If You Want Sleepwear & Lingerie That's Sexy But Not Too Revealing, You'll Love These Affordable Pieces

Sexy lingerie can be a fun buy — or a daunting one, given its reputation for racy styles. That said, there is nothing more exciting than finding the perfect-for-you bras and underwear that fit like they were custom-made for your figure.

The one thing that might be even better? Coming across lingerie that you feel super-confident wearing and is within your budget, too. So, I made it my mission to hunt down the cutest bras, panties, bodysuits, loungewear, and robes that are both high-quality yet affordable — with some modest options thrown in. Therefore, if you want sleepwear and lingerie that's sexy but not too revealing, you'll love these affordable pieces available on Amazon for under $50.

1 This Head-Turning Bustier With A Throat-Hugging Neckline DOBREVA High-Neck Lace Bustier Amazon $24 See On Amazon How stunning is this DOBREVA bustier? Whether you wear it behind closed doors, as a going-out top, or layered under shirts, you're going to see hearts and receive compliments galore. The lace underwire cups are lightly lined with side boning for support, while the sheer mesh chest panel provides some modesty without sacrificing sexiness. Turn around to reveal the cut-out back with a clasp that's elegant yet haute. Plus, you can establish your perfect fit thanks to the adjustable hook-and-eye closure. “Oh god, so very sexy. It's absolutely divine and beautiful and I never want to take it off,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

2 This Oversized Button-Down Sleep Shirt In Sumptuous Satin Ekouaer Satin Nightshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person who likes to lounge in an oversized tee, then this satin sleep shirt is for you! The 100% polyester fabrication doesn't wrinkle easily and always looks luxe while staying comfortable and silky. Key details include a three-quarter sleeve, notched collar, and high-low hem that can be worn as a dress or tunic. “This is MORE than a sexy comfortable nightgown. My husband took me out on a date to dinner and a casino. And yup, I wore this with a pair of heels. Every single person I ran into complimented my ‘dress’ and said they LOVED it,” one customer confessed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

3 Some Period Panties That Are Actually — Gasp — Pretty! Neione Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Period underwear often conjures up images of granny panties — but not these. Neione’s lacy hipsters comes in a three-pack that’s ideal for the first few days of your cycle. They’re cut from bamboo fabric, meaning they’re going to be super-breathable and will keep you feeling fresh, with a leakproof layer that absorbs up to three tampons worth of flow. They help prevent leaks and stains, all while being seamless, so you can wear them out and about. “These are actually somehow sexy??? While being incredibly comfortable, leak-proof, and absorbent enough that I feel confident wearing without an additional pad,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

4 A Matching Set That Taps Into The Trends IN'VOLAND Satin Pajama Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon You know how pajama dressing is a trend? This IN'VOLAND PJ set has a button-down shirt and elasticized shorts with contrasting piping in slippery satin that feels oh-so-heavily and airy on the skin. One shopper commented that “the stretchy polyester makes it comfortable to sleep in and the material is very very silky.” Break the pieces apart and wear one or the other as part of a casual outfit for running to the grocery store or picking up your dry cleaning: The top looks especially cute worn with jeans or shorts. Available sizes: Small — 3X

5 This Lace Bra & Panty Set With A Sky-High Waist Avidlove Lace Bra And High-Waisted Panty Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Shockingly comfortable with nice full coverage, Avidlove made this dreamy lingerie set that looks phenomenal on every body. Here’s why: The triangle bralette has not one but two spaghetti straps that are both fully adjustable in the back, as well as a hook-and-eye closure to guarantee its fit. The lace doesn't feel scratchy on the skin, but can we talk about the ultra-high bottoms, please? They hug your waist and have a lace-up corset detail in the back — not to mention, cheeky for a little peek-a-boo booty action. "I absolutely adore this set! I panic bought something for Valentine’s Day and this is just PERFECT. It covers me in all the right places and is just perfectly stretchy," one customer praised. Available sizes: Small — 4X

