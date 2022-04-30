35 Wildly Popular Swimsuits & Cover-Ups On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone

Maybe I’m alone in this, but there’s something about swimsuit shopping that immediately provokes a litany of anxiety-inducing questions. What’s trending? What’s cute, but also within my budget? And, most importantly, what’s going to look good on me? If these thoughts also tend to race through your head every year, you’re definitely not alone! In fact, that’s literally why I exist — to help you sort through the black hole that is the beachwear market to find the crème de la crème of swimsuits. I went straight to the ultimate Internet shopping destination (Amazon, obviously) to find the most fashionable, affordable, and inclusive styles out there.

From beachy maxi dresses and hoodies with sun protection to cult-favorite bikinis and best-selling one-pieces, keep scrolling to check out these wildly popular swimsuits and cover-ups that look good on everyone — according to thousands of fans.

1 A Keyhole Halter One-Piece That’s Secretly Convertible B2prity String Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This B2prity one-piece swimsuit has all the components of an attractive bathing suit. First off, it has a cut-out keyhole and a convertible drawstring neckline that can be worn two different ways, as well as a ruched midsection that ensures a smooth-looking fit. Meanwhile, the bottom half brings a full coverage fit for shy bums. “Not very many swimsuits make me feel confident but, this gem right here is amazing. I had already ordered a different print before and came back for this one! It holds you in so well and I love how you can wear it keyhole style or halter. I'm in love,” one fan praised. Available sizes: Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 39

2 This Pretty Two-Piece Swimsuit With A Sash Waist Sovoyontee High-Waisted Triangle Top Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in an array of neon brights and retro prints, this two-piece swimsuit by Sovoyontee is a winner all-around. Reviewers with large chests commented left and right about the magic of its triangle halter top for larger cup sizes. Here’s one, for instance: “This bathing suit is AMAZING! I have not worn a two-piece in almost 5 years. I'm a size 18 with 40DDD. The top provides the support I need and I love the high-waisted bottoms. It is a perfect fit!” Speaking of the bottoms, there's a sash belt that accentuates your waist while the high-cut leg brings 90s flavor. Available sizes: Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 39

3 A Gauzy Open-Front Duster With Ethereal Vibes Bsubseach Long Beach Cardigan Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon After hours at the beach, you want to put something on that's light, airy, and looks amazing — right? That's why this short-sleeved duster cardigan is ideal for balmy days by the sea. Made from a breathable rayon material that doesn’t stick to the body, it has an open front with a plunging neckline, lace-up design, and crochet lace details. “I bought this coverup for my Cabo trip and it was perfect! I got many compliments and I loved the way it blew in the wind on the beach,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 20

4 This Quick-Drying Hoodie With UV Protection Caracilia Sun Protection Hooded Rash Guard Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you burn easily or need some extra protection, then this long-sleeved hooded rash guard is for you! It's also great if you're into water sports or snorkeling, and even functions well an after-workout top because it's so moisture-wicking. The fabric has SPF 50 built right in, with a drawstring hemline that's adjustable from top to tunic. “This is AMAZING. Being pregnant makes your skin more susceptible to the sun. I needed something cute for the boat but appropriate enough for the restaurant too! This is it ladies! Super great quality and very comfortable,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

5 The Ultra-Supportive Swimsuit You’ll Love To Wear This Summer DELIMIRA Zip Front One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This DELIMIRA one-piece swimsuit will become your beach day BFF. It has built-in cups that prevent bounce, along with a zip-up front that's easy to put on and take off after being on the sand all day. Plus, there are nice thick straps, a supportive U-style back, and ruching along the zipper plus full-coverage bottoms. “The cups are plenty big enough, and that's saying a lot. I'm a 42DDD and can never find suits that fit me right. This has the perfect size cups that even shapes my girls nicely and supports them very well,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 13

6 This Minimalist Bandeau Bikini With Detachable Straps Pink Queen High Waist Bandeau Bikini Amazon $23 See On Amazon Do you shy away from pared-down suits? This Pink Queen bikini is still worth considering, according to more than 17,000 shopper ratings. Its bandeau top has optional straps if you need extra support — the bottom, on the other hand, has an ultra-high waistband but it's also high-cut through the leg, meaning you‘re going show just a little cheek and all of your legs. “I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways. It makes my waist look smaller and my butt look bigger. I'm really living my best life in this suit,” one shopper swore. Choose between punchy brights and neutrals, along with a few eye-catching prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

