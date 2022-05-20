I'm A Fashion Editor & I Get Tons Of Compliments On These Cheap Things From Amazon

Well before I became a fashion editor, I was obsessed with looking as chic as possible for as little money as possible. Today, it’s still true — despite daily PR pitches from some of the hottest brands, the things that get me the most compliments are often cheap stuff I’ve found on Amazon, of all places. After years in the industry, I’m an expert at picking up affordable fashion that looks expensive — and today, I’m giving you a behind-the-scenes peek into my most-worn Amazon purchases.

To that end, I’ve enlisted a former stylist to comb through my shopping history and consider the reviews before backing up my recommendations. From the luxe vegan handbag in faux ostrich that my dentist refused to let me place on the ground to a pair of oversized sunglasses that got me stopped multiple times in London, these are some of my most-beloved finds. Get ready to shock everyone when you tell them, “Thanks! I found it in Amazon.”

1 Some Luxe Gold Chains That Channel Tiffany & Company Benevolence LA Paperclip Chain Necklace & Bracelet Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Love Tiffany & Co. jewelry but always get extreme sticker shock? Samesies. That’s why Benevolence LA’s gold chain necklace and bracelet set is an absolute steal considering how it looks so similar to the original design. The set comes with a 14-inch paperclip chain necklace and 7-inch bracelet in a glistening 14-karat gold plate, meaning it won’t turn your skin green or trigger allergies. “I got compliment from a jeweler, he asked me where I got it from and couldn't believe it when I said amazon,” a shopper bragged.

2 This Chunky Turtleneck In A Designer-Approved Style ZESICA Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ZESICA turtleneck looks like it’s fresh off the ritzy racks of The Row — except it’s only $40. Even better? It looks plushly oversized, but don’t worry: the acrylic fabrication is not suffocating and is shockingly lightweight compared to high-priced wool versions. “I really wanted an oversized fit but not so big it was sloppy... this is perfect,” one shopper raved in the reviews. Another confirmed it was a “high quality sweater.” Choose between neutrals, pastels, brights, and even color-block renditions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 These ‘90s-Inspired Square-Toed Sandals For “It Girl” Vibes The Drop Square Toe High Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Are you familiar with influencer-approved brand By Far? Well, these $50 square-toed sandals are a wallet-friendly solution if you're not able to dish out hundreds on summer shoes. They’re crafted from an expensive-looking polyurethane leather with a double strap and three-inch heels that won’t annihilate your feet. "These are a dream. They look and feel like high end designer heels for an affordable price. I love that they slip right on and off but are snug enough to stay on throughout the day," one customer explained. Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 An Effortless Body-Con Dress That Hugs Every Curve Wenrine Crew-Neck Sleeveless Body-Con Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon One tidbit of fashion advice? Get yourself a bodycon that can be worn to the club with heels or to the coffee shop with sneaks. My fave? Wenrine’s crewneck sleeveless number checks so many boxes and fits like a glove. You can wear a bra without your straps hanging out and there’s ruching along the midsection and sides, so you don’t really need to add shapewear as the dress is intentionally textured. “Exceeded expectations!!! Fits amazing and helps smooth everything out!” one customer affirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Wool-Blend Newsboy Cap That Instantly Elevates Any Ensemble Comhats Merino Wool Newsboy Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Suitable for fall, winter and spring, this Comhats newsboy cap is a winner for your wardrobe — and a life-saver if you skipped a shampoo or two. It will definitely add sophistication to a simple outfit without even trying, but feels soft and comfortable like a beanie. Constructed from a cozy wool blend on the exterior, there’s a breathable 100% cotton lining and moisture-wicking sweatband for slightly warmer days. “This hat is one of my favorites,” one customer commented. “It looks a like it cost a lot more money and it makes my expensive ones look cheap.” Available sizes: One size

