When I hear the phrase “personal stylist,” I picture celebrities on the red carpet wearing gowns that cost thousands of dollars. It turns out, however, that the pros love a fashion bargain as much as the rest of us, and these cheap Amazon finds that stylists swear by prove it. In other words, if you know where to look, you can find gorgeous, on-trend pieces that seem way more expensive than they actually are.

Bustle reached out to more than 10 experts for their sage advice on developing a versatile wardrobe that still feels current on a budget. Every single piece below was chosen by one of these experts, and the best news? The vast majority cost less than $40.

1 This Beachy Woven Tote That’s Stylish & Functional XMLMRY Handwoven Round Handbag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Leanne Lee, fashion stylist and buyer at Blue Bungalow, recommends this woven beach tote. “Its chic and timeless design is perfect for spring and summer, whether you're heading to the beach or simply want to exude that effortless beachy vibe,” Lee wrote. “The round shape, coupled with longer straps, offers both fashion and functionality, allowing you to carry your essentials comfortably,” especially thanks to its “spacious interior,” which offers “plenty of room” for your necessities. It’s available in four designs, all woven from natural corn straw fiber. Available styles: 4

2 These Wide-Leg Pants That Are Elegant But Comfy SIFLIF Casual Wide Leg Pants Amazon $42 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants are “trendy” and add an “element of elegance to your look,” wrote Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips. “Whether you are going to work or out on a casual date, these pants will make you stand out from the crowd,” wrote Cheng. They’re made from polyester, which resists wrinkles and pilling for a pulled-together look, but the waistband features elastic in the back for stretchy comfort. Get them in six color options. Available sizes: 0 — 10

Available styles: 6

3 These $35 Sandals That Looks Like A $700 Hermès Pair Stratuxx Kaze Flat Band Slide Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon According to Cheng, these slide sandals are a convincing and affordable alternative to the Hermès Oran sandal (which costs $700). The H-shaped band, made from soft synthetic leather, is easy to “dress up or dress down,” Cheng wrote, while the rubber outsole and raised, cushioned heel offer protection and comfort. “They come in different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 1

4 Some Sparkly Metallic Laces To Glam Up Your Sneakers Shoe String King Shiny Metallic Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon Looking for an easy, affordable way to glam up your favorite sneakers? Cheng recommends these shiny shoelaces: “Available in a variety of colors to fit any shoe or sneaker, these metallic laces add a touch of glamour to your everyday footwear." The sparkly finish spans the whole lace, including the aglet tips, and according to reviewers, they’re cute, durable, and look great on everything from Chucks to Adidas. Available sizes: 27” — 45”

Available styles: 12

5 A Zebra-Print Clutch That Adds An Element Of Playfulness SMOOZA Clutch Dumpling Bag Amazon $36 See On Amazon “This clutch features a striking zebra print pattern that adds an element of fun and playfulness to your look,” Cheng wrote. Hold it for use as a traditional clutch, or add the included strap for wear as a shoulder or cross-body bag. Either way, the exterior is scratch-resistant and the interior is roomy enough for your phone, keys, wallet, and essential makeup. Available styles: 1

6 This Ribbed Tank That’s Super Versatile Artfish Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sheena Paris, stylist and CEO of Onyx Styling Co., calls this ribbed tank top “SO versatile for summer,” and reviewers agree. Customers have paired it with jeans, slacks, blazers, skirts, and shorts, all because its rayon-spandex material is stretchy and comfy while its scooped neck and thin straps give it an elevated leg-up on your standard tank. You can also get it in more than 30 color options to suit any wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available styles: 36

7 This Stylish Alternative To A $2,600 Handbag LIBOOI Woven Knotted Handbag Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love the Bottega Veneta look but not the price tag, Paris recommends this knotted handbag that costs thousands less than the real thing. “I love incorporating texture into looks for my personal styling clients and this bag really hits the mark,” Paris wrote. You can “go with white for summer to brighten up your outfit,” but it also comes in black for a more classic look. Both are hand-woven from PU leather with a soft fabric lining and a zipper closure. Available styles: 2

