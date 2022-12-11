I'm A Shopping Editor & These Stylish Clothes Are The Best Bargains On Amazon

As someone who is constantly surrounded by the latest trends, I can confidently say that high quality isn’t always synonymous with high cost. Style that leaves you looking and (more importantly) feeling good doesn’t always have to break the bank. With a plethora of clothes to sort through on the Internet, sometimes it’s hard to distinguish what you really need from what you’ll wear once.

So, from one shopaholic to another, I’ve rounded up only the best of the best. Make room in your closet, because below are 45 of the most stylish finds — all at wallet-friendly prices. Add these to your cart… And thank me later.

1 The Equestrian Crossbody You’ll Wear Season After Season AFKOMST Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Say hello to your favorite carryall. This crossbody bag not only holds everything you could ever need, it’s very much on-trend. It’s made from premium vegan-friendly material that feels just like leather and features a buckle strap detail that keeps your belongings safe. Add it to your arsenal ASAP. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

2 A Foolproof Button-Down Shirt Runcati Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The shirt you’ll wear non-stop is here, and it’s only $25. This Runcati button-down ticks all my boxes: Lightweight fabric, classic button closure, and a crisp cuffed sleeve. Pair this with jeans for a casual look or tucked into trousers for your next day in the office. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

3 An Affordable Smart Watch Loaded With Features Motast Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Always on the go? This touchscreen Motast fitness watch tracks all your activity. It monitors your step count, calorie intake, heart rate, blood pressure, and even more. The 1.69-inch screen makes it easy to navigate the apps — not to mention, it’s waterproof enough for a 30-minute swim. Fitness fanatics, this one’s for you. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

4 This Cozy Bucket Hat Available in Nearly 50 Colors Umeepar Winter Bucket Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hats off to accessories that carry the whole look. This fuzzy bucket hat keeps you warm while adding a playful element to your outfit. It’s made from faux fur and the super-soft material keeps you comfy all day long. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 49

5 These Go-To Jeans That’ll Never Fail You Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon Consider your search for the perfect denim over. These slim-fitting Levis hug you in all the right places with a stretch that provides a snug feel. Its high rise design is complimented with a comfortable waistband that holds everything in without feeling constricted. Act fast, because these cult-favorite jeans will definitely sell out. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 4

6 The Cropped Vest Every It-Girl Is Wearing Lailezou V-Neck Knit Sweater Crop Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Everyone from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Bieber has been seen in the sweater vest trend. If you want to join in, this Lailezou V-neck cropped vest (for under $30, no less) is for you. Made in a soft and stretchy knit, you can wear this to the office or your next girls’ night out. It’s perfect for layering up (or down!) and the shape of the sweater only gets better with each wash. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

7 A Fan Favorite T-Shirt Dress You Won’t Want To Take Off MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This MOLERANI T-shirt dress is perfect for the mornings you need maximum style with minimal effort. It’s made of 95% rayon, which means its ultra-comfy, and hits right above the knee making it the perfect length for a boot or sandal. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

8 The Sunglasses That Look Good On Every Face Shape SUNGAIT Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Feeling shady? These SUNGAIT sunglasses are for you. The rounded cat-eye frame compliments literally every face shape, according to reviews. These non-polarized lenses are guaranteed to block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and are set into a virtually unbreakable lightweight frame. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

9 A Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater Dokotoo Turtleneck Pullover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Having a hard time embracing gloomy weather? This turtleneck pullover is just the thing to get you excited about those overcast days. Crafted in a thick cable knit that holds in the warmth, its oversized design gives you a relaxed look and the chunky turtleneck is the most comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

10 These Hoop Earrings That Look Expensive ALEXCRAFT Huggie Hoop Earrings (3 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for good earrings on a budget, this set of ALEXCRAFT huggies are your answer. Dipped in 14-karat gold, these hypoallergenic earrings are nickel- and lead-free. You can take these on and off easily with their sturdy, flexible clasps, and their lightweight design makes them perfect for everyday wear. As far as I’m concerned, jewelry is always a good idea. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

