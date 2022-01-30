The Kardashians Constantly Wear These 30 Sexy Basics & They're Under $35 On Amazon

Kim Kardashian redefined the modern fashion icon. Among her many talents, Kim is gifted at making simple wardrobe basics look out-of-this-world sexy whether she’s rocking head-to-toe Balenciaga or minimalist body-con pieces from SKIMS, her cult shapewear line. She isn’t the only family member with massive fashion credentials, though. Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie all have unique personal styles true to them that are equally fab. However, the iconic family rocks accessible trends more often than you think.

Interested in copying their signature styles for a fraction of the cost? Well, you’re in the right place. I tracked down 30 sexy staples that the Kardashian-Jenners are currently obsessed with. The best part? They’re on Amazon for $35 — and most of them cost far less. Picture a Kardashian kloset. What do you see? The sisters’ favorites — including body-con dresses, ultra-trendy bike shorts, and oversized flannels — all come readily to mind. If you’re ready to see them in real life, keep scrolling for pieces with enough style to break the Internet.

Minimalist Tank Top Bodysuits

1. A Best-Selling Racerback Bodysuit That Fits Like Second Skin

What fans love most about this sleek racerback bodysuit is its supernaturally stretchy nylon-spandex knit that resembles shapewear and has a similarly smooth fit just right for tucking into high-waisted looks. The double-lined front lets your ditch your bra altogether, and it comes with a convenient snap crotch for quick bathroom runs. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this bodysuit, awarding it more than 10,000 perfect five-star ratings. "Honestly, the BEST body suit I have EVER bought," one reviewer gushed. "It’s a perfect dupe for the Zara one that everyone raves about."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

2. And A Sexy, Square-Neck Tank Leotard That Hugs The Body

Tucking your tank top looks amazing in the mirror at home, but it tends to get annoying as it creeps back up throughout the day. Here’s your solution: An ultra-stretchy tank bodysuit that stays perfectly fitted at all times, molds to the body, and has a trendy square neckline that’ll show just the right amount of cleavage if you want. It’s a year-round staple you can use for layering (with baggy sweats, for instance) or tucked into cut-off shorts or cargo pants.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

3. This Crocodile-Print Bodysuit Is The Going-Out Top You Didn’t Know You Needed

With its wet-look patterned finish, this crocodile-embossed bodysuit is a nice alternative to basic black. It still goes with everything, but the subtle texture adds loads of visual interest (especially if you go for a monochrome look). The minimal straps and V-neckline are perfect for a hot night out on the town, and it’s a natural over skinny jeans or leather leggings for a decidedly simmering vibe.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 1

Glossy Leggings In Latex And Leather

4. Shiny Faux Leather Leggings With A Raw-Cut Hem

Leather pants are very haute but can sometimes feel restrictive. These Hue faux leather leggings, on the other hand, are undeniably comfortable with similar edgy flair. The raw hemline gives them a second-skin finish, and a high-rise waistband will play nicely with just about any crop top. “They fit like a glove,” one reviewer wrote. Digging this slick look? There are more than a dozen supple colorways and subtle prints, including lace, snakeskin, and moto styles.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

5. Some Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Secretly Cozy

These Booty Gal leggings combine full-throttle style with performance-level comfort. The faux leather’s four-way stretch hugs and moves with you while a wide waistband will support your core without feeling tight, and you’ll be plenty toasty thanks to that fleece lining. Just make sure to flip them inside-out before machine washing — and then let them air dry, too, so they’ll keep their shape for the long haul. You probably already know which going-out top you’re planning to pair with it, but also consider wearing them under a chunky sweater for daytime.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 2

6. A Wrinkle-Resistant Pair With Functional Pockets

These faux leather leggings have two good back pockets that are roomy enough for your phone and even a wallet. (Are you sold yet?) They’re made primarily of wrinkle-free polyester with a bit cotton mixed in, as well as a light fleece lining for extra coziness. One shopper even called them “really fierce pajamas,” they’re so comfortable. If you click through all six styles, you’ll find renditions with zip-front pockets or a snap waist that resembles a proper pant.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large (including select tall sizes)