6 This Fierce-AF Shirt In Abstract Animal Prints ECOWISH Leopard Button-Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A printed button-down shirt will make any outfit pop, but sizing them can be notoriously tricky. This ECOWISH top is not restrictive in the chest area (hooray!) and has a flowy silhouette that’s comfy throughout. “The fabric is soft and the pattern print is perfect for my style. It’s not over dressy but stylish enough to take it to work. I got a lot of compliments when I wore it and my friends asked me where I got it from,” one shopper affirmed. Click through all the animal prints available before checking out, because some options are bold while others skew more subtle. Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 These Delicate Twilly Scarves You Can Wear So Many Ways MosBug Ribbon Scarf Set (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter whether you slip these MosBug scarves onto your handbag, into your ponytail, or around your neck, they’ll surely make a statement thanks to their high-end patterns. Plus, you get a pack of 10 and they look just a luxe as designer versions. For less than $2 per scarf, can you name a better deal? One customer weighed in: “Very good quality! I could not justify spending 200-400 on a name brand one when I can have so many of these,” a shopper pointed out. “Very nice packaging, came with a little note card with a charm on it, and they are individually wrapped.” Available sizes: One size

8 Faux Real: The High-Waisted Leggings That Look Like Genuine Leather Everbellus High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Let's rock and roll: These stretchy faux leather leggings are one way to look fierce without flaunting skin. Hello, gorgeous! They’re ultra high-waisted, wrinkle-resistant, and just all-around awesome if their 29,000 ratings are any indication. “My husband asked me when did I buy a pair of leather pants? He thought they were real leather,” one shopper bragged. Wear yours during a girls’ night out over some high heels or tone them down with a tunic and dad sneaks during the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 An Expensive-Looking Bag That Can Carry The Kitchen Sink Dasein Top Handle Bag With Matching Clutch Amazon $52 See On Amazon Made from a sturdy vegan leather in faux exotic textures, Dasein’s satchel handbag is an everyday purse that won’t let you down. Complete with gold hardware and pockets galore, you can store all your belongings and then some for a whole day out. The best part? It comes with a sleek matching wristlet — all for just $52. “The surprise for me was how I ended up using that little wristlet,” one reviewer confessed. “It's just as cute as the big bag, but allows me to leave the bigger one in my vehicle...while I can carry the wristlet without any extra effort on a quick trip into the store.” Available sizes: One size

10 A Laidback Tank In Plush Ribbed Knit The Drop Double V-Neck Textured Rib Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Drop’s textured rib-knit tank is one haute way to look casually cute on the go. Made from an airy blend of cotton and viscose, this summer sweater has a plunging V-neck that's balanced by a relaxed tunic silhouette — on second thought, this is really a seasonless staple that’ll fit in seamlessly with your current faves: Imagine it with jeans, slacks, shorts, or even tucked into skirts. You can even wear a fitted long-sleeved tee underneath in the winter for a 90s moment. “Great transition piece from hot to cold but really could be worn all year round,” one shopper agreed. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

11 These Massive Oversized Sunnies For Instant Glamour JuicyOrange Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Y2K oversized sunglasses trend is back — and it’s better than ever. These JuicyOrange shades prove it to be true and, yes, they’re truly large and in charge. “I have a big head so finding oversized sunglasses that are actually oversized on me is hard. These are huge IN A GOOD WAY!” one customer confirmed. Here are more deets: They’re not polarized, which plays well with tech screens, and have UV 400 protection to shield your eyes from all the harmful rays while at the beach or driving. Choose between five chic lens and frame color combination. Available sizes: 55.5 mm

12 This Femme Fatale Velvet Cocktail Dress GUBERRY Long-Sleeved Velvet Body-Con Wrap Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon On the hunt for a party dress? Look no further than GUBERRY’s velvet body-con dress for soirées, anniversaries, opening nights, and the like. It has long sleeves, a plunging V-neck, and a faux wrap fit with plenty of ruching for a snatched effect. “I’ve never felt more beautiful in a dress. It is so thick and stretchy but fits like a dream,” one reviewer gushed. Pair yours with a baguette bag and pumps for a head-turning look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 These Delicate Gold Rings To Stack In Endless Ways IF YOU Gold Stackable Ring Set (30-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Getting the stacked ring look that influencers wear can be pricey as hell — but not with IF YOU’s 30-piece ring set. Each set packs a bunch of delicate designs with on-trend motifs that look vintage yet modern at the same time. Not to mention, they come in multiple sizes to fit all of your fingers. Click through and check out the four other sets with additional gold options as well as silver styles and an edgy black metal set. Available sizes: Multi (shown)

