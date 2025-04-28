After departing Project Runway in 2017, Heidi Klum is finally returning to the competition series as a host and a judge for its 21st season. Though it’s been a long eight years without her, soon fans will have a front row seat to Klum’s expertise (and style) once again.

In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the 51-year-old’s filming ‘fits on Instagram. On April 26, Klum’s co-star and former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano teased the upcoming season with a BTS video of the colleagues dancing. And while their moves were equally impressive, it was Klum’s plunging leather dress that stole the show.

Heidi’s Plunging Dress

Heidi Klum will always ace whatever fashion is en vogue. Having already conquered the “mob wife,” “corpcore,” and Y2K trends, the supermodel recently took an edgy turn with a dark and daring look.

In Siriano’s Instagram Reel, Klum stands in a fashion showroom as her team fixes her hair. A song plays over the loudspeakers, and the fashion designer instructs the model to “shake, shake.” As she shimmies her shoulders to the beat, Klum sports a spicy leather LBD.

Boasting an asymmetrical design, the dress featured a jacket lapel on one side, and a slouchy off-the-shoulder fit on the other. The two sides were separated by a plunging V-shaped neckline that left her cleavage fully exposed, before rejoining around the stomach in a structured bodice.

The asymmetry carried all the way down to her legs, with the longest part of the hem reaching just past her knee, and the shortest part hitting right at her hip. She completed the look with black platform stilettos that featured a dramatic pointed toe.

Halfway through the video, Siriano flips the camera so that both parties can be seen dancing in the mirror. For his part, the 39-year-old designer wore a graphic tee and black trousers.

More Plunging Looks

Earlier in the week, Klum was spotted leaving her SoHo apartment in a jacket-dress that not only featured another revealing neckline, but contained a dangerously high crotch-level slit as well.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

More of this on Project Runway Season 21, please.