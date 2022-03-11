Style
35 Cheap Tricks Stylists Say Make Your Outfits Look Chicer & More Expensive
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Expensive-looking ensembles don’t necessarily mean dropping large sums on off-the-runway designs. For sourcing the best tricks to look chic and expensive, I enlisted fashion experts across the country to give me the low-down on their favorite affordable pieces that were both sophisticated and versatile enough for daily life. Plus, these style gurus provided some easy wardrobe hacks that you can use on the old favorites already sitting in your closet. The result? An impressive list of Amazon products you can get delivered to your door in days — along with creative tips for how to put together outfits that’ll breathe new life into your old favorites.
These seven style mavens gave useful advice on everything from how to elevate your outfits (including ultra-specific recommendations) along with the easiest ways to keep clothes looking new. Get instant outfit formulas, accessory upgrades, and expert recommendations for the best kind of gold jewelry — along with products that will eliminate dry cleaning bills and remove pet hair from sweaters in record time. They also urged the importance of keeping white sneakers pristine, and explained why a patterned silk scarf is one accessory you can’t live without.
Get ready for an overall chicer appearance for $100 or less — shop these 37 fashion essentials ahead.