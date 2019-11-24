Here’s The Deal With Those Selena Gomez & Jimmy Butler Dating Rumors

Per usual, dating rumors are swirling around about a female A-list celebrity and a man she happened to hang out with. But to set the record straight, Selena Gomez is not dating anyone in 2020, although she does seem open to the prospect of a relationship now. Gomez sparked romance rumors with NBA player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted at dinner together by The Miami Herald. However, as her Disney character Alex Russo wisely once said, everything is not what it seems.

Neither Gomez nor Butler have commented on the speculation, and according to E!, Gomez is currently single. That said, she reportedly hung out with the athlete “a few times” in New York. “Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," a source told the outlet. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet." As of late, the singer has become more open to dating and thinks Butler is “a great guy” but wants to keep her options open and enjoy her single life. The source continued and noted that "her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single."

Gomez's most recent public relationship was with Justin Bieber (again), which ended around March 2018, according to Cosmopolitan. Since then, she's been linked to a couple of men, including One Direction's Niall Horan and her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost. According to Entertainment Tonight, after Gomez and Krost were spotted at dinner together in October 2019, she quickly hopped on Instagram to quell the speculation without mentioning any specific names. "I am not dating anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine.”

The singer has been very open about her love life recently, beginning with the late 2019 release of two songs that may be about Bieber. "Lose You To Love Me" is a soft ballad about how she needed to lose her ex to learn how to love herself, and "Look At Her Now" is a powerful number about her journey to the other side of her post-relationship pain. That song contains the lyric, "She knows she'll find love, only if she wants it," which makes her outlook crystal clear.

According to ET, Gomez spoke on the Zach Sang Show in October 2019 about how she's learned from her past relationships and knows what she's looking for in her next one. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time," she said. Now that she's been single for a while, she's not looking for what she had in the past. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength," she said.