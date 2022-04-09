Ganni Just Launched A Resale Platform So You Can Snag Second Hand Styles For Less

Known for its quirky prints and playful silhouettes, Danish fashion darling Ganni is taking it up a level, letting customers get their hands on its vibrant creations for a less. Continuing with the brand’s ongoing sustainable mission, the label has now launched a second-hand resale platform that will allow shoppers to buy and sell pre-loved items with other shoppers in the UK and in Scandinavian countries.

Following the recent rise in popularity in resale sites such as Depop, Vinted, and Vestiaire Collective, the affordable brand has teamed up with reselling platform Reflaunt for the exciting new marketplace. The initiative will allow sellers to accept payment via bank transfer or purchase credit with an additional 20% value to spend on the clothing store’s website.

Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup said in a statement: “At Ganni, we believe that responsibility is a prerequisite for doing business in the future. Our community has a superfluid approach to their wardrobe so we’re offering them multiple ways of renting, returning, reselling, wearing, and owning Ganni. And we’re determined to make it so seamless you don’t even notice you made the responsible choice.”

“By now we’re covering all bases offering resale, take-back schemes, rentals, and repairs. Our efforts will only have a real impact if they scale, so please have a go at it,” Reffstrup continues.

The move comes as the fashion resale market continues to grow - with Gen Z, in particular, adopting second-hand shopping faster than other age groups. Indeed, recent studies have claimed that buying second-hand allows us to reduce carbon, water, and waste emissions by 73% versus fast fashion.

Since Ganni has been making changes to create more eco-friendly collections featuring responsible materials in recent years, it makes sense that the company is doing what it can to provide a wider range of sustainable shopping options for its customers.

In 2020, the brand launched its “Responsibility Game Plan”, which comprises 44 goals it aims to reach by 2023. The brand also publishes an annual “Responsibility Report” to publicly share its progress and allow shoppers to monitor its progress and hold it accountable.