6 An Affordable Version Of Tik Tok’s Infamous “Murder Robe” PRODESIGN Satin Feather Trim Robe Amazon $44 See On Amazon Does this PRODESIGN feather-trimmed satin robe not remind you of Lana Del Rey or something an old Hollywood starlet would wear at the Chateau Marmont? It's deliciously glamorous, but won't cost you the equivalent of an inheritance — thankfully — as it's actually a luxe-looking polyester instead of silk satin. Its floor-length silhouette is topped off with ostrich feather trim, making it worthy of a special event like your honeymoon or a landmark birthday. One major highlight? There are even pockets large enough to store your phone! Available sizes: Small — 4X

7 This 90s-Inspired Camisole Dress With A Hidden Shelf Bra DYLH Cami Sleep Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Constructed from a baby- soft blend of viscose and elastane, this camisole slip is perfect for hot summer mornings drinking an iced coffee. You can totally wear this out of the house, too, thanks to its built-in bra with removable padding. One reviewer gave shoppers the lowdown: “These are exceptionally comfortable. I have a very ample chest, so the built in support is really nice. The material is very soft. Stitching is well done. The cut is form fitting. I’ll be ordering more!” Available sizes: Small — 4X

8 This Plunging Teddy In Scalloped Lace (That’s Secretly Made With Cotton) XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cut from a breathable, stretchy combination of cotton and polyester, this plunging bodysuit is a winner after-hours. It's extremely form-fitting and hugs every curve with aplomb — in addition to being totally opaque in just the right places. The adjustable back straps are convertible, while the scalloped lace design adds a second skin-like effect. Choose between brights, neutrals, and even a dark watercolor floral print that’s especially pretty. Available sizes: Small — 4X

9 A Precious Camisole & Bed Shorts Duo That’s Sweet Meets Sexy Avidlove Lace Cami Sleep Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Avidlove pajama set is a good solution when you crave the comfort of wearing a T-shirt but want to step up your game. It consists of a slim-fitting stretch camisole with a ruched bust and a sweet bow. The shorts feature a drawstring waist so you can make them tighter or looser, and both pieces are crafted from a polyester acrylic material that's eco-friendly and trimmed with soft lace. “My boyfriend says it looks like lingerie, but it is so comfy and not revealing, so I feel like I can wear it around the house,” one shopper praised, noting that the quality was consistent: “This is my 4th Avidlove purchase and I have been happy with every one.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

10 This Push-Up Bra That Looks Expensive Maidenform Love The Lift Demi Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your outfit calls for a little lift-aroo, then this Maidenform bra is the one. It has crossover straps at the center gore that provide much more comfortable support than a hard wire, with contouring demi cups and smooth lace panels to eliminate any unwanted lines beneath clothes. “Probably the best pushup bra I've ever owned,” one reviewer swore. “And the price is great. It gives EXCELLENT lift [...] and the padding is very soft, not stiff like in some pushup bras.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

11 A Subtle Babydoll Sleep Dress That’s Buttery-Soft Ella Lust Lace Babydoll Chemise Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made primarily from super-soft modal with a lace overlay top and back, this Ella Lust babydoll dress will become your new nighttime go-to. It’s V neckline might show a hint of cleavage, but not so much that you’re hanging out. “I wanted a nightgown that was attractive, but also comfortable. Something I could actually wear. This nightgown is perfect. It fit exactly as expected and hugged what it should, while flowing,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

12 The Pretty Lace Hipsters You’re Going To Live In Kingfung Lace Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Guess what? This six-pack of lace hipsters are just what your underwear drawer needs. They’re constructed from a nylon-spandex blend that’s dig-free, smoothing, doesn’t pill or bunch, and stretches to every last curve. The double-layered crotch, though, is lined with cotton — that way, you’ll feel dry and healthy all day. Oh, and they’re absolutely gorgeous to look at. What more could you ask for? “These are the most comfortable sexy underwear I have,” one customer swore. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