11 A Staple Scarf Every Wardrobe Needs FURTALK Blanket Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon This scarf makes every outfit look so good that you’ll want to buy one in every color. It feels like cashmere, but is even better because it’s washable as well as anti-pilling, wrinkle-resistant and super-breathable. Drape it around your shoulders for a shawl look or around your neck for a traditional pashmina style. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 16

12 This Leopard Print Skirt That Adds A Pop Of Pattern Bluetime Maxi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Around here, leopard print is a neutral. This maxi skirt is the perfect balance between bold print and subtle statement. Made of lightweight chiffon, it guarantees to be comfortable and non-irritating on the skin. Pair it with a tank top or over your favorite bikini and you’re ready to go! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

13 This Corporate-Casual Cardigan ACEVOG Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re headed into the office any time soon, consider picking up this waist-tied cardigan. The lightweight knit drapes nicely around the body without being too warm, and the versatility allows you to pair this atop any outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

14 These Wildly Convenient Fingerless Gloves Bodvera Fingerless Wool Gloves Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those days you need hand warmth just as much as you need control of your phone, these Bodvera fingerless gloves are for you. Made with 50% wool for superb warmth without any itchiness, a cutout for fingertip functionality, and the convertible mitten design, you need these in your arsenal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

15 A Maxi Dress You Can Actually Wear Year-Round PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Fair warning: The moment you put on this maxi dress, you may never want to take it off. Featuring a very cute slit, a wraparound design, and lightweight fabric, you can wear this year-round by itself or layered over a turtleneck and leggings. Match this with your fave sneakers for summertime style or boots for those colder days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

16 A Cashmere-Blend Beanie To Top Off Your Look QUEENFUR Knit Wool Beanie (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a little somethin’ extra to your look with this wool pom-pom beanie. It’s made of 30% cashmere and 20% cotton, so you can only imagine how soft it is. Plus, an elasticated band ensures it’ll stay on all day without movement. Whether you’re just running errands or on your next ski trip, this beanie is an immediate buy. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 17

17 This Super-Cute Yet Wearable Tee DOLNINE Long Sleeve Knotted Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Do yourself a favor and pick up this top, right now. This plus-size approved shirt features a knotted design, is fabricated in stretchy rayon (so it won’t make you feel constricted) and is ultra-soft. The length makes you feel covered sitting right at the hip, giving your outfit a relaxed look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 40

18 A Gold Necklace For Some Added Sparkle Turandoss Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon The necklace you’ll never want to take off is under $15?! Imagine that. This Turandoss gold chain is a minimalistic, dainty must-have in your jewelry collection. Made of 14-karat gold-plated metal, it’s guaranteed to be hypoallergenic and nickel-free. For gifting (or for keeping!) this is the perfect go-to. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

19 Crisp Twill Chinos That Are Having A Moment Amazon Essentials Stretch Twill Chino Pant Amazon $28 See On Amazon These Amazon Essentials chinos just redefined “top-notch bottoms.” These trendy trousers have been seen just about everywhere, and for good reason. They’re made of 98% cotton so they’re super soft, and feature off-seam side pockets to hold anything you need on the go plus an easy zipper closure. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 9

20 The Classic Trench Coat That’ll Never Go Out Of Style CREATMO Classic Trench Coat $60 See On Amazon Style with no expiration date? That’s this CRETMO trench coat. For less than $60 you can add a closet staple to your coat collection. It’s made of lightweight, water-repellent fabric that protects against 3000mm of water to ensure you’ll stay dry all day. It’s also crafted to be anti-wrinkle and windproof, not to mention it’s slim fit gives you a snug feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20

21 This Flowy Floral Romper You’ll Blossom In AIMCOO Floral-Print Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can we get a little commotion for this floral romper?! Its V-neck is complimented with a tiered ruffled hem and wraparound waist tie. Made of a cotton and polyester blend, the style will keep you comfy while ensuring it doesn’t irritate the skin. If you thrive on variety, it’s available in nearly three-dozen of prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

