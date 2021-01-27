This year is all about "skinimalism," according to Pinterest's 2021 beauty predictions. The trend features pared-down makeup that enhances your complexion's natural radiance. And, if you follow celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo's advice on how to get glowy skin with makeup, you only need three products to nail the look.

If you're not familiar, Vanngo is Selena Gomez's makeup artist, and he's responsible for some of the star's most iconic looks (including her recent People magazine cover, her neutral glam for the American Music Awards, and her bold red lip at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival). One thing all his makeup looks — featured on stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, and Karlie Kloss — have in common? Fresh, dewy, radiant skin.

In a virtual MasterClass with cosmetics brand Laura Mercier yesterday, Vanngo revealed the only three products he believes are necessary to achieve the on-trend minimalist look. Below are the "skinimalism" essentials that'll bring you a gorgeous glow with the shortest makeup routine ever.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Tinted Moisturizer

Rather than a foundation, Vanngo says a tinted moisturizer is the way to go for a glowy base. "It gives you nice hydration and very natural coverage," he said in the class. It's lighter than most other complexion products, but works to even out your skin.

2. Concealer

Vanngo's second glowy skin essential is a concealer that can help hide any sort of blemish or dark spot not covered by your tinted moisturizer. He specifically cites Laura Mercier's new Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo Stick, but whichever one you go with, he says it makes your skin look "flawless."

3. Lipstick

Finish your glowy look with a lipstick to create a monochromatic pop of color. Vanngo says to go with a shade that'll add pigment to your pout and double as a blush to create a full face.