8 This Split Floral Midi Skirt In Tons Of Color Options Floerns High Waist Split Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon “My clients have been asking me nonstop for floral midi skirts for a French girl vibe,” Paris wrote, and this split floral midi skirt looks a lot like one from Reformation “so you can get the look for a fraction of the cost." It comes in a huge selection of patterns, colors, and lengths, but they’re all made from polyester for ease of maintenance and they have a high waist and side slit for style. (There’s no stretch, so reviewers recommend that you size up.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 37

9 This 2-Piece Outfit For The Gym Or Lounging QINSEN Seamless Workout Outfit (2-Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Nina Vargas, stylist and celebrity business strategist, recommends this two-piece workout outfit, which comes in 11 color options. It’s quick-drying and breathable enough for the gym, but its ribbed fabric makes it comfortable and stretchy enough for lounging, while its high-waist pants and cropped top are stylish enough for everyday wear. The top even has removable pads, so you can wear it in place of a bra. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 11

10 This Sultry Y2K-Inspired Cut-Out Dress NUFIWI Knitted Cut Out Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Vargas recommends this Y2K-inspired maxi dress. You can get it in all different colors as well as crocheted materials and shorter lengths, but all of them feature side cutouts, a plunging back, and a ruched bikini top with spaghetti straps. The drawstring closure makes it adjustable, while the cotton-polyester material makes it soft and comfortable. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 41

11 A One-Shoulder Crop Top That Elevates Any Outfit LYANER Ruched One Shoulder Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Another recommendation from Vargas, this one-shoulder crop top is not your average cami. While it’s sleeveless and breathable enough for hot weather, its asymmetrical design and ruched fabric make for an easy way to dress up jeans and style a skirt. You can choose between 32 different color options, and it’s quickly become reviewers’ favorite top because it’s “lightweight,” “comfy,” “supportive,” and elicits “many compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 32

12 This Cutout Asymmetrical Bodysuit That’s Surprisingly Supportive REORIA One-Shoulder Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a more casual alternative to the one-shoulder look, Vargas recommends this one-shoulder bodysuit. Its asymmetrical silhouette and cutout design definitely add more visual interest than your average T-shirt, but the nylon-spandex material is “so comfortable,” according to reviewers, it might feel like one. Best of all, the one-piece design is double-lined and has snaps at the bottom, so it’s surprisingly supportive and never comes untucked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

13 This Best-Selling Layered Necklace That Costs Less Than $20 Mevecco Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Vargas also recommends this layered pendant necklace, which is a number-one best-seller with an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 20,000 reviewers. Its double chains feature satellite beads on the top and an O-ring pendant on the bottom, and they’re both plated in real 18K gold to create a piece that “feels and looks high quality,” according to reviewers. Available styles: 28

14 This Button-Down With A Trendy Cropped Twist Tankaneo Button Down Cropped Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Bustle has interviewed tons of stylists who speak to the versatility and timelessness of a button-down shirt. Marlene Anzaldua, a fashion stylist, recommends this trendy take on a time-tested favorite: a cropped button-down that comes in two sleeve lengths and plenty of color options. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a loose-fitting silhouette for a breathable, comfortable fit, but its cropped hem makes it significantly more on-trend than other options in your closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

15 This Bodycon Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down LYANER Tie Knot Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Maxi dresses haven’t gone anywhere, and this cut-out bodycon dress (another recommendation from Anzaldua) proves it. Its spaghetti straps and ribbed fabric lend themselves well to sneakers or wear as a beach cover-up — but the tie-top, center cut-out, and bodycon silhouette can also be dressed up for more formal events with heels and a stylish bag. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 21

