The Sweet Hidden Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s Birthday Necklaces

Of course Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday in a meaningful way. Party plans aside, the Duchess of Sussex released a video starring Melissa McCarthy which both showed off her comedy skills and announced a brand new project she’s working on. Dubbed 40x40, it will see her ask 40 (celeb) friends of hers to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is going back into the workforce following the pandemic. Sweet, right? Even cuter was the diamond necklaces Markle wore in the video, which were in fact a tribute to her children.

Dressed casually – yet ever so elegantly – Meghan seems relaxed at home, with her laptop perched in front of her for the video call with McCarthy. The arrangement of diamond necklaces draped beautifully around her neck. The designs in question? Well, it’s written in the stars.

Each necklace features a constellation, daintily dotted out in diamonds, that reflected Archie and Lilibet's zodiac signs; Taurus and Gemini, respectively. Made by Los Angeles-based jewellery designer Logan Hollowell, who famously working with ethically-sourced gemstones and recycled gold, cost upwards of $1,600, approx £1,285.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has worn zodiac-themed jewellery or personalised amulets that pay tribute to the loved ones in her life. She also has Taurus and Virgo necklaces from Canadian designer Suetables which are a nod to Archie and Harry. As well as a variety of ‘A’ and ‘H’ necklaces from the likes of Jennifer Meyer, and Nordstrom.