Heidi Klum Wore A Plunging Sheer LBD For Date Night

Most people will break out their spiciest ensembles for a special occasion. For Heidi Klum, that’s just a typical Thursday night. The model uses any occasion as an excuse to show off her most elegant naked looks, whether she’s dressing as a pantsless cyborg or channeling Madonna in a sheer cone bra.

On Nov. 14, Klum went on a date night with her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. She took to Instagram to show off her outfit, which featured several naked fashion trends, from sheer fabrics to the exposed bra — all wrapped up in one elegant ensemble.

Heidi’s Sheer LBD

Klum teased her date night look in an Instagram selfie video, soundtracked to her song “Sunglasses at Night” (yes, she has a song). The star appeared to wear a classic LBD (little black dress) with a plunging neckline. She also showed off her accessories, including a large blue gem pendant necklace and space-age sunglasses.

But her Instagram Story revealed a more complex and layered look. Klum’s LBD was made of lacy sheer fabric with floral embroidery, revealing a black bra with a double-crossed strap and matching high-waisted shorts underneath.

She took advantage of both the sheer and exposed bra trend, which felt fitting for date night, but managed to stay cozy by draping a leather biker jacket on top. She rounded off her look with black leather knee-high boots, adding even more rock-and-roll edge.

Heidi’s Go-To Date Night Look

Klum is a fan of turning to the trusted LBD when it comes to date night, but she likes to add a spicy twist. In July, she went out with Kaulitz in Paris and embraced the city’s romantic nature by donning a lingerie-inspired black mini-dress.

The dress featured semi-sheer lace sleeves, feathered cuffs, a high-cut hem, and a button-up collar that was left all the way open, exposing some serious cleavage and underboob. She completed her look with strappy black pumps that had a feathered poof atop her heels.

No one takes date night more seriously than Klum.