13 This Versatile Satin Pajama Set In Lush Colorways Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you didn’t see your favorite color in the above satin pajama set, then these Ekouaer PJs will surely have it. If you’re more of a print person, then you might lean towards this cheetah pattern or the funky cactus rendition. “I’m always concerned about buying pajama sets with shorts because they are usually extremely short and uncomfortable but these are a perfect length and very comfortable to sleep in and lounge around the house,” one customer noted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Sophisticated Lingerie Set With An Unexpected Crop Top JuicyRose Lace Crop Top And Panty Set (2-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This JuicyRose lingerie set screams modern elegance. You’ll feel like a knockout wearing the intricate floral lace, but its silhouette is wearable as can be. It has a short-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and wide band. The high-waisted panties have a matching scalloped trim that hugs the hips and looks virtually seamless under clothes. “The sizing is also really accurate and I know how hard that is to find in plus sizes,” one customer confirmed. “I would absolutely recommend this piece and I might be getting it in all the colors,” they confided. Available sizes: Large — 5X

15 This Long, Luscious Satin Robe On Par With Victoria’s Secret Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $32 See On Amazon Need a lightweight layer to lounge around in like the queen you are? Hotouch's satin robe is amazing for that. It has a sleek silhouette without any bells and whistles (like ostrich feathers) with a waist sash belt and functional pockets. Sure, this robe might be on the cheaper side — but, believe it or not, it’s stiff competition for brand names that retail at double the price. “Victoria’s Secret quality (I actually compared it to the ones I have from there). Amazing for the money,” one eagle-eyed comparison shopper reported. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Satin Slip That’s French-Girl Chic Avidlove Satin Slip Nightgown Amazon $17 See On Amazon A satin slip dress like this one never goes out of style, whether you’re snuggled up on the couch with your partner or at the club with some heels. You can also layer a T-shirt underneath and wear it practically anywhere: Add some combat boots to channel Courtney Love, for example. “This is so pretty and fits as expected. I love how it's short and it feels great,” one shopper confirmed. Expect an A-line shape that’s made from silky-smooth polyester and acrylic. Available sizes: Small — 4X

17 This Long-Sleeved Lace Bodysuit To Put A Sexy Twist On Coverage Gladiolus Long-Sleeved Lace Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take the plunge and purchase this Gladiolus bodysuit — pronto. Not only will you look like a Renaissance painting in it, but it also pairs well with the baggy mom jeans and slick trousers already hanging in your wardrobe. “This is a very pretty, well-made lace bodysuit,” one shopper commented, noting that the “top is very low cut” but the “lace is lovely and it is the soft, comfortable type that is flat against the skin” while “the panty part is high cut but not skimpy in the back and it is smooth.” Plus, “the snap opening is well positioned.” Available sizes: Large — 3X

18 A Cute, Aesthetic Loungewear Set That Resembles Trendy Tik Tok ‘Fits SheIn Crop Tank Top and Shorts Lounge Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon This Sheln lounge set is cute, comfortable, and affordable for indoor or outdoor use. Intrigued? Here’s the 411: It consists of a scoop-neck crop top and elasticized waist boxer shorts with a ribbed-knit fabrication and lettuce trim on both. “I purchased Skims boxer shorts and crop tank and it was so ill-fitting [...] but this Shein set, BABAYYYY! so flattering and at a fraction of the cost,” one customer raved. Make sure to click through all the colors offered to find subtle style variations that might tickle your fancy more. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Beautiful Wireless Lace Bralette That Firmly Supports Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s great about this lightly-padded Bali bra? It’s convertible so the adjustable no-slip straps can be worn traditionally or clipped in the center for racerback tops. One shopper commented in the reviews that “it’s supportive without the underwire” while “the lace details do not itch and give it that feminine look.” Besides how it feels, notice how the how the lace is strategically lined all around except for a subtle sheer insert in the front, which provides sheer coverage at the cleavage. Available sizes: Small — 3X

