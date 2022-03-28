Mom jeans haven’t always had the most positive connotation. The phrase itself drums up images of thatSaturday Night Live sketch, alongside unflattering, poorly fitting denim.
But the term has been reclaimed as of late. Alongside straight leg or boyfriend cut, the mom jean is no longer frowned upon, but is rather stylish and delightfully on-trend.
It’s no real surprise that the once polarizing piece is back in the zeitgeist. The re-emergence of ’90s and ’00s fashion has permeated closets of the masses, bringing with it the trends of both eras. Where low-rise jeans have recently shoved their way back into the spotlight, it’s mom jeans — the high-waisted, roomy, more comfortable alternative, typically with a light wash — that proves more wearable.
Need proof? Just take these street style stars and celebs, who have styled the look with everything from leather to chunky knits and more. One glance at these immaculate ensembles and you’ll be booking it to the store to get your hands on a pair for yourself.
But there’s no need to head to the mall to achieve a mom jean moment. There are plenty to choose from right here from the comfort of your own home — which is fitting, since many of these jeans are comfortable enough to lounge around the house in.
Below, a lesson on how to style mom jeans, and a few favorite picks to add to your denim collection, pronto.
