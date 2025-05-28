Heidi Klum Rocked A Plunging Dress & Leather Boots To The 2025 AMAs

Taylor Swift may not have made an appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards like many Swifties predicted, but other celebs, influencers, and musicians showed up and out to the May 26 event in Las Vegas. Model Heidi Klum was among the stars who walked the red carpet alongside her 19-year-old son Henry Samuel, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

The two were color-coordinated in black with Klum wearing a Stephane Rolland tuxedo dress with a long train, plunging neckline, and cutouts on the side. Her gown was giving haute couture on top, while her choice of thigh-high boots on bottom screamed “mob wife” aesthetic — which Klum has been channeling recently.

Heidi’s Trendy Leather Boots

Warm summer weather may be on the way, but thigh-high boots are here to stay. At least, that’s what Klum and other celebrities seem to be saying with their choice of tall footwear. Internet’s fave “Zaddy,” Pedro Pascal, appeared to kick off the 2025 shoe trend in March, wearing Saint Laurent leather boots to the Season 2 premiere of The Last of Us in Los Angeles.

A month later, in April, The Mandalorian star wore Acne Studios leather boots to the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Then, less than a week prior to Klum’s AMAs appearance, Alexander Skarsgård wore a pair of thigh-high Saint Laurent boots to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Phoenician Scheme on May 20.

The Project Runway host’s choice of a tuxedo dress and trendy boots was a perfect combination of two looks she recently wore in April around New York City — a maxi-style tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline and leopard print, thigh-high boots. She also wore black leather boots in April and again to a Met Gala after party in May, so it appears the statement footwear has become a spring 2025 staple for her.

Heidi’s Plunging Gown

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Klum went all in on the “mob wife” aesthetic at the AMAs in her Stephane Rolland tuxedo dress. The gown featured a high-low hem, which tapered off into a full, dramatic ruffled train. The top of the dress brought more intrigue with a deep V-neck — but like her footwear of choice, plunging silhouettes seem to be on heavy rotation for Klum this month. On May 14, she sported a cleavage-baring look with her mermaidcore dress in Cannes, barely skirting by the new dress code that prohibits naked dressing.

The former America's Got Talent judge wasn’t the only star on the AMAs red carpet with a plunging dress, though. Host Jennifer Lopez wore a few spicy outfits to the awards show, including a Defaïence gown with a neckline that went below her navel. So, fashion note to self: As the necklines continue to plummet, boot lengths are on the rise.