20 A Luxurious Robe For Special-Occasion Pampering Avidlove Satin And Lace Robe Amazon $24 See On Amazon Getting ready for a special occasion? Congratulations — and here's a little treat to consider for the big day: This satin robe features lace bell sleeves that are absolutely breath-taking. Not to mention photogenic: “Bought this beautiful robe to get ready in for my wedding. Absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” one shopper praised. Another wrote that “this robe is very nice for the price. Similar robes at Macy’s and Nordstrom.” Wear it for a slinky night in with your partner — or for an evening of self care, because why on earth not? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 These Sheer Lace Thongs With The Highest Waistband GAREDOB High Waist Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sheer yet sturdy, these GAREDOB lace undies have a high-waist and thong back for a seamless fit over the booty that still has some tummy coverage. You’ll receive six pairs for $24 (that’s $4 per panty, people) the durability of the lace is totally impressive. The nylon and spandex material can be tossed in the washing machine without ripping or fading over time. Scroll through the comments and you’ll see “Victoria’s Secret who? Damn, the quality of these are impeccable,” and “these are the most comfortable thongs I've ever bought.” (High praise indeed!) Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

22 The Satin Camisole Jammies That’ll Become An Instant Bedtime Fave IN'VOLAND Satin Lace Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This satin pajama set by IN'VOLAND comes with a lace-trimmed camisole and elastic waist shorts in neutrals, pastels, and brights. “These pajamas are pretty, the fabric is comfortable and breathable enough, won’t smother you. Keep in mind they actually run true to size,” one shopper advised. Still worried this isn’t truly plus sized? “I was concerned about the leg size before ordering bc my legs are thick. These have plenty of leg room though and so comfy,” another reviewer also confirmed. Another selling point? You can even rock the cami with some jeans and heels for a dinner out. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

23 A Bra & Panty With Longer Lines That You’ll Want In Your Collection ASAP Lziizl Lace Bra and Panty Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from polyester and acrylic that drives the price down, this scalloped lace lingerie set feels casual yet is incredibly hot all at once. The longline bra has a plunging V-neck and adjustable spaghetti straps, but note that the bralette is unlined and unpadded. This means that your natural shape will shine. Full disclosure: One customer noted that “there’s no support, so if that’s a priority for you, this may not be the set for you.” The bottoms, on the other hand, have a V cut and cheeky back that look universally A+. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Midi Chemise That’s Sexy Without Trying Too Hard ALCEA ROSEA Long V-Neck Chemise Amazon $24 See On Amazon How fabulous is this midi slip dress? What I love most about this one is that it works well for larger cup sizes, because there's a V neckline that follows your shape with adjustable criss-cross straps for lift and support. The slit gives a flash of leg, too, which keeps it easy to walk in. “Okay wow this is beautiful! This looks and feels extremely expensive. The satin material isn’t too wrinkly too quick," one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

25 A Luxe Lace Bodysuit With Bondage-Like Straps Kaei&Shi V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Imagine this Kaei&Shi bodysuit with a pair of baggy mom jeans and oversized blazer — so cute, right? The all-over lace is extremely soft and the strappy V-shaped front frames your face. “I absolutely loved this! I wore it with Jean shorts over it for a bachelorette party and it looked super cute and not overly revealing,” one shopper confirmed. A snap crotch also comes in handy for bathroom breaks while out and about, or quick removal at the end of the night. Black is always classic, but my suggestion? Go bold with a neon pink or orange hue. Available sizes: Small — 4X