14 An Oversized Sweater That Feels Hella Luxurious LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon Whether you wear this baby with leggings, work trousers, or baggy mom jeans, you'll look très chic and cozy. The chunky sweater is woven from a viscose, nylon, and polyester blend that's not overbearing on the body despite having a thick turtleneck. Notice how it’s loose — not tight — on the model and has a split high-low hemline. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see that this “looks like the Free People Tunic that goes for $150” and “best sweater ever.” For $41? Run, don’t walk. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 These Charming Wedge Espadrilles With A Walkable Platform U-lite Cap Toe Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Move over, Castañer. Not only will your feet love these U-Lite cap toe espadrilles — but so will all your warm-weather dresses. (Insert heart eyes emoji here.) Another plus? You’ll channel French girls like Jane Birkin and Jeanne Damas without even trying. The shoes have a breathable linen upper, cotton lining, and the classic jute wedge that’s timeless yet wearable on balmy days. The rubber sole and platform heel makes these walkable on pavement or cobblestone streets — plus, the wraparound strap secures your foot in place. “It’s lightweight, comfortable and so easy to wear. Perfect for my minimalist wardrobe,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

16 This Best-Selling Straw Hat You Can Pack In A Suitcase Lanzom Straw Panama Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fact: Everybody needs a good sun hat for the warmer months. (I don’t make the rules.) Here’s a fantastic style by Lanzom that does the job that I can entirely vouch for. Available in punchy brights — including yellow, sky blue, and rose — as well as versatile neutrals like this khaki hue, this straw and polyester topper doesn’t bend or snap. (And offers UPF 50+ sun protection, no less.) Get ready to pack it in your suitcase on all your upcoming trips for years to come. “Loved this hat for traveling because it folds up and pops out to the perfect size! Not too big — like floppy hat big — but wide enough to protect your face from the sun on a hot day of exploring,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: One

17 These Skinny Utility Pants With Functional Utility Details Daily Ritual Stretch Cotton Utility Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired of skinny jeans? Try these Daily Ritual twill pants instead for similar ease with a different look. The material is comfortable and breathable since it’s made from cotton, lyocell, and elastane — yes, the stretch factor is pure gold. Unlike some cargo-style pants, these aren’t heavy despite having utility details. “I thought the little zippers would annoy me, but I don't even notice until someone says how cute they are,” one shopper noted. The inseam is 29 inches, so they’ll hit petites as a standard length and taller folks as a cropped fit. Available sizes: 0 — 16

18 A Chunky Knit Scarf With Minimalist-Luxe Vibes NEOSAN Thick Knit Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Let me be frank: Winter in New York City is tough — but this NEOSAN chunky cable knit scarf will make the freezing temperatures and bone-chilling wind gusts much more bearable. The soft acrylic is super durable and won’t start pilling all over the place — promise. “We've been in that whole polar vortex thing this week, and this scarf has been a game changer for keeping me warm,” one shopper wrote. Another called it “so beautiful and elegant.” You could also use it on an airplane or at your work desk as a blanket — just a thought. Available sizes: One size

19 The Purse Organizer That’s An Absolute Game-Changer ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $25 See On Amazon Are you the type to hastily throw all your belongings into your bag — and leave them like that? You’re certainly not alone! Or maybe you’re just a Type A person who needs organization 24/7, like me. Either way, that’s why this ZTUJO purse organizer exists — and I am truly thankful. It’s made from sturdy felt, with pockets galore! Think: three exterior sleeves, ten interior pockets, and a detachable zippered compartment in the middle for valuables. Love it. “If I could give it more stars I would! I have a speedy 35 and the large fits it PERFECTLY,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: One size

20 This Glittering Embellished Faux Collar Joyci Diamond Pearl False Collar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This is the wardrobe hack you didn’t know you needed. You can get the put-together collared look under your sweater or dress without all that annoying underarm bunch thanks to this Joyci dickie. Even better? The faux collar jazzes up any minimal ensemble thanks to the pearl and rhinestone embellishments. “It adds a bit of flair to a bland sweater, and keeps my neck warm without the bulk of an entire shirt,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: One size