Available colors: 6

Turtlenecks

7. A Chic Wardrobe Staple That’s & Easy To Layer

You absolutely can't go wrong with a fitted turtleneck — and this one is both stylish and versatile. Opt for a chunky ribbed sweater or for knit that's completely smooth: Both are equally layerable thanks to their stretchiness and form-fitting design. Add a blazer or a pencil skirt for that signature Kardashian-West flavor.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

8. A Cropped Turtleneck That Feels Like A Tee

The cropped turtleneck reveals an unexpected sliver of skin yet still leaves something to the imagination. That said, it’s also just long enough to meet the top of your jeans or leggings. This fitted version is the best of all words: Cut from from a comfortable polyester knit, you can expect it to be flexible, warm, and buttery-soft.

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

9. The Cult-Favorite Bodysuit That Stays Perfectly Smooth

PSA: The ultimate unsung hero is the turtleneck bodysuit. Not only is it ideal for combatting sneaky wind gusts while running errands or commuting, but it also looks unreal with denim, trousers, high-waisted skirts — you name it. Unlike a standard top, however, this one-piece won’t come untucked no matter how long you’re on the go, and there’s even convenient snap buttons at the crotch for practicality.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

Dialed-Up Plaid Button-Downs

10. This Oversized Shirt In Seemingly Every Plaid Under The Sun

Who knew that an oversized flannel could come in so many colors? This cozy cotton shirt is offered in practically every single plaid imaginable (42, to be exact) and is light enough to be a year-round staple. Layer it in the wintertime with a long-sleeved turtleneck underneath, then opt for a cropped tank top as the weather warms up.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

11. A Plaid Flannel Boyfriend Shirt Your Leggings Will Love

Love the flannel shirt above, but want even more length or a roomier fit? This plaid button-down shirt is a fan-favorite at a similar price. It’s made from a blend of breathable, wrinkle-resistant cotton and polyester with a relaxed fit that’s curved at the hem, which falls past the hips. Leggings lovers, you’re welcome.

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 38

Sleek Mini Dresses

12. An Effortless Bodycon Dress For Day Or Night

This bodycon style is a holy grail of tank dresses, with ruching that follows your shape but never looks or feels skin-tight. Don't panic when it looks like a basic tank top out of the box: Shoppers tended to have that initial reaction, then were shocked by how phenomenally it fit. "Who is that girl…because it sure the hell isn’t me,” one shopper joked. “I felt like a different person when I had it on.” It’s available in a laidback ribbed knit that looks so cute paired with strappy sandals or sneakers, along with shimmery variations that add a dose of sparkle to evenings out on the town.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

13. This Stretchy AF Tank Dress That Literally Works For Everyone

This ribbed tank dress literally works for everyone: Peek through the reviews and you’ll see both petite and tall shoppers singings its praises, with pregnant customers raving about its sizing flexibility thanks to the fabric’s ample stretch so much that they were buying it in multiples. “You can bunch it a bit if you’re smaller or stretch it if you’re taller,” one fan noted of the elastic ruching, and its design is just as versatile. The tank style makes a blank slate for plenty of outfits, and its deep scoop neckline leaves plenty of room for a statement necklace.

Available sizes: X-Small Petite —X-Large

Available colors: 19

Crisp White Tank Tops

14. A Low-Cut Ribbed Camisole For Working Out — Or Hanging Out

The possibilities are truly endless with a simple white tank like this one. It's crafted from a stretch ribbed cotton that isn't see-through and a pretty scoop neckline that looks great on pretty much everyone. "I actually look chesty with a tiny bit of cleavage when I wear it,” one fan wrote. “It makes me feel like I still got it going on! Ha! I wash it in a bag, no softners, line dry,” they added. “It still fits great, holds its shape and fabric looks like new.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

15. The Sleek Y2K Racerback Tank You’ll Wear Everywhere

You're going to be obsessed with the simplicity of these high-neck racerback tanks and all the different ways to wear them. Need a workout shirt? Check. How about a playful little top to pair with a mini skirt? "This crop top is cute, comfortable, and appropriate to wear day or night with shorts, jeans, yoga pants, whatever," one shopper confirmed.

