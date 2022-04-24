Despite remaining somewhat of an underdog compared to the likes of Nike and Adidas, peak nostalgia brand New Balance has significance of its own. Although it isn’t often credited for sparking iconic cultural moments, it was, in fact, behind one of the most iconic sneaker (trainer) motifs of all time. We’re talking about that image of basketball legend Michael Jordan doing a split dunk in mid-air.

The most circulated version is Nike’s rework of the same image, but Jordan was wearing New Balance trainers in the original 1984 shot. Now teaming up with Ganni, another it-brand of the subculture space, New Balance has gifted us with a new ugly dad trainer, for a true Y2K throwback.

Founded in 2000, Ganni was birthed as the noughties took off. Its founders met in a nightclub, and married seven months later, per The Cut. All about parties and laid back aesthetics, the #GANNIGirls cult following soon followed. In a recent nod to the Y2K era, Ganni collaborated with Juicy Couture to bring back the classic velour tracksuit.

What Can You Expect From The New Balance x Ganni Collab?

This time, Ganni joins New Balance for a reimagining of the 2002R classics. Offering two colours, turquoise and grey, it’s a fresh take on pre-2010 trainer nostalgia. Speaking with High Snobiety, Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, said, “If you look closely at the design, you'll see subtle details like the double pull tabs in multi colours that form the shape of a heart or GANNI-logo print panels exclusively designed for the occasion.” The collaboration 2002Rs are priced from £140. The range will feature recycled materials too, per Teen Vogue.

Ganni

Ganni

Where Can You Buy The New Balance x Ganni Collab In The UK?

The crossover collection has near-sold out but there are few sizes still available in select New Balance stores in London, and online from both Ganni and New Balance’s UK sites.

You can also register on the waiting list just in case your size comes back in stock or there’s a restock issued from Ganni and New Balance. And be sure to also look out for them popping up on your typical reselling platforms, like eBay or Depop.