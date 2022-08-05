Since actress, beauty founder and style icon supreme Tracee Ellis Ross launched her celebrated hair range back in 2018, British Black women have been patiently waiting for the range to make it across the pond. Well, good things come to those who wait, and I am thrilled to say PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross has officially arrived at Boots.

Inspired by decades of Ross’s own hair mishaps and highlights, PATTERN beauty took ten years of hard work and setbacks. Supporting and celebrating natural hair is one thing, but Ross’s brand also challenges the segregation of hair care aisles which has meant that the decade-long struggle to source products for natural textures – especially if you live miles away from major cities – is finally over.

“From the very beginning of PATTERN beauty, I set out to build a different kind of beauty company,” says Ross. “One that is not just about brand sales, but expands the narrative around Black consumers.” Now stocked at over 600 stores across the UK and easily available online (sans expensive shipping costs!), Pattern is created with women with “curls, coils, and tight textures” in mind – no antiquated hair grading system here.

From satisfyingly sized shampoos and conditioners to soothing styling products, PATTERN beauty has a comprehensive range. Shampoos and conditions cleanse, strengthen, hydrate, and breathe life into curls with green tea, aloe vera, biotin, and olive oil. Plus, there’s combs, brushes, and picks which tease rather than traumatise. Lightweight gels, serums, creams, and mists round off the offering, lending definition and shine without weighing hair down. The stylish design incorporates charming illustrations and a joyous shade of yellow guaranteed to bring a smile to wash day.