7 A Haute Hippie Beach Cover-Up In Breezy Crochet Wander Agio Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon Woven from a blend of cotton and polyester, this crochet swimsuit cover-up has short-sleeves, an open V neckline, and a split high-low hemline. You can effortlessly throw this over a bikini with some sandals and looks phenomenal on or off the sand. Even though this cover-up only runs so many sizes, shoppers were pleased to note it accommodated everyone thanks to a relaxed shape. “I’m 6 months pregnant and it worked for me now, and it will work great after pregnancy as well,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

8 This Playful Ruffled One-Piece With An Adjustable Lace-Up Back CUPSHE V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6 star average and more 14,000 five-star ratings, this CUPSHE one-piece swimsuit is an adorable option for beach season. (It also can work as a bodysuit with some jeans, if you’re interested.) The front has a deep V neckline adorned with ruffles and a comfy waistband that highlights your itty bitty waist. Turn around, however, to reveal a lace-up design and low-cut back that’s fire. “This popped up on a list of things that ‘everybody’ looked good in. I've been tricked before...but this bathing suit truly lives up to the hype,” one fan confirmed. “The lace up in the back provides a custom fit and feels very secure,” they noted, adding that “it shows a nice amount of cleavage and is a bit cheeky, but nothing inappropriate.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

9 A Tiered Tankini & Booty Shorts Duo That’s So On-Trend Yonique Tankini Swimsuit with Shorts Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tankinis are all the rage these days, and this Yonique one is very modest but still ultra-cute. Fabricated from a quick-drying nylon blend, the top has three tiers of fluttery ruffles with a wireless built-in bra inside and adjustable straps that’ll add support. What's the bottom, you might wonder? It's a little pair of shorts to go with — and shorts were big in SKIMS latest swim line. “When I tried this on, I was amazed at how good it looked. The bust area has support, the stretch is real nice that it moves with you. The bottoms are perfect,” one shopper raved. “It’s soo pretty and comfortable! I’m returning the other ones I bought elsewhere.” Available sizes: 10 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 30

10 A Festival-Ready Duster Available In The Boldest Prints Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading on a vacation, to a music festival, or out to brunch with some friends, this Moss Rose kimono will come in handy après beach or in drafty spaces. There are over 40 options in a wide range of patterns that can be matched up to your favorite swimsuit or bikini in your closet. The gauzy rayon material is airy and feels heavenly on your skin and has a handkerchief hem that flows nicely. "Love the fabric. It’s soft, light weight, not itchy. It washes well. I hand wash & dry, doesn’t wrinkle, dries quickly," one shopper revealed. For 25 bucks? Sold. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 41

11 Chic Linen-Blend Trousers For Beach To Bar Rapbin Cotton Linen Beach Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These Rapbin beach pants are wildly stylish and a dream to wear, according to reviewers. “I love these pants.. comfortable is an understatement.. I think they’re the most comfortable pants I’ve ever worn," one fan swore. A huge selling point? They aren't just for beach days: You can add sneakers and a ribbed tank for daytime, or heels and a crop top to wear them out at night. These trousers have an ultra-wide smocked waistband with a tasseled drawstring tie, and three functional pockets to boot. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

12 This Statement Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Swimsuit With A Corset-Inspired Neckline Daci Off Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Want a full-coverage swimsuit that's still fashionable? Look no further than this Daci version with a push-up bra sewn in. It has a ruffled off-the-shoulder detail (with additional shoulder straps for those who need the support) that adds visual interest and draws the eyes to your pretty face. There's also a lace-up cleavage detail that lends a smoking-hot touch. “I am in shock. I’m so self-conscious that I’d never wear a swimsuit or join in pool parties etc UNTIL I found this suit. It makes me feel so comfortable,” one customer revealed. Available sizes: Large — 24 Plus

Available colors: 18

13 Finally: A Two-Piece Swimsuit That’s Not Skin-Tight Adisputent Flounce Top Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon How stinkin’ cute is this Adisputent swimsuit? The flounce tankini top is a suitable alternative for people who don’t like to wear form-fitting pieces — even when it comes to swimwear, which is totally understandable. You’ll love how this baby features removable pads that add shape and support when you need it, and two adjustable straps per shoulder. The high-waisted bottoms have a vintage look to them with subtle ruching. “Wow! I hate shopping for bathing suits and now I don't have to. This fits perfect and can adjust (top). It covers up everything and I can wear with confidence,” a reviewer praised. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 37