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 22

Athleisure-Luxe Biker Shorts

16. These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With 48,000 Five-Star Ratings

Whether you're running an ultra-marathon or running errands, these moisture-wicking bike shorts are life-changing. They have a breathable gusset, prevent chafing, are squat-proof, and feature big side pockets for your iPhone. The sturdy yet lightweight polyester-spandex fabric is ultra-flexible, as well, so you'll barely notice them no matter your activity. No wonder they’re one of Amazon’s best-sellers, with more than 74,000 ratings from shoppers. "I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts. The pockets are what set these apart,” one fan revealed.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

17. Squat-Proof Cotton Bike Shorts Fans Buy In Multiples

Prefer more of a loungewear feel? These bike shorts are calling your name. Constructed from stretch cotton jersey, they'll mold to your hips and won't ride up or down. Plus, they're completely opaque but not too thick to wear under skirts. "I literally bought a few dozen pairs of 'em because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe. I can be so much more active with these," one customer raved.

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

Figure-Hugging Midi Dresses

18. This Snatched Turtleneck Dress With Cozy Fleece Lining

This is how you do a full-coverage dress, people. Sure, the long-sleeved turtleneck style will keep you warm, but the insulated fleece lining is what's really going to keep you snug as a bug. One shopper affirmed that “this dress hugs you in all the right places” while another wrote that its fabric felt like “cuddling a baby lamb all the time.” Add statement jewelry with some on-trend heels and you’re ready to turn heads wherever you go.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

19. An Effortlessly Sexy Tank Midi Dress You Can Layer

Put on this midi tank dress to appear low-key rich and famous instantly. It fits like a glove, and the thick straps give you an option to wear a regular bra underneath. “You feel extremely sexy wearing this dress,” one shopper gushed, adding that it “can go from day to evening very easily depending on what you dress it up with.” Expecting a little one? This bodycon just so happens to be bump-friendly, too, courtesy of the adaptable poly-spandex material.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

20. The Casually Elegant Sweater Dress That’s Set To Stun

This style is a cozy, chic choice for people who love body-con dresses. You can easily wear it to a wedding, an event, or out to a nice dinner with your partner over a strappy pair of heels. Staying in? With that sweater knit, it’s a smoking-hot option for lounging at home. “The dress fits beautifully not too tight, not tight but just right, like I can move in it and its still sexy the way it fits me," one reviewer noted.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

Plunging V-Neck Tees

21. An Oversized V-Neck Boyfriend Tee That Fans Are Obsessed With

Breathable, soft, and loose, this white T-shirt is a laidback closet’s must-have. It’s flawlessly oversized as it balances both masculine and feminine details, such as the relaxed short sleeves and deep V neckline. “The perfect white tee,” one shopper declared. “The V-neck is perfect the sleeve length is perfect the shirt length is perfect the material is perfect,” they gushed. “I washed it and dried it and it came out great with no wrinkles straight from the dryer!” If you have plenty of white tees stored away but love the overall fit, there are 10 colors to choose from, including black, khaki, and hot pink.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

22. A Buttery-Soft Tunic Tee To Pair With Those Faux Leather Leggings

Available in both long- and short-sleeved options, this ultra-wearable tunic flares away at the midsection with a high-low hemline that's suitable for work or professional events. Pair it with a pair of wet-look leggings or skinny jeans when you’re off-duty. "I reach for this blouse constantly,” one fan wrote. “I wore it on on [vacay] to a fine dining restaurant, dressed up with jewelry. I like to wear it with skinny jeans — one of my fave outfits...This blouse is a winner you will get so much wear out of!”

