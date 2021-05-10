Meghan Markle made a special appearance at the Global Citizen Vax Live event on May 8, 2021. While the Duchess of Sussex didn’t appear at the event in person, she served as the co-chair with Prince Harry and sent in a recorded message. She’s expected to give birth to their second child in summer 2021 and served a serious look in a red and pale pink floral dress. While her Carolina Herrera tied shirt dress comes with a hefty $1,690 price tag, there are some high street dupes for the floral dress Meghan wore that come in at a much more affordable price.

Meghan looked cool and summery in the flowy red shirt dress. She finished off the look with a gold chain necklace that had a charm of the female symbol with a raised fist in the middle, signifying female power and mirroring the message in her speech. Meghan used her segment to talk about gender equality, the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on women, and the importance of getting vaccines to those who need them most.

“With the surge in gender-based violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid care work, and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we're at an inflection point for gender equity” she said, “Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out.”

Meghan’s message was moving and she looked positively etherial. If you’d like to get your hands on a dress similar to the one she wore, check out the selection below.