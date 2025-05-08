Heidi Klum must be experiencing a strong case of fashion déjà vu. Over the last few years, flaunting one’s bare breasts didn’t just become a trend, it’s now basically an expectation at Hollywood events. All the style mavens, including Kendall Jenner, Florence Pugh, and Emily Ratajkowski, have repeatedly gone braless in the sheerest numbers.

And while nonchalant attitudes toward nipply outfits are undoubtedly a win for those who are pro-bodily autonomy, Klum has always been at the forefront of the style — about two decades early, in fact. The Project Runway host was freeing nip since the early 2000s, when the style choice was still extremely controversial.

Now that the rest of the world is embracing a look she used to rock repeatedly, it’s time to hit rewind and look at all the times Klum made nipple-baring chic.

1. An Exposed-Thong Moment

Apart from freeing nip at the 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards, she also flaunted her undies underneath her beaded sensation of a gown. The entire length of the dress was embroidered in a paisley print (*so* 2000s), and also featured netted cap sleeves and a mock neck.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

For added oomph, she styled her hair in a voluminous, teased bun so indicative of the era.

2. Feathers & Fur

The supermodel pulled out all the stops in a textural masterpiece. To attend the 2003 World Music Awards in Monaco, Klum wore a diaphanous skin-matching dress that fully exposed her beige undies before it opened into a vertiginous center slit. It featured intricate beading and a long train of champagne-colored plumes.

Steve Finn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That wasn’t luxe enough for her, though; she threw on a fur coat for added glamour.

3. A Glitzy Drop-Waist

In 2004, the America’s Got Talent judge attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. While all eyes should’ve been on the honorees, Klum stole the show in a slip dress made with a glitzy and gauzy stretchy material.

Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images

It featured a drop-waist detail and a frilly, knee-length skirt. She accessorized with a matching scarf, worn backward à la Old Hollywood, for a glam retro touch.

4. Flapper-Inspired

That same year, she wore another breast-forward number at the 2004 World Music Awards. This time, however, she channeled a ’20s flapper girl in a plunging black midi that was frilly, beaded, and oh-so-sheer. Plus, peep her G-string, for another exposed undies, whale-tail touch.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

5. Gilded Glamour

By the end of 2004, a buzzy new competition was just about to hit the small screen: Project Runway. Little did anyone know that the show would morph into a fashion institution responsible for discovering some of today’s most enduring designers (like Christian Siriano).

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Judging by her look at the show’s launch party, however, Klum likely had the foresight that it would blow up, because she stunned. Her plunging mini was crafted in a skin-matching mesh and accented in a smattering of silver paillettes. The skirt, however, was completely blanketed in the same large sequins with fringe to boot. A glistening icon.

6. A Sculptural Slay

Klum was a living work of art when she attended the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water in 2022. The one-shouldered stunner featured sheer mesh strips layered atop one another for a fittingly aqueous effect. Between her see-through dress and PVC heels, it was one naked look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A true pioneer.