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 24

One-Shouldered Tops

23. An Asymmetrical Bodysuit That’s Modern And Minimalist

If you want to try out the Y2K one-shouldered trend, then this asymmetrical bodysuit might be just the way to do it. The substantial rayon knit is soft, comfortable, and will afford some level of support if you want to ditch the strapless bra. The seamless tanga-style bottom provides minimal coverage without venturing into thong territory, and snap closures at the crotch allow for quick bathroom breaks. Curious about the quality? "I have ordered 33 different types of body suit shirts from this brand, and they are consistent with the quality and sizing,” one (big) fan gushed.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

24. A Tiny Crop Top That’s Dying To Be Worn With A Baggy Bottom

Crafted from 100% cotton, this one-shouldered crop top would look absolutely adorable and on-trend with cargo pants or baggy trousers. Some shoppers advised sizing up if you had a larger chest to guarantee the most comfortable coverage, but raved about the budget tank’s style and quality. "It can be dressed up or worn casual with either high waisted or regular bottoms. I HIGHLY recommend this shirt, for the price and the outfits you can create, you will NOT regret it,” one reviewer commented.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

25. This Retro-Nostalgic Bandeau Bikini

Want to turn up the heat on the beach? Look no further than this bandeau bikini with '80s-inspired high-cut bottoms. The bandeau bikini top features removable padding, and the on-trend bottoms come with a cheeky cut. "I feel like a fiery hot mama when I put this thing on. I have NEVER felt so sexy, confident, and secure in a swimsuit," one shopper revealed. Pick from an array of fun prints, including tie-dyes and florals, or stick to classic black like Kim.

Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

26. And This Two-Piece Suit With A Backup Strap

Don't sleep on this swimsuit by Pink Queen. The bandeau top has removable padding and straps, giving you options for extra security while staying true to the style. Those high-waisted bottoms are just as noteworthy: They’re the swimwear equivalent to shapewear as the waistband conceals any bit of tummy you may (or may not) have and nips in at your midsection. "It is STUNNING. Looks like Kim Kardashian ‘Skims’ in swim wear,” one fan raved.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

27. A Pima Cotton Bodysuit That’s Always Perfectly Tucked

If you're new to the bodysuit game, the safest way to test drive the trend is this standard T-shirt version. The Pima cotton, modal and elastane blend is as soft as can be, and the snap crotch makes quick work of bathroom breaks. "Literally the most comfortable, perfectly fitting, bodysuit I’ve ever owned," one shopper swore. Consider it your new wardrobe staple.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

28. An Ultra-Secure Bodysuit With Double The Snaps

This short-sleeved bodysuit combines a snug shape with a low neckline for a Kardashian-approved silhouette twice over. It's made from cotton and spandex, so anticipate some stretch in there — not to mention, the scoop neckline gives you necklace styling options. A double row of snaps in the crotch ensures you can dance all night long worry-free. “It’s very comfortable, not itchy — and has good stretch. I was able to button the bottom without becoming a circus contortionist, and the double snaps are strong,” a fan confirmed. “It’s a tiiiny bit sheer, but nothing ridiculous. You could easily wear this to work with no problems.”

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 23

Lingerie-Inspired Bodysuits

29. The Mesh Lace Bodysuit That’s Feather-Soft

How foxy is this lingerie-inspired bodysuit? Don't be turned away for fear the mesh panels and intricate lace will be scratchy against your skin. You'll find thispiece incredibly silky and easy to wear outside the bedroom with just about anything you please, the the spaghetti straps are even adjustable to ensure a flawless fit. "This was super comfy & just the right amount of ‘risky,’” one fan remarked. “Sophisticated, but sexy! It paired well with jeans, a short jacket & stilettos!" There's no padding, no underwire, and a snap crotch for easy removal.

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 14

30. A Strappy Teddy That Channels High-End Lingerie

This beautiful bodysuit has intricate lace detailing throughout, along with harness-like straps across the chest and waistline. It's pretty seductive to wear out in public, and if you add a moto jacket or oversized blazer on top it's totally chic. The consensus among reviewers was that it didn’t provide tons of support since there was no underwire, however “It has adjustable straps, which are really essential for this style to look right with different cup sizes & chest lengths,” as one shopper pointed out, adding, “I was instantly shocked at the quality of the material. It's SO soft and delicate feeling.”