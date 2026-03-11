Heidi Klum’s status as a fashion icon is well-earned. The supermodel is known for her uncanny ability to turn a look — whether she’s walking on the Victoria’s Secret runway, celebrating at her famous Halloween soirée, or posing on her own Instagram feed. It’s this skill that has landed Klum hosting gigs on fashion forward shows like Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway.

After an eight-year hiatus from the show, Klum returned to host Project Runway Season 21 in 2025. Plus, she’ll star as host and judge in the upcoming Season 22 — alongside Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Project Runway’s Season 4 winner, Christian Siriano, who is returning as the designers’ mentor. Ahead of her on-screen reunion with Siriano, Klum stepped out in a dress from his Fall 2026 collection.

Heidi’s Sheer, Feathered Gown

You don’t become the host of Project Runway by skipping out on the year’s hottest trends. So far, feathers have dominating in 2026, appearing at Fashion Week and award show red carpets. Now, Klum is modeling the avian-inspired look.

On March 10, Klum stepped out in SoHo in a black LBD, which was layered with an asymmetric sheer skirt. The dress featured a plunging neckline — plus, its long sleeves ended in a plume of pom pom-looking white feathers, completely obscuring Klum’s hands.

Klum kept the rest of her ‘fit simple, adding a pair of black sunglasses, ankle-strap Louboutin pumps, and a Chanel Flap Bag.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

On Instagram, she revealed that she wore that ‘fit to film Project Runway, shared a BTS sneak peak of her and Siriano on set.

Heidi’s All-Leather Look

Klum is always serving serve looks on Project Runway, but she saves some for her best outfits for Germany’s Next Top Model. On March 11, she shared a promo for an upcoming episode, where she wore head-to-toe leather.

In the Instagram Reel, Klum embraced her playful side, dancing and playing dress-up with the members of German boy band, Elevator Boys, who are guest judges in the episode. For the star-studded crossover, she wore a zip-up leather jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt, sheer tights, and over-the-knee leather boots. She topped off her look with a leopard-print cat ear headband.

If Klum is on your screen, expect a serve.