16 Some Braided Square-Toe Heels That Reviewers Want In All The Colors Carcuume Braided Heels Amazon $40 See On Amazon These open-toe heels are another recommendation from Anzaldua, and reviewers rave that they’re a “must in a few colors.” Sold in hot pink for a bold pop, metallic silver or gold for a shimmery flair, or black, white, beige, or brown for a more classic look, they all feature a trendy squared toe, a 3.1-inch heel, and thick braided straps made from soft synthetic leather. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 8

17 A Bold Lace Top With An Asymmetric Hem That Makes A Statement PRETTYGARDEN Irregular Hem Casual Top Amazon $39 See On Amazon Anzaldua also recommends this bold, asymmetrical top that hits all the marks regarding current fashion trends. The coverage created by the long sleeves and high, round collar contrasts the transparent lace cut-outs, while its extra-long duster back makes a dramatic statement. You can purchase this piece in your choice of over a dozen colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

18 These Vintage Rectangular Sunglasses To Express Your Style laureles Square Snakeskin Pattern Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $26 See On Amazon When it comes to affordable accessories that express your personal style, Anzaldua suggests these rectangular vintage sunglasses, which come in a set of three for under $30. (You can also purchase individual pairs in your chosen color or print.) The PC frame is “sturdy and well made,” one reviewer wrote, while the non-polarized lenses make them look “super fly.” Available styles: 11

19 This Bodysuit For “Creating Effortless And Put-Together Outfits” MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in more than 20 solids and patterns, "this long sleeve bodysuit offers a trendy and versatile wardrobe staple at an affordable price,” wrote Vicky Williams, commercial director and head of product at Calico Vintage. “The mock neck and long sleeves provide a chic and sophisticated look, while the modal fabric offers a soft and comfortable feel. This bodysuit jumpsuit is a convenient piece that can be easily styled with jeans, skirts, or pants for various occasions. It's a great option for creating effortless and put-together outfits.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 29

20 A Stylish, Versatile Dress For A Great Price Floerns Twist Front Split Midi Dress Amazom $36 See On Amazon Williams calls this Floerns twist midi dress a “stylish and affordable option for those looking for a versatile dress,” especially since it’s dressy enough for weddings and cocktail events, but it costs under $40. “The twist front detail and V-neckline add a touch of elegance, while the short sleeves and midi length make it suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions,” Williams wrote. “The dress also features a front split for added movement and flair. Made of lightweight fabric, it offers a comfortable fit and is easy to care for. Overall, this midi dress is a great addition to any affordable fashion collection.” Plus, there are more than a dozen colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available styles: 23

21 This Denim Jacket That’s “Chic” & “Can Be Styled In Countless Ways” Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket Amazon $65 See On Amazon "One item that I'm currently loving is this chic Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend trucker jacket,” wrote Joseph Manktelow-Pimm, retail analyst, fashion stylist, and founder and consultant of 7Gents. “It's a perfect layering piece for transitional weather and can be styled in countless ways,” especially since it comes in several color options, with or without distressing. All of them are made from 100% cotton with functional pockets and buttons. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available styles: 14

23 This Sleek Slip Dress That Went Viral On TikTok AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Among ample other '90s-inspired trends, slip dresses are making a comeback. Recommended by Bernholtz, this long slip dress went viral on TikTok and already has thousands of five-star ratings. Its polyester-spandex material is comfortable, while its bodycon silhouette, flared bottom, squared neck, and spaghetti straps are elegant and sultry at the same time. Dress it up with heels for a wedding or dress it down with a denim jacket for more casual events. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available styles: 11

24 These Gold Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI 14K-Gold Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon According to Bernholtz, these “small gold hoop earrings that go with everything” are a must-buy — and Amazon reviewers agree. They’re a best-seller with an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 44,000 reviews because they’re 14K gold-plated and hypoallergenic, all for under $20. These earrings also have a stylish, chunky design in your choice of four sizes and three finishes: yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. Available sizes: 20MM — 50MM

