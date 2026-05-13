If there’s one thing every low-maintenance dresser loves, it’s minimal effort with maximum impact. That’s where fringe comes in: It’s the ultimate style hack that does all the heavy lifting of looking “put together” with a single swish.

After years of sleek, neutral-toned, quiet luxury looks, fashion’s pendulum has finally swung toward bold maximalism. Thanks to the Spring/Summer 2026 runways of Chanel, Moschino, Balenciaga, and Givenchy, among others, the tasseled look is one of the buzziest aesthetics of the season.

What’s even better is you don’t need a high-maintenance routine to pull off this OTT vibe. Fringe happens to be one of the most effortless trends. If you’re skeptical, though, allow Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber to convince you otherwise.

It Girls Love Fringe

In recent days, the supermodels proved that fringe is a great shortcut to leveling up a look. Last week, Ratajkowski stepped out for a Primark event in NYC in a noir maxi skirt with a fringed macramé trim. Even in a simple silhouette and neutral hue, the delicate, wispy details gave it instant sophistication. No one even noticed that the Too Much star didn’t pair it with something equally flamboyant. Instead, she kept things low-key in one of the most basic wardrobe staples to exist: a cropped white tank.

The My Body author completed her ensemble with strappy black heeled sandals and oversized hoop earrings.

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Two days later, Bieber starred in Alaïa’s Summer/Fall 2026 campaign, spotlighting some of the label’s fringed goods. One outfit included simple knit co-ords — a black sleeveless top and matching skirt. But the thin, long trimming added major drama and movement to both pieces.

Similarly, when the Rhode founder slipped into a long-sleeved black bodysuit, her ‘fit was totally casual until she paired it with thigh-high stockings with a fabulous long trim — in hot pink, no less. As you can see, even the simplest of staples can get the high-fashion treatment with the right tasseled touch.

Another fashion icon joined the fringe fan club on May 11. Birthday girl Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her big day in a purple dress with fringed trims looping diagonally around her body. To lean into the main-character energy, she topped it off with teal heels — because color-maxxing is the move of the season.

Get The Look

The beauty of fringe is that it carries the vibe all on its own. So it doesn’t really matter the size of the trim or how extra the rest of your pieces feel. You can pull a Ratajkowski and pair a tasseled skirt with a tank top or T-shirt, or take a page out of Bieber’s playbook and opt for a dramatic, edged accessory instead. The options are endless.