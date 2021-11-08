12 Ways To Wear The Cloud Nail Art Trend

Dark nail colors may be trending thanks to Kourtney Kardashian’s goth glam engagement manicure, but their happy-go-lucky opposite has simultaneously skyrocketed in popularity: cloud nails.
These adorable designs adorn your fingertips with puffs to emulate the sky and can be worn in all different ways. Whether it’s to bring lightness to shorter days and darker skies by way of an optimistic mani or simply because clouds are really cute as nail art, the trend is the perfect antithesis to the winter season’s more traditional mysterious, moody manicures.
“I think people like cloud nails because it’s a design that’s not too over the top,” Chyna Stevens, a Los Angeles-based nail artist, tells Bustle. “It’s cute yet subtle, and anyone can pull it off.” Stevens also notes this particular manicure trend comes with an added perk: “Cloud nails remind people of the sky, which is calming, and if you add those twinkle stars it can look like anime,” she says, nodding to the Kira Kira effect that’s often seen on cloud-themed manicures.
Besides looking chic, clouds also happen to be easy to paint yourself (they’re imperfect, after all). Ready to switch things up from your dark manicure habit? Keep scrolling for 12 different ways to rock the cloud nail art trend.