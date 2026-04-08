Fashion is in its maximalist era. After years of quiet luxury-driven basics and neutrals, all sorts of patterns are finally trending again. Buzzy animal prints lead the pack, from predatory tigers and leopards to elusive deer. But more and more, abstract graphics are finding fans among style stars. The latest pattern to start showing up on all your faves? Houndstooth.

The jagged, checkered design has long been associated with elegance, thanks to Princess Diana’s approval and Dior making it one of the brand’s staple prints. Though it enjoyed a brief renaissance in the late 2000s (primarily due to Alexander McQueen and Blair Waldorf), it’s since been relegated to the confines of office attire — until now.

Angel’s Houndstooth Co-Ords

On Tuesday, April 7, the print was seen on Angel Reese while she was in New York for the unveiling of her new Victoria’s Secret campaign — the first WNBA athlete to star in one. To commemorate the milestone, she wore houndstooth co-ords, which included a belted boxy jacket and a knee-length skirt with an exaggerated asymmetrical side slit. The ‘fit showed a peek of her black brassiere (a VS nod), which paired nicely with her pointed-toe pumps in the same noir shade.

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She’s Not The Only Fan

Style stars have slowly been incorporating the two-toned style into their 2025 wardrobes. Anya Taylor-Joy, for example, wore not one, but two houndstooth ‘fits last year. She paired a dramatic cape with a matching printed mini to attend Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, and wore a skirt set months prior.

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Paige DeSorbo, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Heidi Klum were also spotted rocking the print throughout 2025.

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Take Your Pick

If you’re influenced to give houndstooth a try, there are so many ways you can make it seem fresh. For a more modern take, consider doubling up on the pattern in co-ords like Taylor-Joy and Reese, or matching your accessories to your clothes à la DeSorbo. And don’t be afraid to mix checkered sizes, either, or play with colors.

Gossip Girl’s Queen B would be proud.