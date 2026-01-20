In the early aughts, Hilary Duff shaped the style of an entire generation. Fans copied her colorful ‘fits from Lizzie McGuire and covers of teen magazines. Now, decades later, she continues to be at the forefront of fashion.

Over the weekend, Duff kicked off her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, headlining her first show after an 18-year hiatus. While the setlist was nostalgic, nothing about her attire was “so yesterday.” A bustier top? A pantless bodysuit? More like so today.

Hilary’s Bedazzled Denim Set

Duff began her 17-song setlist with noughties hits like “Wake Up” and “So Yesterday,” followed by her new single “Roommates,” from her upcoming album, luck... or something, out on Feb. 20. Starting strong, the Younger star opened her concert in a cropped bustier, a fashion-girl fave. The structured piece featured a curved hem, while the denim-looking fabric was awash in clear embellishments that resembled water droplets.

For a coordinated moment, she wore matching high-waist trousers, accented with twists throughout. The baggy statement pants recalled her go-to bottoms of yore, especially during her Lizzie and DCOM days, when Duff loved sporting maximalist bottoms.

Photo by Christopher Polk

Duff wore tennis bracelets on both wrists, crystal-encrusted rings, and similarly blinged-out fringe earrings.

Photo by Christopher Polk

Her No-Pants ‘Fit

For the latter part of the show, which she ended with “What Dreams Are Made Of,” Duff switched into a second look that felt very 2020s: a bodysuit worn sans pants. Though she chose one in an understated, neutral hue, nothing about the onesie was low-key. Crafted in lace, it featured sculptural padded shoulders, seemingly draped from excess fabric. It also had a cowl-esque, draped overlay and a dramatic thigh-length cape.

Designed by Claire Sullivan, a go-to of other pop icons, including Lady Gaga and Rosaliá, the bodysuit also featured two massive pale blue 3D rosettes. One on her shoulder and another on the opposite hip, both flowers were accented with a pearl-adorned white netted material.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

The How I Met Your Father actor completed the look with the same accessories and white knee-high boots with heels.

Photo by Christopher Polk

Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?