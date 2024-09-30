Kendall Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week Looks Are So Quiet Luxury-Coded

In between strutting on the designer runways, Kendall Jenner can be spotted strolling the sidewalks of Paris alongside her stylist and pal Dani Michelle. The pair were seen together on Wednesday, Sept. 25, on their way to see one of Jenner’s favorite brands, The Row.

And since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s label is perhaps the most quiet luxury-coded brand of them all, Jenner obviously dressed accordingly. But even when Jenner isn’t heading to The Row’s fashion show, she’s proven that her love for the minimalist aesthetic runs deep.

Kendall’s Vintage Dress

The recently “blonded” model got elegantly dressed to go to her Schiaparelli fitting on Sept. 25. She ended up walking in the show a day later with her sister Kylie in attendance. Jenner wore a royal blue vintage dress equipped with a cinched waistcoat by John Galliano for the rainy day outing. She paired the drape-y, knee-length dress with black pointed-toe ballet flats by The Row. The whole thing was very chic and ladylike.

Oh, and she just so happened to match her navy hotel umbrella perfectly. Coincidence?

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jenner wore silver huggie earrings and black sunglasses as accessories. Her French-girl style was 10/10.

More Understated Elegance

Later that day, the 818 founder slipped into a really dark navy ensemble to attend The Row’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. She wore a simple scoop-neck dress with a textured overlay, with her ivory bra straps poking out from underneath. Jenner carried a small black clutch and sported a pair of micro mini kitten heels (that looked just like her flats that she wore earlier in the day).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though she didn’t actually walk in The Row’s presentation, Jenner probably would’ve fit right in with the other models with her own quiet luxury vibe. The Olsen twins had a strict no photos policy inside, but luckily, Jenner posted a closer look at her elegant outfit to her Instagram feed.

All of it is giving old money.