14 This Fan-Favorite Sarong With Endless Styling Possibilities Ekouaer Chiffon Sarong Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sure, it looks like a wrap skirt — and a cute one at that — but this sarong can be worn as a top, hair scarf, bag accessory — the list goes on and on. The chiffon material looks and feels much more expensive than it is and, to be honest, I almost can't believe it only costs $13. "I like that I'll be able to feel more covered up when I'm at the beach. I also like that I can wear it as a shawl when it's sunny to protect my shoulders. It's easy to tie and doesn't take a lot of effort to make it look good,” one shopper revealed. “Just enough to cover me up without being heavy. The material is very lightweight and breathes well...It's not bulky and will be easy to bring along in a beach bag.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 39

15 A Glorious Belted Swimsuit That Hugs Your Waist CUPSHE Color-Block Wrap Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you lean conservative when it comes to beach attire but still want to feel stylish, this CUPSHE color-block wrap swimsuit works wonders without exposing too much skin. Notice how the material hugs your chest and cinches at the waist, with high-cut legs for a Baywatch effect. “Low cut in front but not everything is hanging out and everything was contained nice and snug,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

16 The Fishnet Bikini That Brings The Club To The Shore Floerns Fishnet High Waist Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon While this Floerns bikini has the stretchiest, most supportive fabric, incorporating fishnet both in the overlay on the triangle top as well as the inserts on the high-waisted bottoms — makes it so unique to look at. (You really should be perched poolside in Miami, Las Vegas, or Ibiza in this, shouldn’t you?) Take a glance at all the neon colorways and you’ll immediately imagine a cocktail in hand with dance music all around you. “I got lots of compliments and I was able to feel confident about myself. I recommend getting your normal size,” one shopper commented. (The only possible downside: You might get some interesting tan lines.) Available sizes: Large — 3X

Available colors: 10

17 The Cult-Favorite Maxi Dress You Need ASAP GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Cover-Up Amazon $37 See On Amazon Offered in over 40 colors and prints, this beloved slip dress is a maxi-length number that’ll come in handy for so many occasions. You can dress it down with sandals to run errands, pair it with heels and a baguette for nights on the town, or don it as a beach cover-up. If it feels a tad sack-like for you, a thin belt will add easy shape. There are also pockets, so you don't need a purse if you're just running out quickly. "I went back to order a second color, this dress is so comfortable. I bought it to take to Hawaii on vacation. It will work as a coverup but I plan on wearing it as a sundress. The fit is fabulous. It just feels good on! Great purchase," one fan praised. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

18 A Glam Lace Cover-Up That’s Not Too Fussy FINIZO Lace Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon This FINIZO floral lace cover-up might look like the linens in your gram's house growing up, which gives it a nostalgic vibe that I’m very into right now. The loose silhouette is simple to toss on without a second thought, but looks gorgeous on literally everyone. Don’t worry about the polyester texture being scratchy on delicate skin, either — shopper report that it’s not: “This short, lace cover-up is just beautiful. Such a nice quality! So soft,” one fan confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

19 A Plunging One-Piece That’s Actually Wearable In The Water BONLECT Lace-Up Plunge Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you're daring enough to try a plunging neckline but don't want to risk spilling out, this BONLECT one-piece swimsuit has you covered completely. The lace-up neckline keeps you contained, so you can enjoy your day without a nip slip in sight while rocking a stylish suit. On top of that, the thick criss-cross shoulder straps will make you feel doubly secured. “I tried this on and immediately purchased another...The reviews seemed too good to be true,” one shopper gushed. “I feel SO confident in this suit. My girls are supported without being accentuated in cups. I don’t feel insecure about the low cut, I feel secure! It has a full coverage booty literally hits me in the best places. Do yourself a favor and buy this.” Available sizes: X-Large — 1X

Available colors: 12

20 A Best-Selling Wrap Bikini That Always Fits Perfectly SUUKSESS High-Waisted Wrap Bikini Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for a swimwear soulmate that you’ll want to wear every season? This SUUKESS bikini delivers — big-time. It has a scoop-neck push-up top with built-in padding, along with wraparound cross ties that hug your midsection and can be adjusted to your preferred fit. The full bottoms are, once again, ruched! And that high waistline will be so comfortable. “A regular bikini just didn’t feel right...but I didn’t want to feel frumpy in a one-piece either,” a shopper explained. “This is such a happy medium of the two...cute but still a little more covered,” they raved. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 30

