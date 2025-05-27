Jennifer Lopez is fully back in pop star mode. On May 26, the singer-actor hosted the 2025 American Music Awards and opened the show in a particularly spicy way, making out with some of her backup dancers. Later, she surprised fans by announcing her second Las Vegas residency, Up All Night, marking her return to the stage after the cancellation of her 2024 tour.

When it comes to award shows, the star always brings the glamour, and given that she was hosting and performing, her fashion game was completely on point. She wore a wide array of looks throughout the evening, from plunging gowns to a glitzy catsuit that screamed classic J.Lo.

J.Lo’s Red Carpet Look

Lopez took over the red (nay, purple) carpet in an ensemble that might rival her iconic plunging Versace gown. She wore a flowing tan dress from Defaïence, featuring a halter-neck collar and neckline that plunged below her navel.

The dress featured side cutouts with exposed chainlink accents, a large leg slit, and a dramatic train that swept the carpet.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with a pair of gold platform heels with bedazzled ankle straps, and an optimal amount of bling, including a diamond cuff bracelet and dangling earrings.

J.Lo’s Plunging Dress

The star kicked off her hosting duties in yet another plunging gown, but with a bit more whimsy. She donned a gray halter-neck dress from Miss Sohee, featuring a shimmering seashell print made with Swarovski crystal embroidery, and a daring front leg slit that created a high-low hem.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the dress with a turquoise silk cape, embroidered with intricate pink, green, and blue floral landscapes, which she wore off-the-shoulder to emphasize the ruffled sleeves. She completed her look with transparent pumps, because no accessories could outshine her contrasting patterns.

J.Lo’s Catsuit

For her opening performance, J.Lo sported a new take on one of her signature stage looks. She wore a skin-colored catsuit bedazzled with crystals and sequins that formed a computer-grid pattern of sorts.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The look featured a turtleneck collar and strategically placed geometric black accents. She slyly incorporated matching tan, bedazzled boots that blended perfectly into the ensemble. Finally, she amped up the spice (and got people talking) by locking lips with two of her dancers during the performance.