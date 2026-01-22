The soundtrack of the 2000s is back, thanks in no small part to Hilary Duff. The Lizzie McGuire alum is currently on tour after an 18-year hiatus, belting out nostalgic Y2K hits including “Come Clean,” “So Yesterday,” and “What Dreams Are Made Of.” It’s not just ‘00s music she’s reviving, though — it’s the fashion, too.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Duff posted a video of her getting glammed up in her dressing room and hitting the stage for her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour rehearsal. And if you look closely, you’ll notice a style detail that dominated the early aughts: her exposed bra straps.

Hilary’s Silky Crop Top

In the clip, which spotlights L’Oreal’s Infallible Setting Spray, Duff wore an asymmetrical one-shoulder top crafted in ivory-colored silk. One side was sleeveless, while the other featured a long, batwing sleeve. Even the midriff-baring crop was asymmetrical, dipping diagonally down one side.

While her top wasn’t particular to a specific era, how she styled it evoked major style flashbacks. Her brassiere’s slinky white straps were peering out, especially under the asymmetrical shoulder detail.

If you lived through Y2K, you already know that bra straps were a key component of any ‘fit, worn to be intentionally exposed. It’s why style savants owned the most colorful, most textured, most chaotic brassieres way back when. Duff’s monochromatic take on the strappy trend, however, modernized the style.

The Younger actor completed the look with simple high-waist jeans with a loose straight leg, which she paired with patent leather boots. Despite the low-key base of jeans and a white top, Duff didn’t skimp on the bling. She wore rings on several fingers, including stacks of sparkly, crystal-clad loops.

As for the rest of her look, she kept her hair down for an effortless, messy vibe that goes perfectly with the rock star head bang. Meanwhile, she kept her makeup relatively low-key, except for the generous swipe of glitter eyeshadow.

Her Concert Looks

During the show, which kicked off over the weekend in London, Duff still leaned into denims, albeit sparklier. She wore a cropped denim bustier awash in crystals and matching loose pants with twisted details. Later, the Disney alum changed into a lace bodysuit with broad shoulders and 3D floral appliqués.

PapCulture / BACKGRID Photo by Christopher Polk 1 / 2

Forever the Y2K queen.