Available styles: 24

25 This Asymmetrical Cotton-Blend Cropped Camisole That’s So Unique Avanova Asymmetrical Hem Crop Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a show-stopping option, Bernholtz recommends this Avanova crop top. While its spaghetti straps and cami shape make it ideal for hot weather and layering, its structured silhouette and cropped, asymmetrical hem help it stand out from everything else in your closet. Whether you pair it with a floral midi skirt, high-waisted jeans, or a blazer, it works as a unique building block for trendy outfits. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 29

26 A Smocked Sundress In Sleeveless & Puff-Sleeve Options Yuemengxuan Puff Sleeve Sundress Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Looking for an affordable summer dress that combines style and comfort? Then look no further than this gorgeous puff-sleeve maxi dress,” wrote Joe Teasdale, founder of Adore Fashion. It features a “smocked crewneck design, puff sleeves, and a tiered shape,” all “made from lightweight, breathable fabric that keeps you cool in the heat.” Teasdale also wrote that it’s easy to style, whether you’re “heading to a backyard BBQ, attending a wedding, or going on a brunch date” — especially since it “comes in a variety of gorgeous pastel shades.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

27 This Cap-Sleeve Top That’s Halfway Between A T-Shirt & A Tank Langwyqu Cap-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt meets your standard tank top, this cap-sleeve shirt is another recommendation from Teasdale: “The short sleeves and relaxed fit make it perfect for casual occasions or as a staple piece for layering, and can be effortlessly paired with jeans, skirts, or shorts for a chic and casual look — whether you're running errands, meeting up with friends, or lounging at home.” While it’s designed for a looser silhouette, Teasdale wrote that you can size down for a tighter fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 27

28 These Sandals That Are A “Must-Have Addition” To Your Wardrobe MUK LUKS Lukees Sand Games Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to Teasdale, these strappy sandals are a “must-have addition to your summer wardrobe. Whether you're wearing shorts, dresses, or jeans, these sandals will take your look to the next level, adding a bright pop of on-trend dopamine colors to elevate any look.” (You can get them in black, oatmeal, papaya, or yellow.) They’re also made for practicality, “with a cushioned footbed and adjustable straps for all-day comfort, whether you’re chilling around the pool or out on a casual lunch date,” Teasdale wrote. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 4

29 A Piece That Functions As A Cover-Up, Dress Or Jacket Dokotoo Casual Short-Sleeve Cover-Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon While it’s marketed as a swimsuit cover-up, this casual short-sleeve maxi (recommended by Anzaldua) can also be worn as a dress. Its functional buttons allow you to customize the depth of the split, while its gauzy polyester material is breathable and easily accessorized with a belt. You can even wear it open as a shirt jacket, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

30 These Wide-Legged Linen-Blend Pants That Are Super Breezy HangNiFang Cotton-Linen Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Anzaldua also recommends these wide-legged pants, available in your choice of six colors. Their cotton material is designed to mimic linen in its feel and look, while their relaxed palazzo fit is comfortable and elegant-looking at the same time. Since they also have a wide, stretchy waistband and functional pockets, reviewers have called them “super comfy” and “excellent travel pants.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6

31 This Oversize Button-Down That Can Be Worn Open, Tucked, Or Tied BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your business-casual wardrobe could use an upgrade, Anzaldua recommends this oversized button-down blouse. Its loose-fitting silhouette can be worn open, tucked, buttoned, or even tied, and since it’s made from a cotton-polyester blend, it’s both breathable and easy to maintain. Get it in classic black or white, or choose from tons of other bright colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 25

32 A Ruched Satin Bodycon Dress For Weddings & Parties PRETTYGARDEN Satin Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon “Whether you're going to a wedding, a party, or just out on the town, this dress has got you covered,” Cheng wrote about this satin ruched bodycon maxi dress. The “twist front V-neck adds a touch of elegance and sophistication” while the “split maxi length adds an extra element of sexiness and allows you to show off your legs.” It’s available in 15 color options, and the silky satin material makes it look like you paid significantly more for it than you did. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

33 This $40 Cropped Blazer That’s Bolder Than Most MakeMeChic Single Button Cropped Blazer Amazon $39 See On Amazon According to Cheng, you can wear this cropped blazer “with jeans or leggings for a more casual look or pair it up with dress pants or skirts for more formal events." Still, thanks to its cropped hem, single button, and bold color options, it’s not your average blazer; instead, it’s an easy way to add simultaneous coverage and style to your next outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 4

34 A Bow-Knot Cami That Stands Out From The Rest SweatyRocks Bow Knot Front Crop Cami Amazon $21 See On Amazon This bow-knot cami “is versatile enough for a day out with friends or a night out on the town” because you can pair it with “high-waisted shorts, pants, or skirts,” Cheng wrote. “The front knot adds an extra level of detail that makes this cami stand out from the rest.” It comes in pink, blue, or white, all made from polyester with a bit of stretch. Available sizes: Small — Medium

Available styles: 3

35 This Best-Selling Bracelet Set For An Effortlessly Layered Look Conran Kremix Gold Chain Bracelet Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Vargas recommends this best-selling bracelet set. Each one comes with five pieces in bead, chain, and paperclip designs — but they’re all adjustable, plated in 14K gold, and designed to match each other for an effortless layered look. You can also get them in smaller sets or white gold finishes. Despite their under-$40 price tag, one reviewer wrote that they’re “great quality,” even when they’ve “worn them every day.” Available styles: 5

36 A One-Shoulder Bodysuit That’s Cute & Trendy MANGOPOP One-Shouldered Tank Top Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon While Williams’ Mangopop bodysuit recommendation was chic and sophisticated, Vargas’ is cute and trendy. This one-shoulder bodysuit is made from stretchy, breathable rayon fabric and comes in both long-sleeve and tank-style options of all different colors. Its snap closure at the bottom ensures it won’t come untucked, whether you pair it with jeans, shorts, or skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

37 This Breezy Button-Down With An Interesting Neckline Hotouch Cotton Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Brian Lim, founder and CEO of iHeartRaves and INTO THE AM, wrote, “A button-down linen shirt, especially in white, can easily be dressed up or down and would look great with a pair of jeans. Look for something lightweight, with long sleeves and an interesting neckline — like this one from Houtouch.” Thanks to its breezy fabric and oversized buttons, Lim wrote that, when tied or left open, you can also “use it as an outer layer over a tank top or dress, or as a bikini cover-up.” If the white is too plain, it comes in “plenty of prints and patterns that are still versatile enough to mix and match.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

38 This No-Hassle Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Jersey Midi Polo Dres Amazon $48 See On Amazon “For days that you don't want to think too much about your outfit, a great dress is the way to go,” Lim wrote. “If you’re looking for something effortless yet stylish, a cotton polo dress like this one from Amazon is a great option. It’s simple yet modern enough to make a statement, and it’s available in classic colors [and] inclusive of sizes.” Lim recommends pairing it with your favorite sneakers for a casual look, or a lightweight cardigan for something more sophisticated. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available styles: 7

39 These Versatile, Well-Made Jeans From A Trusted Brand Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean Amazon $45 See On Amazon These Levi 721 high-rise skinny jeans “are an excellent choice for affordable and stylish denim,” Williams wrote. “With a zipper closure and made of 60% cotton, these jeans offer both comfort and durability. Levi's is a trusted brand known for its quality craftsmanship, and these jeans are no exception. They are versatile and can be easily dressed up or down for various occasions. Overall, these skinny jeans offer great value for the price.” In addition to short, regular, and long inseams, they come in standard washes, distressed designs, and even pastel colors. Available sizes: 24 Short — 33 Long

Available styles: 34

40 This Silky Skirt That Marries Comfort & Sophistication Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon According to Williams, this leopard midi skirt is a “fashionable and affordable option that combines on-trend style with classic appeal.” Because it marries a “silk satin fabric” with a “hidden elasticized waistband,” it “adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit” and has enough stretch “for comfortable wear.” (Williams also wrote: “It's important to note that the sizing for this skirt is Asian, so it is recommended to choose 1-2 sizes up than usual for a proper fit.”) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 3

41 These Velcro-Adjustable Heels That Are Comfortable For Wide Feet Ermonn Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $44 See On Amazon Anzaldua recommends these two-strap heeled sandals, which come in white, black, and four shades of brown. While their squared open toes and stiletto heels are plenty stylish, they offer something most other pairs don’t: hidden Velcro on the straps, so you can adjust the fit. As a result, these are a favorite among reviewers who have “wide feet,” but don’t “want to compromise aesthetic.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 6

42 This Paris Straw Mesh Tote For Beach Days Or Shopping POOOPSSD Straw Mesh Tote Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon This straw mesh tote bag, recommended by Anzaldua, comes in your choice of four colors: khaki, blue, orange, or white. Its roomy interior holds all of your essentials — whether you’re headed to a pool-party barbecue or the beach — while its woven mesh resists water damage and allows the sand to filter through. Since it’s foldable and lightweight, you can also use it as a stylish shopping tote. Available styles: 4

43 These Versatile White Sneakers That Go With Everything Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Amazon $79 See On Amazon “White sneakers have become a fashion essential due to their versatility and comfort. They can be paired with almost any outfit, from casual jeans and t-shirts to dresses and skirts, adding a touch of modernity and urban flair,” Lee wrote — and these Cole Haan Crosscourt sneakers help you “step up your shoe game” with their “sleek and versatile” style. Made from synthetic leather, they feature a padded footbed for all-day comfort and strategically placed rubber pads on the outsole for traction. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 18

44 This Matching Set For The Gym Or Everyday Wear ASYEEA Seamless Workout Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon “This matching set is great for the athletic gal,” Paris wrote, especially since it’s comfortable, breathable, and squat-proof. Sold in over 10 color options, it includes high-waisted biker shorts and a padded sports bra with adjustable straps, both made from stretchy, opaque nylon. For wear as an everyday outfit, “pair yours with an oversized white linen button-up or a cropped denim jacket and baseball cap,” Paris wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

45 A Set Of Dangly Earrings To Get In On The Pearl Trend Yorzahar Pearl Dangle Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon According to Paris, pearls are trending this summer, and these dangle pearl earrings “will take you from the beach to date night.” The iridescent, pear-shaped pendants hang from a 14K gold-plated hoop, which locks in place for additional security — and they’re free from lead and nickel for sensitive ears. They’re also “perfect for summer vacations since you can pair them easily” with most outfits, Paris wrote.

46 This Minimalist Leather Wallet That Stores Your Essentials Without Bulk kinzd RFID Wallet Amazon $16 See On Amazon According to Josh Herbert, stylist and founder of sneaker publication Captain Creps, your accessories should be as much about functionality as they are about style, and this leather minimalist wallet is a great example: “A coin pouch is one of the most minimal, stylish ways to store small items, money, and objects in a manner that doesn't A) make your pocket bulky and B) require carrying a large bag or storage accessory around with you.” It also has a zipper closure for additional security and blocks RFID to keep your information safe.

47 This Minimalist Duffle Bag With Plenty Of Thoughtful Features Vomgomfom Travel Duffle Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon “You don't have to struggle for style with a suitcase when you have a minimalistic weekend bag,” Herbert wrote. This recommended duffle bag comes in three sizes and just about any color. It offers plenty of travel-friendly features, like a water-repellent exterior, multiple pockets with zippers, an adjustable, removable shoulder strap, and a designated compartment for your shoes. Some reviewers use it for travel, while others love it for the gym and commuting. Available sizes: 65L — 115L