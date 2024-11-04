Ever since her Gossip Girl days, Blake Lively has been a style star. She shines her brightest, however, at prestigious fêtes. For instance, she’s always one to watch at the annual Met Gala, the Oscars of the fashion industry. It’s practically tradition for onlookers to wait with bated breath for her to ascend the famed museum’s steps in the most dramatic numbers. Remember her crystal-encrusted gown in 2018? It was so voluminous, she had to arrive on a party bus.

Fortunately, though she skipped New York’s Met Gala this year, there were other events to attend — including the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2. And best believe she brought her style A-game to the annual Los Angeles celebration.

Blake’s See-Through Number

The yearly bash always draws a crowd of AAA-listers and, this year, the attendees included Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and Emily Ratajkowski all in their best ’fits. (To paint a picture of just how prestigious the event is, Kardashian even wore her auction-bought nearly $200,000 Princess Diana necklace.)

Similarly, Lively donned a stunner befitting the venue. Her dress was a diamond-shaped chainmail dress covered in glitzy gold, pink, and topaz crystals. The piece, with its slinky straps and micro mini hemline, was also completely see-through (flaunting her skin-matching panties underneath). The tangerine Tamara Ralph creation was a work of art worthy of being hung on the museum’s walls.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To up the dramatic ante, she topped off the look with a voluminous kumquat-hued cape with puffed-up sleeves and an elongated trail.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Serena-Esque Glam

The look’s glamour was wholly reminiscent of her most iconic role: Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen. The Upper East Side golden goddess also had a penchant for tiny dresses and glistening numbers which she often wore to NY parties. What was most Serena-coded about her look, however, was her glam — particularly the Blake Brown founder’s loose voluminous curls swept in an exaggerated side part.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s Becoming Her Signature Formula

It’s not the first time Lively served glam in a cape and glimmering dress. In August, Lively made headlines for her Old Hollywood-esque outfit to walk the It Ends With Us premiere red carpet. Also by Tamara Ralph, Lively slipped into a crystal-encrusted floor-length strapless number with floral details (to match her movie’s motif). Like her most recent look, the Betty Buzz founder also threw on a high-drama cape: a fuzzy strawberry topper.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively and Ralph are a match made in fashion heaven.