21 The Softest Cotton Tunic With A Leggings-Friendly Hemline Ekouaer Shirt Dress Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring rolled tab button sleeves, a chest pocket, and a V neckline, this lightweight cotton tunic is a timeless, faintly preppy take on the beach cover-up. Its asymmetrical hemline is long enough to cover your bum while the split hem ensures some airflow around your legs. “Classic lines and soft cotton fabric, it was perfect by the ocean and poolside! Dries quickly! Got many compliments on my trip to Maui,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 49

22 This One Piece Made One Shopper “Look & Feel Like A Model” B2prity V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon The hunt for the perfect one-piece swimsuit ends here. B2prity’s swimmie doesn’t have many bells or whistles, but that simplicity is what’s so fantastic. It has a wrap-like top that enhances the shape of it’s camisole-like V neckline, while the midsection contains core support if that’s an important feature for you. “I have a DD chest and had serious doubts that a swimsuit without an underwire could provide appropriate coverage and support. I don’t know how it works, but this suit pulls it off and is super cute and flattering. I got tons of compliments and felt so confident wearing this on my recent beach vacay,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 45

23 This Two-Piece Stunner With A Supportive Underwire Dearlove Strappy High Waist Bikini Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon For people who absolutely need an underwire to feel supported, this Dearlove bikini might be the one. It has a push-up effect but the strappy design around the bust doesn't put you on too much display. Not only are the shoulder straps adjustable but so is the waistband, which allows for a true custom fit on every body. The high-waisted bottoms are ruched all over the front and only along the sides in the back for a smooth feel when you’re sitting down. “One of the hardest part about bathing suit shopping is finding a top that doesn't give me underboob. That's not ever going to happen in this top! Very well put together & sturdy,” one happy shopper commented. Available sizes: Medium — 3X

Available colors: 8

24 The Distressed Button-Down You’ll Wear Endlessly Zoye Chen Button-Down Cover-Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon Constructed from a blend of viscose and polyester that absorbs water quickly and dries easily, this Zoye Chen button-down shirt is an obvious pick to wear to the beach, pool, and beyond. "I wore it as a swimsuit coverup but would definitely wear over a tank top to work,” one customer weighed in, noting it was “Very lightweight and comfortable” and “washed well.” If you already have your go-to white shirt, then take a look at the other colorways to match your suit — including sky blue, dusty pink, and olive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

25 Festival-Friendly Crochet Pants With An Adjustable Waist Kistore Crochet Cover-Up Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Crochet pants scream Coachella, and they’re an equally great option for the beach, as well. This affordable pair by Kistore can be put on on in a snap for grabbing drinks, bathroom trips, or a sit-down lunch — and still show off your bikini or one-piece swimsuit! “Bought these for my birthday weekend in Miami- they worked fantastically as a coverup at the pool. I was nicely surprised by the quality of these pants. I have worn them on multiple occasions and they have held up very well,” one shopper chimed in. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

26 A Flared Swim Dress For That Old Hollywood Vintage Glamour COCOSHIP Swim Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired swim dress is a pin-up dream come true, folks. The polka dots! The knotted sweetheart neckline! The little flounce skirt! Need I say more? No wonder 18,000 Amazon shoppers gave this showstopper five glowing stars. Even better? It runs up to size 6X and is totally ready for you to have your very own Mad Men moment. Grab a pair of cat eye shades and wedge sandals — and voilà! “I steered away from one piece skirts like this in the past as it seemed like an old lady's suit, but this is REALLY cute,” one customer gushed, adding, “The shorts underneath also go down a bit so it's not a bikini cut underneath and prevents chafing...I loved the first suit so much I ordered another and just tested it out today. Both fit the same and are wonderful!” Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 23

27 ...And A Chic Vintage-Inspired Option For Bikini Lovers Tempt Me Ruched Halter Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you are in love with the ‘40s and ‘50s vintage look but want a tummy tan, then this Tempt Me bikini style is probably right up your alley. (Not to mention, this totally looks like Rachel McAdams’ bikini in The Notebook — so you pretty much NEED a matching headband to go with it now.) The padded push-up top has a halter neckline with ruched detailing along with the chest and ties at the neck. The back features two closures: One you tie and another that hooks for double security. The bottoms are that widely-beloved ruched high-waisted silhouette you’ve been seeing throughout this article, but this one has a higher-cut leg that’s a welcome change. “This swimsuit is beautiful! I am extremely impressed with the fit, quality, and cut of this suit,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

