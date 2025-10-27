Heidi Klum is the uncontested queen of Halloween, but her October wardrobe isn’t solely dedicated to the spooky holiday. As she gears up for another extravagant costume (aka the kind that could compete with her iconic giant worm look in 2022), the supermodel has been making time for other events like the InStyle Imagemaker Awards and Vogue World: Hollywood. On Oct. 26, she made her mark on the latter, sporting an all-white outfit from Vivienne Westwood to Vogue’s annual event.

Heidi’s Sheer Dress

Vogue World: Hollywood, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, featured plenty of the fashion world’s best and brightest — Klum included. For the festivities, which featured performances by Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams, the model wore a sheer button-up shirt dress from Westwood’s Spring 2026 collection. The ethereal white fabric was covered in floral appliqués, and her white undergarments were visible through the see-through material. A white scarf in the same gauzy material and a matching white blazer finished off her look.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Klum paired her all-white look with simple black accessories. A thin black belt, small black purse, black sunglasses, and a pair of black pumps added some contrast to the ‘fit.

At the event, Klum posed with Vera Wang and Clueless costume designer Mona May. She sat with Elie Saab Jr. and Michael Braun.

Heidi’s Westwood Look

If the gossamer design looks familiar, it’s probably because Klum wore a similar dress while walking in Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2026 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. Klum closed out the show, and her daring bridal-looking outfit captured the show’s romantic theme: boudoir.

Klum modeled a Andreas Kronthaler-designed bedazzled bodysuit that featured tiny cutouts over her hips. Sheer, floral-print tulle was draped over the bodice of the dress. The gauzy fabric gathered at her shoulders, imitating the appearance of exaggerated shoulder pads, and draped around her chest and down her back for a high-low effect.

A pair of olive green heels, with distressed ribbon laced around her ankles, finished off the ‘fit.

Proof that Klum and Westwood — specifically, designer Andreas Kronthaler — are an unstoppable combination.