22 The Versatile Blanket Scarf Shoppers Rave About Wander Agio Shawl Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s cozy season! Even when it’s summertime and the air conditioner is blasting, I make sure to have a scarf on-hand. This Wander Agio shawl scarf is the perfect go-to. Measuring nearly 80 inches long, it can be draped over your shoulders or wrapped around your neck with room to spare. It feels super soft on the skin and it doesn't pill after you wash it, either! Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 25

23 This Wrap Sweater With A Sleek Silhouette Softome Wrap Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon The stretchy, soft knit on Softome’s wrap sweater will blow your mind. Perfect for transitioning from your warm weather to cold weather style, it features a lightweight, comfortable feel. Oh, and did I mention it’s under $30? Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

24 An Acrylic Cuff Bracelet That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is FAERLIIRY Acrylic Statement Cuff Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Run, don’t walk, to buy this statement cuff. Made of sturdy, thick acrylic for maximum durability, it also features a gold-toned metal edge. You can stack it with other bangles or wear it on its own, because the neutral tortoise design goes with literally every outfit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

25 A Trendy Pleated Tennis Skirt SOLY HUX Skater Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Twirl your way around town in this pleated skirt. The elastic waist holds a tucked-in shirt all day and the pleated design elevates any outfit. It’s made of super-soft material so you’re guaranteed to be comfortable and the stretch moves with your body, not against it. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

26 A Chunky Knitted Cardigan For Layering MEROKEETY Chunky Open Front Cardigan Amazon $42 See On Amazon Buy this chunky cardigan, and thank me later. Available in 40 colors you can match it with any tank in your closet. The polyester material gives you the perfect amount of stretch for a slouchy look and the popcorn yarn keeps you warm (without being too warm) all day long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

27 This “Desk To Dinner” Dress That’s An Absolute Steal Verdusa Wrap V Bodycon Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nothing beats a trusty dress, especially this Verdusa bodycon. The wraparound design and stretchy fabric make it adjustable to compliment every body type. It features a zippered closure to hold everything in place, and an oh-so-cute V-shaped neckline to spotlight some jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

28 These Faux Leather Gloves To Channel your Inner Carrie Bradshaw Dsane Touchscreen Winter Gloves Amazon $20 See On Amazon There are certain pieces you hold onto for years simply because they’re functional and go with everything in your closet. These gloves are one of those pieces. Not only are they touchscreen, they’re lined with pure Italian cashmere that insulates against colder temps. Trust me when I say I couldn't get through the winters without these. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

29 This Boardroom-Approved Button-Down ECOWISH Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tired of your work wardrobe? Opt for this ECOWISH button-down if you need a refresh. They combine a classic style with super-fun print options. With a classic button closure and a crisp collar you can easily pair these with a leather pant or trousers for your next big meeting. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

30 These Piercing-Free Cuff Earrings PAVOI Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t have a piercing but want to rock an extra earring or two? try these PAVOI cuff earrings. Truth be told, I have my ears pierced and I still add these to my stack on a daily basis. They’re made with a 14-karat gold-plated finish that is nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. The stones themselves are cubic zirconia, not to mention the earrings are all made of 100% recycled materials. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

31 A Cropped Pant In A Paper Bag Silhouette GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon The paper-bag silhouette has recently been seen everywhere. These Grace Karin cropped pants give you the perfect balance between relaxed and fitted, and they even feature two deep utility pockets. The cropped length makes them perfect to pair with a heel or even a sneaker, and that bow tie at the waist is equally as cute as it is functional. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

32 A Long, Sleek Vest For Your Next In-Office Day SheIn Double Breasted Long Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon For the days you need to pull yourself together in the easiest way possible, this long tailored vest will be your best friend. Available in nearly 30 colors, its super-comfy fabric provides an extra layer without making you feel overly warm. The looser fit is definitely corporate casual, and the two pockets on the sides give you just enough room to store your keys or phone. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

