Between the New York Knicks’ championship run and Lewis Hamilton landing his first F1 win in years, sports have taken over everyone’s FYPs — and stadium attire is matching that exact energy.

Jordyn Woods and her “lucky” courtside bag are still trending, while Taylor Swift just popularized DIY graphic tees via her custom “STEVIE KNICKS” shirt. Over at the paddocks, Kim Kardashian effortlessly turned the racetracks into her personal runway, proving that athletic venues are the new red carpets. Now that the 2026 World Cup has officially begun, fashion’s latest obsession is coming straight from the fields. Yes, blokecore is back and it’s impossible to ignore.

First coined on TikTok in 2021, the term blends British soccer slang with players’ uniforms, bringing jerseys, track shorts, and cleats into everyday rotations. With FIFA fever at an all-time high, the aesthetic is more influential than ever, and A-list celebs are completely in on the trend. Soccer jerseys remain the undisputed MVPs — Rihanna recently wore one with a lacy skirt, while Zendaya gave hers an elevated preppy twist. At the same time, Ciara Miller and Olivia Jade are making a strong case for track pants and shorts.

Naturally, Bustle’s most fashionable staff members are fully on board, sharing ways to style off-duty varsity ’fits IRL without looking like you're trying out for the team. Haven’t secured a ticket to a game? Don’t know the athletes’ names? Who cares? If you like the vibe, consider yourself drafted.

The High-Low Assist

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With the World Cup in full swing, I’ve been racking my brain on how to style my jersey without looking like a benchwarmer. Thankfully, Rihanna has all the fashion answers. She was recently spotted wearing a jersey paired with a fun ruffle skirt and sneakers, making for a flirty yet comfy combo. — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

The Sharp Striker

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At a Spider-Man: Brand New Day press event, Zendaya did the impossible and made the varsity look red-carpet worthy by pairing her red jersey shirt with a brown plaid skirt and sleek, pointed-toe pumps. So, yes, ICYWW, it *can* be elevated. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

The Off-Duty MVP

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Bella Hadid has earned her It-girl status. Her style always strikes the perfect balance between effortless and polished. The warm orange and yellow tones pair beautifully with the cherry red jersey, while classic Levi’s 401 jean shorts prove once again they’re a summer wardrobe hero. Sporty, cool, and chic — what’s not to love? — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

The Plaid Playmaker

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Once you step outside of Pilates princess matching sets, activewear can be intimidating to style IRL. The trick is in the unexpected. Instead of lazily pairing a track jacket with a pair of jeans, take a lesson from Reneé Rapp and pair it with a plaid skirt. The lines from the jacket and skirt work together to create balanced contrast, while the orange aviator sunglasses amplify the retro feel of the vintage-style track jacket. Add a grounding accessory, like a sleek black handbag, and suddenly, the rules are broken in all the right ways. — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant

The Preppy Playbook

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Ciara gave track pants a chic, preppy update when she paired green trousers with a white collared button-down layered under a strawberry red sweater. Plus the glasses? I wish I was this cool in school. Plus, as someone who still hasn’t landed on a team to support (don’t @ me, I’m new to this), I love her multi-color take. It screams “I’m just here for the vibes” energy, which I aspire to embody. — AL

The Style Sweep

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What makes this Olivia Jade look work is the silhouette: The fitted tank balances the volume of the baggy track shorts, preventing the outfit from feeling oversized or bulky. The ballet flats are equally important, bringing a touch of femininity that softens the sporty elements and gives the outfit a more elevated feel. I’d lean even further into that contrast by swapping in a ribbon lace-up ballet flat, adding a delicate hair accessory, or layering on a few understated pieces of jewelry. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant