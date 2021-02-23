Crocs: love them or hate them, they're trending right now and not going anywhere any time soon. While you may be one of the many that incorporates this controversial shoe into your wardrobe, you could still be confused about exactly how to wear crocs.

Well, the good news is, the sky’s the limit. Runway designers, influencers, and celebrities alike have embraced the decidedly normcore trend, rocking it with evening dresses and sweatsuits alike. In short, no matter what your personal style, there’s something you can wear with those slip-on gardening shoes.

Christopher Kane and Balenciaga took to the high-fashion catwalk to debut Crocs collaborations that the designers styled with looks fit for a cocktail party. Ariana Grande prefers to make her Crocs stand out from the crowd by wearing them with her signature sweatshirt-as-dress look. And celebrities like Justin Bieber go for a more dressed-down matching sweatsuit vibe when slipping into their rubber slides. From midi skirts and embellished knits to head-to-toe sweats, get inspired with the below outfit ideas on how to wear your Crocs this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Wear Crocs With A Sweatshirt Dress

Instagram.com/arianagrande

Ariana Grande is no stranger to the sweatshirt-as-dress trend and she styled it with a pair of bright white crocs to drive the casual point home. She finished off her look with a cross-body bag and high ponytail.

How To Wear Crocs With Dress Pants

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This street style outfit proves that Crocs can even be paired with dress pants, driving the tailored look home with a button-down shirt and classic trench on top. Take a styling cue from this Fashion Week attendee and pair neutral structured separates with bright Clogs for a pop of color.

How To Wear Crocs With Sweats

Alfredo Flores/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justin Bieber is a huge fan of the Crocs trend, styling them with a number of activewear looks. His best yet might be his head-to-toe monochromatic outfit, which works no matter what hue you choose, and is a styling trick to make your sweats feel more polished and on-trend.

How To Wear Crocs With A Skirt

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Spring 2017 show, Christopher Kane showed a series of Crocs on the runway. To elevate the decidedly casual trend, he styled the rubber kicks with flowing midi skirts and embellished knits. A pair of clogs and skirt in the same color family made the look feel streamlined and sophisticated.

How To Wear Crocs With A Party Dress

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Balenciaga followed suit, opting for a platform Crocs style for the Spring 2018 season. Though the design house also chose to dress up the trend with draped skirts and dresses, they embraced the monochrome trend with bright jewel tones, layered over bodysuits and slim tops. If you're looking to create the same effect with a dress, choose one hue for a refined head-to-toe finish.