26 This Soft Modal Bathrobe For That Girl-Next-Door Vibe The Bund Short Modal Cotton Bathrobe Amazon $17 See On Amazon The softest fabric ever? Modal’s near the top of the list. Good thing this bathrobe by The Bund was made with it, then. There's delicate lace trim on the cropped sleeves that dresses up the informal fabric a bit, though, so it still feels special. “I plan to wear this in the hospital while in labor. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable. The robe also stays closed (super annoying when they are constantly falling open!) due to a tie that connects at the hip inside the robe along with the sash,” one shopper said. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Rock & Roll Mesh Bralette Adorned With Lace Smart & Sexy Lace Mesh Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Spice up your lingerie rotation with this mesh bralette. It's doubled-lined with lace details, from the trimmed neckline and thick, comfortable straps (which are fully adjustable) all the way down to its waistband. “So excited that I found such a pretty bralette in my xxl size! It’s so hard to find a bralette that’s sexy, comfortable and comes in plus sizes,” one shopper noted. If leopard spots aren’t really for you, then there are also black and electric pink options that might float your boat more. Available sizes: Small — 3X

28 A Two-Pack Of Playful Cotton Sleep Shorts With Lingerie-Inspired Lace Just Love Pajamas Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need a perfect loungewear mate for all your oversized tees? These Just Love pajama shorts will definitely suffice. They're made from 100% cotton jersey, which means they're stretchy and breathable, with a ribbon drawstring waistband and a lace hem. Plus, they work for all body types no matter whether you're petite or plus-sized. “I bought these to sleep in at night and also be able to walk around the house and still have my rear end be covered. Too many boy short style panties and such are skin tight and your butt cheeks hang out. These cover what I need and are not skin tight, but are not sport shorts,” as one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: Small — 4X

29 Thhse Adorable Boyshorts Both Sporty & Sweet Alyce Ives Intimates No Show Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These boyshorts are a seamless blend of nylon and spandex with no-show capabilities. There is a dainty ruching detail on the thigh, with little bows and lace for a pretty finish. “These boy shorts are freaking perfect in my opinion! I have larger thighs than normal and I have tried numerous brands of boy shorts and every single one stretched out in the legs,” one shopper stated. “These don't stretch or loosen,” they raved, adding that “they are SOFT, comfortable, and compliment your butt very nicely.” Choose between two packs of assorted colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 The Casually-Chic Satin Pants You’re Going To Wear 24/7 Wantschun Satin Wide Leg Pajama Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These wide-legged satin pajama pants aren’t just for the sheets — you can literally sport these anywhere with the right styling. Imagine them with a pair of chunky dad sneakers and a white crop top for the ultimate athleisure-luxe look during the daytime. Then, take them out at night with platform heels. They’re so affordable and come in a myriad of such fun colors, you might want to pick up a couple pairs — think: one for sassy outfits and one for sleeping. “These are absolutely the softest pajama pants that I have ever had. So comfy,” a fan praised. The best part? They are polyester satin, meaning they are machine washable. Hallelujah! Available sizes: Small — 3X (including extra-long sizes)

31 A High-Neck Lingerie Set That’s Sexy As Cleavage EVELUST Halter Lace Bra And Garter Panty Set (2-Piece) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This EVELUST lingerie set stands out with its semi-sheer high halter-neck bra featuring contrast lace cups and a little bow. Turn around, and there's an open back with a hook-and-eye closure that keeps it snug — not suffocating. The lace high-waisted bottoms have a cheeky bum and are lined with cotton, plus garter belt straps and a large bow on the back. “I went ahead and ordered this to give it a try and holy hell! It’s sooooo cute and fits like a dream. It also has plenty of stretch so ordering up a size isn’t necessary in my opinion,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Large — 4X

32 This Short-Sleeved Lace Bodysuit With A Comfortable Modal Bottom Gladiolus Short-Sleeved Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Gladiolus short-sleeved bodysuit is a sizzling choice for girls’ night out. The top is cut from sheer floral lace that hugs your form while the snap crotch bottom is made from modal, so it's comfy as can be. “I bought this top for a date night and wasn't sure what to expect but I was pleasantly surprised. The shirt is comfortable but yet still sexy. I wore with a black bra and high waisted skirt and got so many compliments,” one customer wrote. Available in blue, dark red, green, purple, white, navy, and black. Available sizes: Small — 3X

