To celebrate the very best in film over the year gone by, Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards. Before the live telecast, this year’s star-studded lineup of nominees and presenters walked the red carpet in their finest attire. Although, the annual Vanity Fair After-Party hosted the most striking Oscars 2023 looks. The likes of Daisy Edgar Jones, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde attended the coveted event, although it was Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer who stole the show with a daring feather bra look.

Schafer, who is best known for her portrayal of Jules Vaughn in the HBO drama, opted for a near-nipple exposing Ann Demeulemeester ensemble, consisting of a white feather bandeau top and flowing silk skirt.

The Euphoria star’s “ethereal” after-party outfit made quite the impression, with Vogue praising the look as a “perfect balance between daring and elegant.” Meanwhile, fans of the actor were also quick to praise her red-carpet fashion online. “Hunter Schafer showing everyone else how it’s done as always,” one admirer wrote on Twitter, while another fan simply commented: “she is a goddess.”

As the Daily Mail notes, Schafer is no stranger to the world of fashion, having previously modelled for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Teen Vogue. As mentioned, she made her acting debut in the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria back in 2019. Schafer plays the transgender high school student Jules in the series, starring opposite the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Schafer wasn’t the only Vanity Fair after-party attendee to opt for a bra-inspired look. After walking the Academy Awards red carpet in custom Valentino couture, Florence Pugh arrived at the event wearing a pink hooded parka complete with a black bralette with rose detailing.