33 The Classic Wrap Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Nemidor Casual Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This Nemidor dress is the Internet’s best kept secret. It’s versatile enough to wear to a wedding or on a casual day, and made of the softest fabric you’ll ever feel with a waist tie that gives you your best-ever fit. With over 13,000 reviews one buyer raved, “Everyone thinks I'm so dressed up, but it's as comfortable as wearing pjs! If you are on the fence, just buy it, you will love it!” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 32

34 A Statement Belt That’ll Have Heads Turning Earnda Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s true what they say: No closet is complete without statement accessories. This Earnda faux leather belt features a gold-toned buckle that gives a little extra oomph to any outfit. A tongue buckle closure keeps you secure all day long, and the high-quality material is easy to wipe clean. For casual days or business looks, this is a need in your accessory line-up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

35 The Cable Knit Sweater That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon The closet staple you need ASAP: This cable-knit sweater. It looks like Ralph Lauren, but it’s under $30! Made from 100% cotton (that’s right, it’s super-soft) it features an accent-stitched design that sets it apart from your other sweaters. It’s French terry fleece interior give you some added warmth and the flowy fit keeps you comfy all day. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

36 The Dainty Layered Necklace Your Jewelry Collection Needs MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the days your outfit feels a little drab, dress it up with a layered necklace. Made of 18-karat gold-plated brass, it’s hypoallergenic, lead and nickel free. It also has a lobster claw closure that ensures your necklace won’t go anywhere while you’re wearing it! Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 28

37 The Pleated Midi Skirt That’s A Secret Power Player Kate Kasin Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon In case you missed it, midi skirts are a must-have in nearly every closet. This pleated gem with 13,000 ratings sits at the waist and flows down past the knee. Available in 40 fun colors this skirts comes with an elasticated waistline for a comfy fit and a pleated design for an elevated look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

38 A Prepcore Cardigan That Feels Featherlight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon The verdict is in: Cardigan are very much on-trend. This V-neck cardigan is perfect for year-round styling featuring a lightweight cotton-modal knit and subtle ribbing. Wear it on its own or layered atop your favorite tee for an effortless look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

39 A One-And-Done Jumpsuit Happy Sailed Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Putting an outfit together has never been easier with this wide-legged jumpsuit. It’s ruffle short sleeve give you an elevated look while it’s button-closure make sure you’re securely snapped in for all-day comfort. Whether you’re on your way to dinner or running your weekend errands, this one-hit wonder is a versatile must-have. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

40 This Super-Luxe Leather Handbag Set Lovematch Synthetic Leather Handbags Set (4-Piece Set) Amazon $40 See On Amazon The cornerstone to every closet? A really good handbag. This coordinated four-piece set is a traveler’s dream, coming with multiple sizes to hold all your goodies and crafted from a synthetic leather that’s ultra-durable. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 35

41 An Extra-Cozy Waffle Knit That Channels Urban Outfitters IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wrap yourself in this waffle-knit tunic and you won’t want to wear anything else. Its super-soft fabric make it extra-comfy and the tie detail give it a casual look. Paired with jeans or your favorite shorts, you can wear this year-round. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

42 The Delicate Bracelet Set You Didn’t Know You Needed MEVECCO Dainty Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wanna talk about arm candy? This dainty bracelet is just that. Delicate enough to be subtle but bold enough to still make a statement, this bracelet is three chains clasped together as one. It’s made of 14-karat silver plate over brass (so you don’t have to worry about tarnishing) and it’s lead- and nickel-free! Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 34

43 These Cargo Joggers That Are Effortlessly Cool Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cargo joggers do it all. They’re treated with a UPF 50+ coating that provides sun protection, and feature five pockets to hold all your belongings. Meanwhile, an elastic tie waistband gives you an adjustable fit. Lightweight enough for all-day comfort when you’re traveling, pair them with your favorite top and you’re good to go! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

44 A Menswear-Inspired Wool Coat chouyatou Wool Blend Coat Amazon $58 See On Amazon Doesn't this coat give all the Gossip Girl vibes? If you’re looking to channel your inner Serena Van Der Woodsen, get yourself this timeless coat. Made from a wool-blend fabric with a single-breasted cut, this piece is equally as fashionable as it is functional. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12