33 This Affordable Short Satin Room Accommodates Fuller Figures Super Shopping-zone Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Offered in solids and floral prints, this satin robe is a winner for almost any situation, with a sumptuous feeling against your skin will make you feel like a million bucks. Not to mention, the wrap style is roomy through the sleeves and body, which is light and cool since there’s plenty of airflow. “As a plus size individual, it's often times hard to find a Robe or towel that fits around me and actually covers,” one customer related. “I wore this [robe] over a tank and shorts on the day of my wedding. It stayed closed and fully covered. I wear this around the house now. It's perfect for summer as it's very lightweight.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

34 A V-Neck Cami And Capris That Feel Light As A Feather Ekouaer V-Neck Cami and Capris Sleepwear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ideal for weekend mornings and easygoing nights, this Ekouaer sleep set comes with an empire V-neck camisole detailed with a lace hem and bow knot over elastic waist capri pants in a breathable and cooling rayon that feels barely-there. “I get hot flashes at night and can’t deal with anything covering my shoulders, these are lightweight, non-constricting, super soft, and incredibly stretchy! And they look cute,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Sugar-Spun Lace Bralette With Spicy Cut-Outs JENNY JEN High Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Suitable for A to D cups, this lace halter bralette has a soft jersey lining that’s comfortable and stretchy. If support isn't a priority it's a super-beautiful choice, with a cut-out keyhole front and an open back. Adjust the hook-and-eye closure to your size and make sure the neck is fastened to achieve the pictured fit. “It’s my favorite thing! I’m going to live in this top this summer. Super sexy, comfortable, looks amazing under other tops,” one fan gushed in the reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Sheer Lace Robe With Jaw-Dropping Impact Avidlove Long Lace Lingerie Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon A top-tier choice for a boudoir shoot or brunch, Avidlove’s long lace robe adds a delicate touch to any lingerie or leisure look. Pair it with any matching set in your arsenal or throw it over a casual summer outfit. Since it's a little longer than midi length, it'll work for petite frames without dragging the floor. "A perfect little tease before revealing the goods underneath. Great price point too! A perfect edition to your fun time wardrobe," one customer vouched. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 An Effortless House Dress In Silky-Soft Modal Ekouaer Lace V-Neck Nightgown Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average and over 9,000 five-star ratings, this V-neck slip is made from cooling modal (a favorite material, as previously discussed) with a sweet lace trim and hem. Choose between fun prints — like tie dye, tropical leaves, and leopard — as well as solids in brights and neutral colors. Slip it on after a shower or a long work day in the spring and summer, and you'll be ready to relax. “So soft, comfy, and sexy without being revealing or constricting,” one reviewer chimed in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

38 This Snuggly Knit Henley Romper Roselux Knitted Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This ribbed button-down romper by Roselux makes looking hot at home simple — not to mention, perfect for a Netflix and chill moment alone or with someone special. “I used this for Instagram pictures and snuggles with my dogs,” one shopper added. Since it tends to run small, it it might fit more like a V-neck one-piece for you as another reviewer pointed out: “It’s more like a body suit for me because my butt is a little on the larger side but it’s still super cute and my boyfriend loves it.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Sheer Lace Robe Comes In Extended Sizes & Four Colors TGD Lace Lingerie Robe Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here's another sheer lace robe — except this one by TGD was made with practical cropped sleeves and a kicky shorter hemline. I also love the satin ribbon bow that you can wrap around your waist like the gift you are. “Just WOW. I’m a large woman and not everything always looks or feels sexy but this realllllllly makes me feel amazing,” one shopper stated. Choose between black, white, merlot, and purple hues. Available sizes: Large — 4X