28 This Chic Tunic With UPF 30+ Sun Protection HDE UPF 30+ Cover-Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might buy this cover-up for the beach, but you’ll probably end up wearing it around the house and running errands when temperatures are scorching. UPF 30+ protection is built into its fabric, which is a huge plus for anyone seeking extra protection from the sun. “I LOVED this as a cover-up. I easily burn within 10 minutes of sun exposure without sunscreen and this definitely helped keep me burn-free,” one reviewer attested. The elbow-length sleeves and short handkerchief hem keep this dress looking easy-breezy like a Sunday morning. Available sizes: One size — Plus sized

Available colors: 5

29 These Cargo Board Shorts With UV Protection Kanu Surf Marina Solid Stretch Boardshort Amazon $23 See On Amazon A great choice for hiking, hangouts by the lake, and pretty much any other outdoor adventure, these cargo boardshorts courtesy of Kanu Surf will come in handy, and they’re not restrictive like some cycling-inspired pairs. “Women's board shorts are so hard to find with the length and the material is usually stiff, but these shorts are perfect in every way,” one shopper praised. The outdoor-friendly bottoms .come with two pockets to hold must-haves, and the quick-drying microfiber fabric packs UPF 50+ for sun-sensitive skin. Available sizes: 0 — 3X

Available colors: 12

30 A Faux Lace-Up Swimsuit That Feels Playful Yet Secure Yonique Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon The sheen of this nylon-spandex fabric is out of this world stunning and the construction of the bathing suit is even better. It is a one piece, so it definitely leaves a whole lot to the imagination, but the lace-up front detail gives a hint of seductive appeal. The thick criss cross straps are a big win for larger chested people, too — and the ruched bodice never hurts. “This is a stylish option that is the perfect in-between or stylish and modest. BRB, buying every color!” one customer wrote. We showed the black one because you can never go wrong with black but our absolute fave? The lemon and polka dot printed version is so summery and calls for a trip to the Amalfi Coast TBH. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 18

31 A Reversible Bikini That’s Twice As Nice CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon This CUPSHE bikini is like getting two swimsuits for the price of one because it’s fully reversible both top and bottom. For $30 bucks? It’s a serious score! This one is featured in stripes, but click through the colors and you’ll find both floral and solid options. The top looks minimalist-chic from the front, but the back will surprise you — in a good way. It’s strappy and adjustable! “LOVE this bikini! I think it’s priceless to find something you’re comfortable in and this bikini does just that and is inexpensive. Quality is awesome, the straps are all adjustable, true to size,” one shopper remarked. Another swore that this suit had “the best bikini bottoms EVER,” with lace-up sides and a cheeky back for moderate coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

32 A Sheer Duster That Brings Main Character Energy To Any Swimwear ‘Fit Romwe Long Sheer Printed Cover-Up Amazon $7 See On Amazon You know that moment in Clueless when Cher Horowitz puts a sheer jacket over her Calvin Klein dress? That was my immediate thought when I saw Romwe’s long, sheer swimsuit cover-up. Sure, it’s not the most functional garment on Earth... But it looks phenomenal and will instill diva confidence at whatever pool or beach club you wear it to this summer. As one shopper put in: “This is a decorative cover-up...and I don't think it will protect you from the sun.” Well noted! Rock it in your daily life, too — just pair it with a crop top, shorts and sandals for a whimsical touch. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 19

33 This Hippie-Chic Dress With A Swingy Fringe Hem pinziko Fringed Cover-Up Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The “fringe benefits” of this pinziko racerback dress? (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.) Well, you’ll look amazing, for starters. “I can’t stop looking in the mirror. This dress is just adorable! It’s perfect for a swimsuit coverup, but could easily be worn in a casual restaurant,” one shopper raved. Just note that the polyester-spandex fabrication will cling to your body a little, because the fit is like a slightly looser body-con style. If that bothers you, size up for extra wiggle room! The knotted macrame-like hem might seem on the heavy side but, in reality, it’s light as can be — and adds eye-catching movement to your every step. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

34 A Sleek Swimsuit That’s The Epitome Of Sophistication Hilor Hollow Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Seriously, how chic is this Hilor one-piece swimsuit? It's much more elevated than your average bathing suit, in my humble opinion. But don’t just take my word for it — more than 13,000 five-star ratings would seem to agree: “Ladies, JUST BUY IT ALREADY! You could pay $150 for a comparable one at Nordstrom, or spend $30 and have more money to spend on accessories,” one reviewer smartly noted. The striped waistband is super-stretchy and draws the eye, plus the mesh elasticized straps placed so high up are incredibly distinctive and guaranteed to frame your face. Available sizes: 4-6 — 16

Available colors: 45