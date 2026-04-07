Spotted: 10 Gossip Girl-Coded Items Taking Over Bustle Editors’ Wishlists

If there’s one thing that’s been living in Gossip Girl fans’ minds rent-free this year, it’s the upcoming Blair (book) sequel. In the weeks since it was announced, TikTokers have been posting their fan theories about a TV or movie comeback, especially after Leighton Meester recently said she’s read some of the new installment. Since the novel is currently slated for a summer 2027 release, that gives everyone plenty of time to prep-ify their wardrobes like their fave Upper East Siders — and the Bustle editors are here to help.

The consensus among the team: Blair Waldorf still reigns supreme. Queen B had academia chic nailed down, owned an enviable curation of outfits and statement coats, and shaped future It girls’ accessory collections with her affinity for headbands and colored tights. Even her lingerie game was unmatched.

Other characters were also fashion forces in their own right. Jenny Humphrey’s goth grunge era is still a reference point for many (heavy eyeliner optional). Then there was resident baddie Georgina Sparks, whose free-spirited accessorizing arguably deserved its own Emmy.

To prove the theory that Gossip Girl is more than just a nostalgia-inducing series, it’s a guiding light for style, here are some of the posh items Bustle editors are shopping and coveting this season.

“This top is so Blair Waldorf-coded. Between the slinky satin material, puff sleeves, and oversized buttons, it's the perfect simple-yet-sophisticated statement piece. I love that it can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a matching miniskirt (the latter would definitely be a Blair move).” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy editor of beauty

“Tweed is the cool-girl staple of the moment, with Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Zendaya all wearing the woven material in recent months. But Blair Waldorf walked so they could all run, wearing tweed coats and full skirt sets time and time again on Gossip Girl. A jacket is not just a want for my spring wardrobe, it's a need. Catch me wearing it like Robbie, with a pair of oversized denim this season.” — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

“Hervé Léger was a Gossip Girl staple, worn by everyone from main characters like Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, to guest stars like Diana Payne and Olivia Burke. And in 2026, the bandage dress is making a comeback. This one feels like a modern take with its square neckline and is one of my top Hervé picks (I have a ton).” — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

“I've been eyeing these perfect moto boots. The stud details and square toe make them ideal for adding edge, whether you wear them with a dress or jeans. I can see Jenny Humphrey rocking these with a plaid skirt.” — R.L.

“At 28, I think I’ve aged out of the opportunity to attend Constance Billard School for Girls, but that doesn’t mean I can’t channel the fashion that graced those halls. Ties and brooches are so in right now, and paired with this perfectly pleated skirt by cool girl-approved brand Sandy Liang, anyone can look like Queen B. I’d probably style it with a perfect white tee or a more grungy, Little J-inspired look, but that’s what makes this piece such a staple — it’s versatile yet classic.” — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

“I always loved that Serena was a style chameleon, often clashing preppy staples with grunge or rockstar accents — hence why she's the inspo behind my love of this Sezane leather jacket. My dream outfit? This plus a black skirt and ballet flats.” — R.L.

“I know, I know. Neckties are trending on several designer runways. But wearing one makes me feel more like a Constance Billard enrollee than someone who frequents fashion weeks. And I love it. This striped one gives me all the Blair feels.” — A.L.

“Georgina Sparks was a menace, yes. But did she have amazing style? Also yes. She had an effortless cool-girl vibe punctuated by statement accessories. And her signature piece? Giant sunglasses. After years of going for smaller frames, it’s high time I return to those that cover half my face, à la Georgie.” — A.L.

“Blair Waldorf was the queen of the headpiece. And while I would love to revive a statement headband, what I really need is one of Blair's chic berets. This simple black number can be paired perfectly with a matching collared dress or used to elevate a casual white tee and jeans look.” — Rachel Chapman, BDG staff writer

“Every time I see Blair Waldorf, I’m reminded that my hair accessory game is severely lacking. I love that she always completes a look with a headband or bow, like the perfect finishing touch. This polka dot option would be so cute for dinner or work with a half-up, half-down hairstyle — a classic for Gossip Girl. I would also wear it on the weekend. Think chic low ponytail, jeans, and a T-shirt.” — Carolyn Steber, lifestyle and wellness writer