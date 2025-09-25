Between Freakier Friday hitting theaters, the Devil Wears Prada sequel being in production, and Hilary Duff making new music, society’s collective nostalgia for the early aughts has reached a fever pitch. That’s never rang truer than in fashion, which revived bygone Y2K trends (yes, even the most polarizing ones) and reintroduced the decade’s it bags. More proof that noughties wistfulness is at an all-time high? Project Runway is back in the zeitgeist.

Though style enthusiasts watched the reality TV competition religiously back in the 2000s, viewership eventually dipped due to cast changes and general TV trends. Until now, that is.

Project Runway’s recent 21st season has been especially buzzy, thanks to its exciting cocktail of elements: Law Roach’s unfiltered critiques that go viral online, a promising batch of young designers, and the return of host and judge Heidi Klum, whose outfits constantly steal the show. Exhibit A: her finale dress.

Heidi’s Stunning Green Gown

After nine episodes, the show’s 10th and last installment is finally airing on Thursday, Sept. 25, and Klum just shared a sneak peek on main. In one clip, in which she says her famed line, “As you know in fashion, one day you’re in, and the next day, you’re out,” Klum proved she would never be out. She wore a satin gown in a lustrous chartreuse. It featured a knotted bodice detail and a more aqueous column skirt.

While the hue itself was striking, so, too, were its skin-baring details. Klum’s halter neckline featured a near-navel-deep plunge that flaunted her décolletage. The back was equally risqué with its massive cutout that flirted with showing off butt cleavage.

Her Gilded Glam

Since her dress was already a scene-stealer, the America’s Got Talent judge went the more low-key jewelry route. She wore a dainty chain necklace with a near-clear pendant and matching earrings.

Her glam was rather understated as well. She styled her hair sleek on top with soft, inward curls toward the ends. As for her makeup, she swiped glittery gold eyeshadow across her lids with an ombré smoky effect and completed the look with muted pink lip gloss.

Regardless of who wins tonight, Klum’s look definitely stole the show.