21 A Romantic Button-Down That Brings Bridgerton Energy To The Boardroom Double Plus Open Vintage Collared Button-Down Blouse $26 See On Amazon What’s chic and light and vintage-looking all over? This Double Plus Open long sleeve button down shirt. It has a high ruffled neck, intricate lace panels, and a pleated front. Even prettier? The pearl embellished buttons add a little glitz to the mix. “The fabric of this shirt is so relaxing. Reminds me of my down comforter, it’s that soft and smooth to the skin. YOU NEED THIS SHIRT,” one shopper swore. Tuck it into slacks — and you’ll mean business. Available sizes: 2 — 20

22 These Demifine Gold Huggies That Look Like The Real Deal PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold, these cubic zirconia huggies are precious — and paycheck-friendly. If you’re familiar with PAVOI, you’re probably already well aware of their reputation for high quality and jewelry that will never turn your ears green. (Which is shocking to me, considering they only cost $13.) “I have sensitive ears that get infected easy, but not with these! I’ve been wearing these earrings for 3 months straight including sleeping and showering. They’ve held up well. They don’t cause my skin to green,” one fan affirmed. Available sizes: One (shown)

23 A Sleek Everyday Bag That Can Be Worn On The Shoulder — Or Crossbody Solene Stylish Crossbody Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon This $30 handbag by Solene looks like it’s fresh off the shelves of a designer boutique. Think: Celine, Gucci — the greats. Assembled from substantial faux leather that looks as sumptuous as the real thing, this practical purse can be lengthened from a shoulder strap into a crossbody bag, depending on your preference. The gold turn lock adds visual interest to the exterior while the inside has two compartments and a few pockets for organization. “It's good quality and I love how stiff it is and stands on its own,” one customer explained. Already have a black bag in your arsenal? Go bold with the coral, red or turquoise options. Available sizes: One (shown)

24 Squat-Proof Leggings With More Than 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon One pet peeve of mine? How annoying it is when you’re working out but your leggings don’t have pockets for your phone between sets. That’s why these Dragon Fit leggings are incredible, because they have two! Made from a four-way stretch performance blend of polyester and spandex, these leggings have got you covered for exercising, yoga, errands, or just lounging around. One shopper confirmed “they are squat proof and sweat proof,” while another was impressed to note that they “feel like VS knockout leggings.” This marble print is so fun, but be sure to check out all the offerings — including capri-length and fleece-lined versions. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

25 Platform Oxfords Both Sophisticated & Stylish YING LAN Platform Lace-Up Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Stella McCartney who? These Ying Lan lace-up shoes are an homage to the British designer’s standout shoe. It has a classic Oxford upper with a 2-inch striped platform that gives you a much-needed lift — but not too much to be walkable. Plus, the chic brogues have an anti-skid outsole made of rubber, so you can galavant around in these without slipping and sliding. “They're well built and I like that the white sole is a material dirt or scuffs can be wiped off,” one customer commented. Have tiny feet? You’re in luck: These comes in sizes starting 4.5 — and up. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

26 Edgy Embellished Safety Pin Brooches That Spice Up Simple Outfits In A Snap BOAO Pin Brooches (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Have an arsenal of classic pieces in your wardrobe? Me too — so I like to add a little understated glitz by attaching these budget-friendly brooches for a little glam. You get four in one pack, which consists of rhinestone and pearl options in both silver and gold. Cute, right? You can also clip these fashionable safety pins onto a scarf, dress, newsboy cap — or pretty much anything, honestly. “I love the sturdiness of the pins and they are really fashionable,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: One size

27 An Instantly-Chic Bodysuit That’ll Have You Channeling Kim Kardashian ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear this ReoRia high-necked bodysuit and you’ll feel as iconic as Ms. Kardashian herself. Take the look up a notch by adding baggy sweatpants and a slicked-back bun that the celebrity family would undoubtedly approve of. The popular style is cut from a contouring nylon-spandex material that'll hug your curves like a champ, with a snap cotton crotch for comfort and easy removal. "This bodysuit is extremely soft and feels expensive," one fan added. Available sizes: One size

