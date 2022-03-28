Mom jeans haven’t always had the most positive connotation. The phrase itself drums up images of that Saturday Night Live sketch, alongside unflattering, poorly fitting denim.

But the term has been reclaimed as of late. Alongside straight leg or boyfriend cut, the mom jean is no longer frowned upon, but is rather stylish and delightfully on-trend.

It’s no real surprise that the once polarizing piece is back in the zeitgeist. The re-emergence of ’90s and ’00s fashion has permeated closets of the masses, bringing with it the trends of both eras. Where low-rise jeans have recently shoved their way back into the spotlight, it’s mom jeans — the high-waisted, roomy, more comfortable alternative, typically with a light wash — that proves more wearable.

Need proof? Just take these street style stars and celebs, who have styled the look with everything from leather to chunky knits and more. One glance at these immaculate ensembles and you’ll be booking it to the store to get your hands on a pair for yourself.

But there’s no need to head to the mall to achieve a mom jean moment. There are plenty to choose from right here from the comfort of your own home — which is fitting, since many of these jeans are comfortable enough to lounge around the house in.

Below, a lesson on how to style mom jeans, and a few favorite picks to add to your denim collection, pronto.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tucked In Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber is always on trend, putting her spin on everything. Case in point? Here, she’s tucked her high-waisted mom jeans into slouchy black boots.

Blue High-Waisted Straight Jeans Levi's $80 View product These high-waisted Levis are classic for wearing tucked or untucked.

Dagget Suede Boot MATISSE $125 View product For an easier tuck, go with a shorter, black boot with a block heel for easy wearing.

Sheer Perfection For a night-out look, try going bold with a sheer or crystal top, à la Nicolette Mason.

Floral Print Mesh Top Endless Rose $40 View product For something a bit less revealing, go for a mesh floral print turtleneck.

Blue Ripped '90s Pinch Waist High Rise Jeans Agolde $210 View product These high-waisted Agolde jeans have the right amount of rip, and are the perfect shade of light blue.

With A Sweater Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keep the oversized theme going with a chunky knit. Extra points for a wearing chic camel coat on top.

Red La Montagne 'La Maille Merano' Sweater Jacquemus $665 View product This chunky red knit would look so cute tucked into a pair of jeans. I especially love the on-trend pink detail.

Pleated Denim Jean Hudson Jeans $245 $123 View product Pair your knit with a pair of pleated jeans that have a little something extra going on at the waist.

Slipped On Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Slips in all styles are super on trend right now. Pairing one with some mom jeans is chic and understated.

Blue Silk Kariya Top Gauge81 $285 View product Opt for a sexy, slip-style top with a double strap for fun and different detail.

Blue Reconstructed Jeans FRAME $300 View product Go classic with a twist in these two tone, roomy jeans from Frame.

Leather Love Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For an elevated look, try pairing these casual jeans with a fancier blouse, like Kourtney Kardashian and this leather moment from 2018.

La Nuit Recycled Leather Blouse AS by DF $393 View product This leather look is just begging to be tucked in, worn open, and with a popped collar.