.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Strapless Gown

Showing off her range, that same day, she changed from corpcore to glam in a resplendent violet number. Instead of a typical sweetheart neckline, hers featured a more sculptural, curved take, for added drama. Fitted in the bodice, it billowed into a see-through draped skirt.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Curiously, she paired the look with the same accessories as the look above (including the loafers). Perhaps she’ll change into a less comfortable pair once the cameras start rolling.

As if fans needed yet another reason to go see the movie. May 1, 2026 can’t come soon enough.