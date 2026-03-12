Minimalist style might be trending, thanks to the Love Story-fueled revival of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s ‘90s aesthetic. But real style savants know that maximalism never really goes out of style — and nobody does it better than Heidi Klum.

Klum might be known for saving some of her most extravagant looks for her Halloween party costumes, but really, the supermodel brings opulence to almost every occasion, including long days of shooting Project Runway in New York City. On March 10, she sported an avian-inspired Christian Siriano design on set. The following day, she brought the same over-the-top energy with another loud trend. This time, however, she traded her feathers for some sparkle.

Heidi’s Sparkly Strapless Dress

On March 11, Klum was photographed in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, where she’s filming Project Runway Season 22. As the model left the shoot, paparazzi nabbed some photos — and it seems like, despite her long day on set, Klum didn’t prioritize comfort. Instead, she chose a sparkly strapless dress.

Klum’s navy blue midi dress featured a simple bodycon silhouette — plus, it was covered in reflective sequins. Klum added more shine with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with round sunglasses and a silver pendant necklace with a large sapphire. The color coordination didn’t stop there. In a BTS video, Klum showed off her makeup, including a blue smoky eye.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

All That Glitters Is Fashion Gold

Klum has been all about the glitz and glam lately. In a March 12 Instagram Reel, Klum danced alongside Germany’s Next Top Model’s latest guest judge, 032c designer Maria Koch. In the video, the duo twirled around in matching sparkly, fringe jackets — Klum chose a rainbow color scheme, while Koch opted for a metallic silver.

In another ad for the episode, Klum gave a better look at her ‘fit beneath the jacket. Her empire waist dress was more understated, but still eye-catching. The dress featured a plunging neckline and an entirely sheer skirt, which revealed her string undies underneath.

Minimalists might be having a moment right now, but maximalists still have Klum on their side.