28 This Smart-Looking Backpack For Your Morning Commute — Or Traveling Kah&Kee Faux-Leather Backpack Amazon $46 See On Amazon This ain’t your average run-of-the-mill backpack — just look at it! Kah&Kee’s faux leather backpack is business class elegance from the front with a breathable mesh in the back. It’s large enough to fit all the essentials, including space and compartments for a 15-inch laptop, books, a scarf or change of clothing, and whatever else you need for work or sightseeing. “My first reaction is to open it up and gush to people about the size! This bag is so spacious, stylish, and durable. I use it every day for work and have used it often for traveling. It is hands down the best and most functional bag I have ever brought on a plane,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: One size

29 The Designer Alternative Sandals You’ll Live In All Summer Athlefit Casual Flat Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve got your eye on Tory Burch’s signature sandals but the price tag is steering you away, no sweat! These Athlefit sandals are just as comfortable and equally stylish. For $25?! An actual no-brainer, if you will. They have an easy slip-on design with an EVA midsole and a durable rubber outsole that’ll hold up throughout the season — and beyond. One reviewer noted that this shoe “doesn't hurt your feet or in between your toes” (so crucial), while another fan declared that they were “worth every penny.” (Also agreed.) Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

30 A Trendy Square-Neck Top With Billowy Balloon Sleeves The Drop Square-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Top Amazon $44 See On Amazon One huge selling point about The Drop’s influencer-approved top? Overall, it’s a pretty casual shirt that can easily be dressed up with some high-waisted slacks and heels. What sets it apart from the rest of the long-sleeve tees in the world, you might wonder? Well, for starters: the beautiful shape of the lantern sleeves and the sultry square neckline which highlights your face. The cotton-blend fabric doesn’t feel cheap or thin, either. “It is made of a lot thicker material than expected,” as one shopper noted, adding that “it has minimal stretch but not uncomfortable.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

31 These Delicately Stunning Eternity Bands PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Eternity Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fact: You can’t go wrong with these dainty PAVOI dainty rings. Available in both gold-plated and gold vermeil options, these babies look like they cost hundreds of dollars to the blind eye — but nope! $15 for one ring and $37 for a set of three is an absolute steal considering all the styling possibilities. You can stack them together on one hand to create more impact or rock one solo for a hint of glitz. Mix them in with your wedding and engagement rings, too, for a sparkly statement. “Looks delicate and hasn’t turned my finger after wearing, washing, showering, cooking and sweating,'' one customer reported. Available sizes: 5 — 10

32 Some Chic Slides That Feel “Like You’re Walking On Clouds” The Drop Monika Sandals Amazon $41 See On Amazon Hermes sandals are nice and all, but have you seen these wallet-friendly slides by The Drop? They have a similar cut-out band, but these are a polyurethane leather that drives the cost down. Better yet? They’re also comfortable right out of the box, which is a total win in my book. “The material is buttery soft. I walked around NYC for almost an hour running errands the first time I wore these out and I had no discomfort or blisters,” one shopper was amazed to report. Another fan gushed that the comfort was true: This sandal “feels like you’re walking on clouds.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

33 The Coziest Wool Turtleneck You’ll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Boucle Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $47 See On Amazon Do you typically get itchy when you wear wool sweaters? In that case, Daily Ritual’s mock-neck sweater might be a good option for you, because it is super-snuggly and not scratchy in the slightest. “The turtleneck is not tight at all and is stitched together so it falls perfectly, no fussing,” one reviewer wrote of its boxy cut. The horizontal ribbed texture adds a luxurious look while the drop shoulder keeps it cozy and relaxed. It’s a win-win. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 Some Marquise-Cut Chandelier Earrings That Look Expensive SWEETV Marquise Cubic Zirconia Earrings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Shine bright like a diamond — or, if you’re on a budget, these SWEETV cubic zirconia chandelier earrings work, too. They’re a beautiful option to consider if you’re a bride-to-be or in the wedding party, but will also get plenty of wear at swanky events. “These are gorgeous and have a nice weight to them. That sparkle in the light is so much more beautiful in person, truly stunning and worth it,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: One (shown)

