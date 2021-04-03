Beauty
How To Do Aurora Nails, Instagram’s Favourite Manicure Trend
The mesmerising nail effect is inspired by the Northern Lights.
Aurora nails are — as their name may suggest — pretty magical. If you’ve been eyeing up nail trends to inspire your next mani, you’ve likely come across this enticing term. But what exactly are aurora nails? Here’s what you need to know, including where the design comes from, and how to do aurora nails at home — because as fantastical as they are, they are not beyond the scope of a good DIY project.
If you consider what the word aurora actually represents (a natural electrical phenomenon, which results in incredible light displays across the sky — otherwise known as the Northern Lights), you can pretty quickly work out what to expect from aurora nails. These nails are iridescent, holographic, or opalescent, and they catch the light in beautiful ways. And the experts are fully on board. “I love the way these nails catch the light in a space-age unicorn kind of way; they look like a real-life filter,” notes Suzi Rezler, founder of press-on nail brand Naillery.
“This is yet another design — following the velvet nails trend — that creates a magical mysterious effect,” the team at Selfish salon tells Bustle. “Different textures [and] sparkly and iridescent effects are extremely popular nail art trends at the moment.”
Experts:
Suzi Rezler, founder of press-on nail brand Naillery
Selfish Salon team
Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator