Whether you were introduced to Jack Harlow through his early mixtapes or his hit single “What’s Poppin,” the musician has been quickly climbing the charts over the past few years. Undeniably, his rise to stardom can also be credited to to his red carpet charm — a blend of Gen Z confidence, his smooth talker persona, and a sartorial swagger that has fans gushing over his every move.

Whenever he steps in front of the camera, Harlow takes risks — whether that involves wearing an all-leather suit, dropping the L-bomb on an unsuspecting Emma Chamberlain, or showing up to the BET Awards in a Lil Nas X T-shirt (more on that ahead). Even a typical black suit is elevated beyond the basics, as Harlow often reaches for unique fabric choices and unexpected footwear.

Harlow’s stylist Metta Conchetta — who hails from Düsseldorf, Germany — has worked with the star on magazine covers, music videos, red carpet appearances, and more, making sure his suave-but-laid-back style translates to every area of his work. And she absolutely succeeds.

The White Men Can’t Jump star knows how to combine confidence with style, and the following red carpet looks are perfect examples of that cool-dude aura.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For the ‘22 VMAs, Harlow wore a brown leather suit by Hermès, with a square-toe, patent leather boots — one of his many looks from that evening.

2022 BET Awards Prince Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To show support for his bestie and collaborator on “Industry Baby,” Harlow wore a Lil Nas X shirt to the BET Awards. This was a particularly noteworthy display, as Lil Nas X publicly dragged BET for being snubbed with zero nominations.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images New York label Musika tends to be a favorite of the rapper. This wool, double-breasted suit jacket had just the right amount of flair, thanks to the black lapels and belted detailing.

148th Kentucky Derby Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Musika piece, this time a creamy iridescent double breasted suit. While you’re zooming in on that smirk (caught you), take a peek at the collar.

Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Jack absolutely smashed this look — end of story. The steel blue color with white sneakers and a matching mock turtleneck is simply *chef’s kiss.*

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Looking first class in Givenchy, Harlow’s all-black ensemble was elevated several notches by a modern silver buckle.

2021 Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images To open the Metropolitan Museum of Art “In America” exhibit, Harlow wore a look by Tommy Hilfiger that included deep plum velvet, black lapels, and patent leather boots. Daddy.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Straight out of the Tommy Hilfiger archives, Harlow pulled off this green leather suit effortlessly.

24th GQ Men of the Year Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harlow donned yet another Tommy Hilfiger look for the GQ Men of the Year Awards, taking an updated approach to the basic black suit with embossed logos printed all over.